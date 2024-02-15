PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Recap

In June last year, we wrote an article suggesting that Charter's (NASDAQ:CHTR) fixed-line broadband net adds will pick up thanks to slowing Fixed Wireless Access ("FWA") growth, existing network upgrades, and accelerating rural build-out. Shares traded at $336, 60% down from their all-time high. The stock eventually climbed to nearly $460 per share before plummeting to below $300/share after the 4Q23 earnings release.

CHTR stock price in the last 3 years (YCharts, Seeking Alpha, Vektor Research)

Despite the management indicating that Charter could potentially lose its internet customers, shares fell by 17% after the company reported a loss of 61,000 fixed-line broadband subscribers 4Q23. It appears that consensus had anticipated "a slight positive growth," according to Dow Jones, cited in Morningstar. Furthermore, earnings per share were well below consensus estimate. In our view, these factors prompted analysts to re-adjust their expectations, based on data by Koyfin.

Analysts' estimates on CHTR (Koyfin)

We think the drop in the stock price is overdone, presenting a buying opportunity despite a few risks that investors should take into account. This article will review Charter's 4Q23 earnings results and delve into the competitive landscape.

4Q23 Earnings Results

Below is the summary of Charter's 4Q23 earnings results:

Charter's 4Q23 Earnings Results (Company, Vektor Research)

Revenue increased by 0.3% (Y/Y), and both residential and commercial revenues were flat year-on-year. Residential internet revenue grew 3% (Y/Y), with ARPU rising 3.4% (Y/Y) excluding the impact of Spectrum One revenue reallocation from internet to mobile segment. This was slightly offset by 62,000 residential net broadband losses, marking the first net loss in the last six quarters.

Meanwhile, the residential video business continues to experience structural decline as cord-cutting persists. Revenue was down 8% (Y/Y) and 2.5% (Q/Q). Overall, video subscriber losses were 257,000 vs. 327,000 losses in 3Q23. But this was mainly due to the company's dispute with Disney (NYSE:DIS), resulting in a ~100,000 subscriber loss during the process.

Video net losses (thousand) (Company)

The company raked in $3.3 billion in operating income, up by 7.5% (Y/Y) and 4.5% (Q/Q), primarily driven by a $262 million gain from the sale of towers. EPS GAAP came in at $7.1/share, down 8% (Y/Y) and 14% (Q/Q), due to higher interest expense (+7.5% Y/Y) and a $221 million pension remeasurement loss. Post-SBC free cash flow stood at $909 million vs. $1 billion in 4Q22. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 4.42x, roughly flat vs. 4Q22.

Charter's diluted EPS and post-SBC FCF per share (Company, Vektor Research)

Fierce Competitive Landscape, But There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Cable companies have faced challenges over the past two years. In total, Charter added 155,000 subscribers in 2023. But this figure is significantly lower than the pre-FWA era, during which Charter gained between 1.1 million and 1.4 million subscribers annually. The primary reason is that, besides persisting low market activity, the intensifying competition among cable companies, FWA operators, and fiber overbuilders have put pressure on net adds. Charter's management cited "heavier competitive marketing and some aggressive promotions" as the rationale behind the quarterly net losses. However, despite the ongoing pressure in the near term, we still believe that Charter's broadband net adds will pick up for several reasons outlined below.

Cable companies fixed broadband net adds (thousand) (Companies)

First, FWA operators have been gaining ~900,000 net adds per quarter, taking share from cable companies, as T-Mobile's research shows. Nevertheless, despite promising growth, an FWA user consumes significantly more capacity than a mobile user, with estimates suggesting it could be between twenty and forty times higher. T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) management also indicated on the latest earnings call that 400,000 quarterly net adds are sufficient to reach its target of 7-8 million by 2025, down from its ~550,000 quarterly net adds.

Indeed, improving spectral efficiency and tapping into less penetrated suburban and rural areas could enable FWA operators to surpass their 2025 targets, as we noted in our latest article on Verizon (NYSE:VZ). FWA will still put pressure on Cable in the near term, but we still believe that FWA growth will eventually decelerate. Additionally, T-Mobile and Verizon raised their FWA offering prices, as operators are trying to make the economics works after spending heavily in their 5G buildout.

Second, fiber overbuilders continue their strong gains. For instance, AT&T (NYSE:T) gained nearly 300,000 net adds quarterly and Frontier (NASDAQ:FYBR) added between 70,000 and 90,000 subscribers per quarter. However, overbuilders ended up revising their fiber deployment targets, with experts and analysts pointing out some of the reasons to inflation, permit process, financing difficulties, and higher labor and material costs, which lead to lower-than-expected return on investment ("ROI").

For example, Frontier re-adjusted their projected fiber passings from 6.6 million plus in 2023 to 6.5 million plus. Lumen (NYSE:LUMN) initially anticipated constructing 800,000 million passings annually in 2024 and acquired 125,000 fiber customers in 2023. In reality, the company is guiding 500,000 plus passings this year, with only 84,000 new fiber customers reported in 2023. At one point, AT&T built 2 million passings within six months before reiterating that achieving 2 million to 2.5 million passings annually would suffice to reach the target of 30 million plus passings by 2025.

Lumen "Mass Market" Fiber Projections (Company)

Overbuilders have reported that the fiber deployment costs range from $900 to $1,400 per passing. Yet, Charter still expects a mid-to-high teens IRR on its rural build when the deployment costs are much more expensive. In the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ("RDOF"), where Charter is one of the largest winners, the buildout costs amount to $3,800 per passing after subsidies.

