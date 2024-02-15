JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) reported strong financial growth in Q2 2024 and a noticeable increase in revenue from the previous quarter. This growth was supported by strong performance of the Cloud and Consumer segments. Despite the financial challenges in 2023, the company is expected to see strong recovery in 2024 due to the strong performance of Cloud segment. The company expects a strong revenue and gross profit margin in Q3 2024, which highlights the effective cost management strategies. This article presents the financial and technical evaluation of Western Digital to find the next direction of the stock price. It is noted that the stock price is consolidating in a wide range within the triangle pattern but the historical price action remains bullish.

Revenue and Strategic Growth for Western Digital

Western Digital shows financial growth and strategic adjustment in Q2 2024 earnings. The company reported the revenue of $3.032 billion, which is a 10% increase from Q1 2024. This revenue growth is supported by the 23% increase in revenue of the Cloud segment. The consumer segment revenue also increased by 15% quarter over quarter, which shows the company’s ability to fight the volatile tech market. The chart below presents the yearly and quarterly revenue data, which shows the strong revenue decline in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The yearly revenue for Western Digital was $12.32 billion in 2023, as compared to $18.79 billion in 2022. This strong revenue decline in 2023 was due to the strong revenue drop in Coud segment. In average, the Cloud segment showed the largest contribution to the overall revenue of the company in 2023. The Cloud segment revenue decreased by 18% in Q4 2023, 33% in Q2 2023 and 13% in Q1 2023. The strong growth in the Cloud segment in Q2 2024 is primarily due to the increased nearline shipments to data centre consumers and improved pricing. The strong recovery in the Cloud segment indicates growth potential for the company in subsequent quarters.

Moreover, the client segment contributes to 37% of the overall revenue of the company in Q2 2024. The segment shows a mixed performance, with increase in the average selling price and decrease in flash bit shipments. However, the segment reported a year-over-year increase of revenue by 3% due to higher flash shipments. The consumer segment also reported a strong growth due to seasonal strength in flash bit shipment. The gross profit margin of Western Digital increased to 16.23% in Q2 2024, which is up by 12.6 points as compared to Q1 2024. This significant increase in gross profit margin indicates high operational efficiency and effective cost management strategy.

Data by YCharts

The company is expected to announce Q3 2024 earnings in April 2024 and projects the increased revenues in between $3.20 billion and $3.40 billion, with a gross profit margin of 21.5% to 23.5%. On the other hand, the operating expenses are expected to range from $710 million to $730 million. The earnings per share are also expected to increase in the next two years, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

It is interesting to observe that the earnings per share for 2020, 2021 and 2022 were strongly positive, but it dropped to $(3.59) in 2023. However, the earnings per share for 2024 and 2025 are expected to be $(1.675) and $5.906 which are higher than 2023. The strong recovery in earnings per share, revenue and gross profit margins indicates strong profitability in 2024 and reflects an improved outlook after the previous year’s downturn.

A Deep Dive into 2023 Price Rally

The technical outlook for Western Digital also shows a complex picture, as seen in the quarterly chart below. The stock price remains within a strong price consolidation from 2014 high of $95.99. The history of price action presents the strong foundation in terms of rounding bottom, which was developed between 1998 and 2004. This rounding bottom produced a strong bullish price action and broke the red trend line at $36.88 in Q1 2013. The price surged to $95.99 in Q4 2014. This strong price surge in 2013 and 2014 was due to the booming demand for digital storage solutions. This demand was driven by the strong growth in cloud computing, big data analytics and increasing interest in smart phones and tablets. The company benefits from this strong market demand by making high performance products. Moreover, the company’s acquisition of Hitachi in 2012 enhanced the market position and product portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for consumers and enterprise markets.

WDC Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

After hitting the record high of $95.99 in 2014, the stock price corrected sharply lower towards the breakout area at the red trendline. After this correction, the stock price has been consolidating within the wide range for the past decade. Each time the price hits the bottom at the red trend line, it quickly reverses and trades higher. These drops are marked by the blue circles in the above chart. These circles present the buying points for investors.

The latest price drop to this trendline was observed in 2022 at $29.73 and the stock price reversed higher in 2023. It is interesting to observe that despite the negative earnings for 2023, the stock price has been trading upward due to the strong price consolidation. Since the price has bottomed in 2022, it is looking to go towards the higher range of this consolidation. Based on the historical price action of Western Digital, the stock price is consolidating in wide range and any price drop toward the $30 region is expected to be a buying point.

What is Next?

To better understand these price consolidations, the monthly chart below presents the formation of triangle, which shows the price approaching the apex of triangle. Until this triangle is broken, the price might remain within the consolidation patterns. The lower trendline of this triangle shows the red arrows where buyers enter the market. On the other hand, the upper trendline of this triangle shows the long shadows of the candles, which indicates strong price volatility. As long as the price remains within this triangle, the volatility is likely to be increased.

WDC Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

As per the monthly candles of November 2023, December 2023 and January 2024, the stock price remains within a strong uptrend in the short term. However, the immediate resistance is $66, which is the point of interest for investors. A monthly and quarterly close above this number will open the door for further upside. Alternatively, the stock price may fail at this level and go back to the lower triangle line, where investors can consider buying the stock.

Risks

The strong revenue increase in Q2 2024 presents the company’s strength and adaptability in fluctuating tech market but the revenue decline for 2023 highlights the volatile nature of the company. The strong expectations for revenue and gross profit margin for Q3 2024 introduce the risks to maintaining operational efficiencies and operating expenses. Moreover, the strong fluctuations for earnings per share in past years increase the uncertainties and financial volatilities that the company faces in achieving stable profitability and growth in the competitive industry.

Furthermore, the ongoing price consolidation within the triangle pattern and heavy price fluctuations highlight the market volatility. The strong volatility can cause heavy price moves in any direction by producing fake signals. As the price is approaching the apex of this triangle, these strong price moves may increase over time. A price break below $27 may negate historical bullish formation and keep the price lower for long periods. On the other hand, a monthly and quarterly close above $66 may initiate the next strong price rally and extend the bullish momentum.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, financial performance in Q2 2024 shows the company’s strength in a volatile market. The company shows a decline in financial performance in 2023, but the strong recovery in revenue and gross profit margin in Q2 2024 points to the strong recovery and stable profitability potential in coming quarters. The strong recovery is expected to continue in Q3 2024 as per expectations. Despite the negative earnings in 2023, the stock price increased due to the strong long-term consolidation patterns. Since the price is capped within the triangle pattern, further consolidations are likely. Therefore, investors can consider buying the stock price when the price drops lower toward the support of $30. The support and resistance of this consolidation pattern are $30 and $66, respectively. A break from any of these numbers will initiate the next move in the market.