Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banco do Brasil: Shares Remain Attractive After The Rally

Feb. 15, 2024 6:07 AM ETBanco do Brasil S.A. (BDORY) Stock
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • Banco do Brasil has performed well since I opened on it with a Buy rating last October, outperforming most of its peers and Brazilian equities more generally.
  • Q4 results capped off a solid year, with the bank continuing to generate very healthy levels of profitability even while certain peers have struggled.
  • Despite rallying closer to book value, these shares still look around 25% undervalued, while capital return potential also remains compelling.

Banco do Brasil headquarters next to the esplanade of ministries.

Mauricio Graiki

Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY)("BdB") has done well since I initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating in October, with a circa 30% total return roughly matching the performance of peer Itaú (ITUB) and landing

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.3K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BDORY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BDORY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDORY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.