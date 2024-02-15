Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) has made quite a move since our last report. That was back in October of last year when risk-free rates were surging to highs not seen since before the Global Financial Crisis. The discount at that time had widened materially, but with the recovery came a narrowing of the discount once again.

The fund offers an attractive distribution yield with exposure to primarily investment-grade bonds. However, the fund does offer some high-yield exposure to help boost the potential yield of the fund. Their latest report shows some relatively strong coverage of the distribution as well, an even more important consideration.

It isn't necessarily extremely overvalued at this time, but holding off on picking up a position in this fund might be the more prudent route. If one believes that rates are going to move down materially, WEA can also benefit in a number of different ways as well. A lower target rate from the Fed could see its borrowing costs ease; lower long-term rates could see the underlying portfolio appreciate. As they are an investment-grade oriented fund, they have a fairly meaningful effective duration.

WEA Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.09

Discount: -2.56%

Distribution Yield: 7.61%

Expense Ratio: 1.07%

Leverage: 26.60%

Managed Assets: $184.08 million

Structure: Perpetual

WEA's investment objective is to "seek current income and capital appreciation." To achieve those objectives, the fund will invest in a "diversified portfolio of primarily investment-grade bonds." They also "emphasize team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities."

The fund is leveraged, and that always increases risks for the fund due to higher volatility and potential downside risk. Of course, the reverse can be true as well. The fund could benefit from leverage employed by delivering better overall total returns, too. Further, the tilt toward investment-grade bonds in the portfolio can also make it relatively less risky than some of its more high-yield-focused counterparts.

The fund is fairly small, so leverage also has the impact of bringing up total managed assets. Given the higher borrowing costs the fund has experienced, the last semi-annual report shows the expense ratio annualized climbed to 3.22% when including leverage costs. That's up from the 2.19% for 2022 and up from the 1.22% in 2021. At this point, the latest semi-annual report is a bit dated as it's for the period ending June 30, 2023. The Fed hiked rates another 25 basis points since this report, but otherwise, the Fed rates have been on pause since then.

WEA's Discount Narrows

Since our last report, the fund's discount has narrowed rather materially. That had the effect of seeing the fund's total share price returns exceed its actual underlying portfolio.

Ycharts

It was enough so that the fund's share price returns had exceeded the passively non-leveraged ETFs of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). However, the fund's underlying portfolio, as represented by the fund's total NAV return results, actually fell short of what LQD delivered in this period. It only marginally outpaced HYG, but was mostly in line with the high-yield ETF.

While WEA leans toward a higher quality portfolio, it is mostly BBB debt that it is holding mixed with some high yield below the BBB rated securities. LQD actually has an even higher quality relative to WEA, making it more interest rate-sensitive. The effective duration of LQD comes to 8.33 years compared to WEA's 5.69 years listed as of the end of January 2024. HYG has listed its portfolio's effective duration at 3.29 years for some further context. Different underlying holdings are going to, of course, play a role in terms of the performance of the funds, too.

With that being said, that total share price outperformance has narrowed WEA's discount. So, once again, WEA would have to continue to be a 'Hold' for me at this time. It isn't overly richly valued, but it also isn't looking like a bargain, trading above its longer-term average discount.

Ycharts

Distribution Looking Attractive

The fund has been paying a monthly distribution since its inception. The fund has a current distribution yield of 7.61% compared to its NAV distribution rate of 7.41%. These two are fairly close, given the only small discount.

WEA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

The fund bumped up its distribution last fall from $0.066 per month, rounding it up to $0.07. The fund didn't actually see its net investment income rise; it actually declined by a couple of pennies in the last year. It was flat from the prior quarter, according to their latest financial report.

WEA Quarterly Financials (Western Asset)

WEA also has some exposure to senior loans, asset-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations. Those are primarily based on floating rates and would have helped provide the fund with a higher yield during the rate hiking cycle. Adding these up, according to their last semi-annual report, comes in at around 7.5% of the portfolio.

If we see rates go down, we should expect to see NII move a bit higher once again. That would bring up the fund's NII distribution coverage, which currently sits at around 90% based on this latest report. The fund pays borrowings based on SOFR plus a spread. The latest weighted average interest rate they noted was 5.51%.

They could also bump up their leverage once again if the costs come down enough for that to make sense. That could further have a positive impact on NII if they can invest in some debt instruments that outearn their borrowing costs plus operating expenses.

Either way, given that they recently raised the distribution, they probably aren't going to be cutting it, given the current environment hasn't changed. Rates have now mostly stabilized, and the next move is looking heavily skewed toward cuts and not when the next raise might be. That should bode well on multiple fronts for WEA and further support its distribution, whether it's through higher NII or potential appreciation in its portfolio.

For tax purposes, the fund has listed all of its distribution as being characterized as ordinary dividends. This makes sense, given the fund's strategy of investing in bonds and other fixed-income instruments.

WEA Distribution Tax Classification (Western Asset)

WEA's Portfolio

The fund has a focus on investment-grade debt, but it also has a meaningful weight to high-yield corporate bonds. Given the fund's effective leverage ratio, this is almost equal to that amount. Those are generally going to be the types of yields that are going to be needed to support a positive spread for the leverage costs.

WEA Sector Exposure (Western Asset)

In total, the fund listed nearly 30% in BB or lower-rated debt, including not rated debt. Since our last report, this has not seen a material shift. To be more specific, it was 29.68% of the portfolio in our prior update. This latest breakdown puts it at a 28.8% weight. The portfolio turnover rate for this fund can be fairly aggressive, too. Last year, they listed a turnover of 72%.

WEA Portfolio Credit Quality (Western Asset)

Besides offering exposure to several sectors listed above and across the credit quality spectrum, the fund carries a significant number of holdings. Interestingly, they noted that the fund carries 311 holdings, but that is below its benchmark, which carries 1935.

WEA's largest position is actually the Western Asset Institutional Government Reserves Inst (INGXX). This is a money market position currently paying a 5.22% 7-day current yield. As most investors have realized at this point, that's actually a really decent rate currently, thanks to the higher rate environment. The downside is that money markets aren't likely to keep paying these types of yields in the next year or two. When rates are cut, these will start to sink nearly immediately.

WEA Top Ten Holdings (Western Asset)

All that being said, the main takeaway here is that WEA's portfolio is highly diversified across a basket of different holdings. None of their positions represent a material weight to the fund where a failure could result in catastrophic damage to the fund. It would take a rather widespread economic downturn to hurt WEA's portfolio materially.

Essentially, that's the main and inherent risk in any and all investing. Given the generally higher quality of the portfolio, the damage should be relatively less if history is any guide. Most of the company debt that WEA is investing in might see lower prices, but the majority of the companies should survive even an economic downturn. Though losses will be amplified for WEA shareholders due to the leverage, so that's another factor to consider.

Conclusion

WEA is an interesting fixed-income fund that is tilted toward investment-grade debt. The fund did see a hit in NII from 2021 due to borrowing costs rising. However, the fund has been able to see its NII stay mostly stable over the last year now as rates stabilize. The NII hit was partially offset, thanks to some floating rate exposure in the fund. Going forward, if rates are cut, that should help ease some pressures on their borrowing costs, and what was a headwind could turn into a bit of a tailwind. Like most fixed-income investments, rising rates saw bond prices fall, and that put pressure on the fund's NAV and shareholders. If we get lower longer-term rates, we could see their underlying portfolio start to appreciate and help reverse some of those losses.