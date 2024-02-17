Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NewLake Capital Partners: A Cannabis REIT Worth Considering

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • NewLake Capital Partners is a cannabis-focused real estate investment trust that leases properties to operators in the industry.
  • The company has experienced a decline in share price, but the cannabis industry is projected to see significant growth in the coming years.
  • NewLake has solid dividend coverage, low debt, and is currently undervalued, making it a potential long-term investment opportunity.
  • Like peer Innovative Industrial Properties, the REIT also had trouble throughout the year with rent collection from two of its tenants, causing revenue to decline by 4.9% year-over-year.
  • Due to their current tenant troubles and uncertainty surrounding the sector, I rate the stock a hold currently.

Cannabis leaf on sound block under gavel over US flag.

Olena Ruban/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

During 2021 cannabis stocks were the new hot ticket item in the market, but since then the burning fire surrounding them has seemed to cool. In turn, this has caused many of them to trade at attractive

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.31K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Retired Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NLCP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NLCP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLCP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.