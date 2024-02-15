Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

About three years ago, I recommended purchasing Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) for its high-quality business model and its cheap valuation. Since then, I have maintained my bullish view of the stock. In my most recent article, four months ago, I reiterated my bullish thesis based on the rock-solid business model of the bank and its 10-year low valuation level. In the two months that followed that article, the stock rallied 25%, an impressive performance for such a short period. The rally was fueled primarily by the decrease in inflation and the resultant expectations that the Fed would drastically reduce interest rates over the next three years.

However, the stock of Enterprise Bancorp pared some gains later. Even worse, on January 31st, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) reported a surprising loss per share of -$0.27 and slashed its dividend by 71%. Due to its acquisition of Signature Bank, New York Community Bancorp crossed the threshold of $100 billion of assets, and thus it had to follow stricter standards with respect to provision for loan losses. The announcement of losses caused an indiscriminate sell-off of regional banks, just like the one experienced early last year. Consequently, Enterprise Bancorp pared all its gains, and thus it returned to the level it was just before my latest article.

After such a dramatic underperformance vs. the S&P 500 (+14% since my article), most investors will probably hesitate to buy the stock. However, it is important to note that Enterprise Bancorp has been unjustly punished in the sell-off of regional banks, as it has nothing in common with New York Community Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is a small-cap bank with an exemplary, conservative business model, which has helped the bank remain profitable for 137 consecutive quarters, i.e., every single quarter since the formation of the company. As the stock is currently trading at a nearly 10-year low trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9, it is likely to highly reward investors whenever the turmoil passes and the market shifts its focus to the fundamentals of the bank.

#1 Reason behind the underperformance: Interest rates

The first reason behind the underperformance of Enterprise Bancorp vs. the S&P 500 is the unfavorable environment of 23-year high interest rates. Due to the surge of inflation to a 40-year-high in mid-2022, the Fed raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace last year, to a 23-year-high level.

High interest rates imparted a triple hit on many banks. First of all, they caused excessive losses to the investing portfolios of some banks, as the mark-to-market prices of long-term bonds collapsed due to the surge of interest rates. This is the main reason behind the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic early last year.

However, Enterprise Bancorp has always followed a conservative, defensive business model, which has remained profitable even under the most adverse business conditions. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when many banks incurred massive losses and cut their dividends, Enterprise Bancorp kept growing its earnings and its dividend. The 30-year dividend growth streak of the company is a testament to its resilient business model. There is no other bank with such a long dividend growth record.

Enterprise Bancorp achieved all-time high earnings per share of $3.52 in 2022 and posted a 12% decline in its earnings per share last year, to $3.11. This decline is certainly benign, given that the group of regional banks went through one of the fiercest downturns in its history. Moreover, the decline in earnings was not caused by the effect of high interest rates on bonds. It was caused by the second effect of interest rates on banks, namely the compression of their net interest margin. Due to the steep increase in interest rates, consumers began to demand higher interest rates on their deposits. As a result, the cost of deposits of Enterprise Bancorp increased and hence its net interest income decreased 2% last year. The bank also posted a 5% decrease in non-interest income and a 2% increase in non-interest expense, and thus its earnings per share dipped 12% over the prior year.

However, as stated above, a 12% decline in the bottom line during a fierce downturn is certainly benign. Even better, on January 25th, the bank posted solid financial results for the full year. It grew its loans 12% and its assets under management 10% while its deposits edged down only 1%. Net interest margin contracted from 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.3%, but that was inevitable, given the increased cost of deposits. Moreover, non-performing loans remained extremely low, at 0.32% of total loans.

It is also worth noting that Enterprise Bancorp posted the third-best earnings per share in its history last year. In addition, the company has exhibited a remarkably consistent performance record. It has incurred a meaningful decline (but no more than 12%) in its earnings per share only twice in the last decade, and has grown its earnings per share by 8.9% per year on average throughout this period.

The bank is currently facing a headwind due to the 23-year-high interest rates prevailing right now. However, inflation has cooled from 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.1% in January. As a result, the Fed now intends to reduce interest rates from 5.25%-5.5% to 2.0%-2.25% until the end of 2026. When that happens, Enterprise Bancorp is likely to greatly benefit, as its net interest margin will probably expand thanks to a lower cost of deposits.

Of course, no one can be sure that the Fed will proceed as per its guidance until the end of 2026. Inflation may prove somewhat sticky, and thus it may take longer for the central bank to execute its announced interest rate reductions. Nevertheless, it is unreasonable to expect interest rates to remain sky-high for years. As soon as the economy cools, the Fed will probably begin reducing interest rates toward its long-term target of 2.0%-2.25%. It may take more than three years to reach that level, but one can reasonably expect the Fed to restore interest rates to its long-term target zone within the next five years. To cut a long story short, interest rates are likely to significantly decrease and greatly benefit Enterprise Bancorp in the upcoming years.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, the current environment of 23-year high interest rates has imparted a triple hit on regional banks. We have already discussed the first two effects, namely the effect on the value of the investment portfolio of banks and on the net interest margin of banks. The third effect of high interest rates is the compression of the valuation of stocks, as high interest rates greatly reduce the present value of future earnings.

Indeed, Enterprise Bancorp is currently trading at a nearly 10-year low trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. This is much lower than the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6 of the stock.

