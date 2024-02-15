Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: With A 22% FCF Yield, Growth Is No Longer Needed

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.95K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock has declined 77% from its peak, but its sales, earnings, and net cash pile have continued to rise.
  • The stock now offers a 13% free cash flow yield and a 22% yield when measured against its enterprise value.
  • Alibaba is uniquely cheap compared to its peers in the tech industry, after having been among the most expensive just three years ago.
  • Management's significant buyback program should allow the stock to perform well even if growth continues to slow.
Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has suffered a staggering 77% decline from its bubble peak just over three years ago, even as the company's sales, earnings, and net cash pile have continued to rise, albeit more slowly than investors had expected. As a result, the stock

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.95K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

M
Mayo Man
Today, 4:59 AM
Comments (3.95K)
There should be a rating higher than “Strong Buy” for Baba
K
Kg222
Today, 4:51 AM
Comments (633)
Should I be worried about the adr ? I think I saw jack ma bought the adr
N
Noahcla
Today, 4:50 AM
Comments (63)
Oh boy am I happy to talk to you china naysayers in a year or so. Fundamentals matter, period. All the uninvestable bs talk gives me META vibes when it was back at 100$ and the cash flow based of us made good money. Same thing here.
Godspeed Trader profile picture
Godspeed Trader
Today, 4:34 AM
Comments (1.25K)
when it comes to all stocks China, return of capital is more important than return on capital.

Those who decide to punt on BABA (well PDD is an exception, don't ask me why) should allocate no more than 3% of their entire portfolio unless you have some 20 years of investment horizon to sit out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.