Data by YCharts

The reasons behind the extremely cheap valuation of the stock are high interest rates and the ongoing turmoil related to regional banks. As soon as interest rates moderate and the ongoing turmoil subsides (more on this below), Enterprise Bancorp is likely to enjoy a significant expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio.

If interest rates revert to the depressed levels they were throughout 2008-2021, the price-to-earnings ratio of Enterprise Bancorp will probably revert to its 10-year average of 13.6. This means that the stock has 53% (=13.6/8.9 - 1) upside potential, merely thanks to the normalization of its valuation in this scenario.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that interest rates will revert to nearly all-time low (near zero) levels anytime soon. Instead, they are much more likely to decrease to the target range of the Fed of 2.0%-2.25% in the upcoming years. It is thus reasonable to expect the earnings multiple of the stock to expand to 11.0-12.0 in the upcoming years. In fact, the average price-to-earnings ratio of the entire financial sector is 10.9 right now. Regional banks are currently valued much more cheaply than the other banks. Whenever the regional banking crisis subsides, the earnings multiple of Enterprise Bancorp is likely to approach the earnings multiple of the financial sector. Overall, the stock seems to have upside potential between 24% (=11.0/8.9 - 1) and 35% (=12.0/8.9 - 1) merely thanks to the normalization of its valuation level.

The upside potential will be even higher if Enterprise Bancorp manages to grow its earnings per share in the upcoming years. The bank is unlikely to grow its bottom line this year due to the impact of high interest rates on its net interest margin. However, as soon as interest rates moderate, they are likely to provide a tailwind to the net interest margin of the bank.

Even better, Enterprise Bancorp has consistently grown its loans in 8 of the last 9 years, at an 8.8% average annual growth rate during this period. As there are absolutely no signs of fatigue on the horizon, the bank is likely to keep growing its loans meaningfully in the upcoming years. As a result, it is likely to grow its net interest income significantly in the upcoming years. Another potential growth driver is the opening of two new branches in the last three years. As the addition of these branches has increased the number of branches by 8%, it may have an appreciable contribution to the growth of earnings.

Overall, Enterprise Bancorp has a good chance of growing its earnings per share from $3.11 in 2023 to $3.52, the level in 2022, thanks to sustained loan growth and a potential expansion of net interest margin when interest rates deflate. If this growth is combined with the aforementioned valuation upside potential, it can result in 40%-50% upside potential. Of course, investors should be aware that great patience may be required for the positive scenario of much lower interest rates (2.0%-2.25%) to materialize.

#2 Reason behind the underperformance: The losses of New York Community Bancorp

As mentioned above, turmoil in the group of regional banks has been caused by the recently announced loss and the dividend cut of New York Community Bancorp. Due to this negative news, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) has declined 11% this year.

However, this turmoil is likely to prove much less severe than the one experienced early last year, which Enterprise Bancorp endured without any problem. In the previous downturn, Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic went bankrupt, primarily due to the excessive losses of their bond portfolio amid high interest rates. In the current downturn, New York Community Bancorp posted a loss per share of -$0.27 and cut its dividend; it did not fail. If it ran the risk of failing, it would eliminate its dividend.

Moreover, its problem emerged from the acquisition of Signature Bank, which caused the assets of New York Community Bancorp to surpass the threshold of $100 billion and thus obliged the bank to follow stricter rules, the ones of large banks. That's why New York Community Bancorp had to enhance its reserves and raise its provisions for loan losses, which resulted in a loss.

Enterprise Bancorp has total assets of only $4.5 billion and hence it is a completely different case. More importantly, the bank has always pursued a prudent, conservative business model, which has relied on providing loans only to reliable, credit-worthy borrowers. To be sure, during the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, the bank continued thriving while many banks came under great pressure. The ongoing downturn is certainly much less severe than the Great Recession and hence there is no reason to worry about the resilience of Enterprise Bancorp, particularly given its still solid financial results. When the ongoing turmoil subsides, the market is likely to shift its focus on the fundamentals of Enterprise Bancorp and reward the stock with a more reasonable valuation level.

Risk

The primary risk of Enterprise Bancorp is the adverse scenario of high interest rates for years. If inflation does not fall from 3.1% to the target zone of 2.0%-2.5% of the Fed, then the central bank will keep interest rates high for longer than currently anticipated. In such a case, Enterprise Bancorp is not likely to see its net interest margin recover meaningfully anytime soon, and hence the valuation of its stock may remain depressed.

While this is a risk factor, the odds of sticky inflation for years are low. The Fed has repeatedly stated that its first priority is to drive inflation back to its normal range. As the Fed has already managed to drive inflation from 9.1% in mid-2022 to 3.1% now, it is likely to achieve its goal sooner or later. Therefore, the adverse scenario for Enterprise Bancorp has low odds of materializing.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Bancorp has easily endured all kinds of downturns throughout its history, including the Great Recession, the pandemic and the downturn of regional banks early last year. The bank has remained profitable in every single quarter since its foundation, 35 years ago. Moreover, the ongoing downturn is likely to prove less severe than the previous ones. Whenever this downturn subsides and interest rates revert to the long-term target range of the Fed, the stock of Enterprise Bancorp is likely to highly reward patient investors.

Investors should not expect to find this exemplary bank at a depressed valuation during normal times. They can find a high-quality bank at a depressed valuation only during massive, indiscriminate sell-offs, such as the ongoing one. Those who have the stomach to endure such downturns and wait patiently for the subsequent recovery are likely to be highly rewarded.