One plausible reason is that rural build typically has higher terminal penetration rate than fiber build in urban areas. For example, Charter reported almost 50% penetration of its 12-month cohort. On the other hand, Frontier set a 15% to 20% after 12 months and 25% to 30% after 24 months, with 45% penetration rate being its long-term target.

This makes sense considering that multiple players, including Cable, can operate within the same area. In addition, according to Fiber Broadband Association, there are at least two fiber providers in 6% of locations as of June 2023 vs. 3.6% in June 2022. This represents a significant jump compared to a 40 bps increase from 2021 to 2022.

Roger Entner of Recon Analytics estimates that fiber overbuilders require 25% to 40% market share to "generate sufficient returns," as cited in Fierce Telecom. In our view, this in part helps explain why overbuilders have "recalibrated" their targets and make the investment more economically viable, since subscribers growth ideally should keep up with the expansion. Additionally, they are reducing promotions and raising prices to increase ARPU. As Frontier's management said:

So I think as we said in Q1, we made some very disciplined changes to our pricing and the way we package our offers, designed to bring ARPU more in line with our competitors in line with market. For example, we reduced the use of gift cards, we implemented some price to market adjustments, we unbundled our value-added services and incentivized customers to choose gig plus speeds.

Another reason is that Charter bundles its product offerings, "indirectly" resulting in subscribers paying more. According to the company, its rural build generates $105 of monthly ARPU with ~70% gross margin. For a pure-play fiber player, monthly ARPU is typically between $60 and $70.

As fiber overbuilders scale down their aggressive build-out and look to ramp up penetration rate and raise prices, Charter aims to complete its DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade by 2026. This upgrade will enable Charter to offer multi-gig symmetrical speeds over its Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial ("HFC") network, which, we believe, will enhance the company's competitive position. The management said that the "certification of the DAA equipment taking a little bit longer." In the meantime, the company will proceed with the 1.2 GHz high-split upgrades and accelerate its line extensions. The upgrade costs remain at $100 per passing.

In conclusion, we anticipate pressures from FWA and fiber overbuilders to remain in the near term. However, slowing FWA growth and network upgrades are the catalysts for Charter, in our view.

Robust Mobile Growth Despite Promotional Roll-Off

In the mobile business, Charter added 546,000 subscribers in 4Q23 following the 12-month promotional roll-off. In 4Q22, during which Charter introduced the Spectrum One bundle, net adds jumped from 396,000 in 3Q22 to 615,000 (+219,000 subs). But it was only a 48,000 drop from 3Q23 to 4Q23. In other words, if we assume that the increase of 219,000 subscribers was solely from the Spectrum One bundle, and there were only 48,000 more disconnects from 3Q23 to 4Q23, then we could infer that Charter retained about 78% of its initial cohort of subscribers from the promotional period. This is slightly above the estimate provided by an analyst. Please note that our estimate could be wrong since assumptions are involved in these calculations.

According to the company, mobile reduces churn and drives "acquisition over time":

But I think that's the opportunity, not only for churn reduction, but as convergence continues to take hold as these products work together in a way that our competitors can't replicate, the ability to use Spectrum One, a combination of broadband, Internet, WiFi and 5G is our backup radio. It's the slowest portion of our network, and have the fastest overall connectivity service and seamless connectivity, I think, it's powerful. And I think it has the ability not just to reduce churn, which it's already doing today, but to actually drive acquisition over time.

Charter Spectrum mobile net adds (thousand) (Company)

We like how Charter managed to gain nearly 550,000 mobile subscribers despite the promotional roll-off. Our calculation shows that Charter gained ~20% of the mobile net adds share in 4Q23 among T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast, only slightly below the 4Q22 figure when Spectrum One was first launched. We saw some softness in AT&T's net adds, whereas Verizon came strongly thanks to its myPlan offering and a more local operational approach. As mobile network operators ("MNO") are raising prices of their older plans, we expect Charter to deliver robust mobile net adds, supported by its competitive pricing of $30 per line and its ability to retain customers even after promotional periods end.

Charter net adds share (%) (Companies, Vektor Research)

Yet, mobile "TAM" expansion is slowing down, as most individuals have already had phones. We previously noted that mobile net adds (the big three US MNOs plus Charter and Comcast MNVOs) decreased by 200,000 to 300,000 annually. If we assume a 20% net adds share, this is equal to 40,000 to 60,000 net adds decline annually, or 10,000 to 15,000 net adds quarterly.

Elevated CapEx for Rural Deployment Acceleration and Network Upgrades

Charter will continue its rural build-out acceleration, aiming to reach 450,000 passings this year vs. 295,000 in 2023. As a result, free cash flow will be lower in the coming years due to increasing CapEx for the rural build-out acceleration and network evolution. For this year, FCF could range between $2 billion and $2.2 billion, assuming no growth in operating cash flow.

Charter estimated CapEx from 2024 to 2027 (Company)

Valuation

Based on data by Koyfin, Charter is trading at 8.5x forward P/E and 12.7x trailing-twelve-month P/FCF, which implies an 8% FCF yield. These multiples are lower than their 5-year average.

Charter valuations (Koyfin)

The markets are expecting a 1.2% annual growth until 2026, whereas the company has historically grown 5%-7% annually. We think broadband net adds, and mobile growth will drive Charter's top-line growth, despite the accelerated video business losses. FCF will be under pressure because of the rural build-out acceleration and network evolution, but CapEx will eventually normalize over time.

Conclusion

The stock plunged by 17% following the 4Q23 earnings release, as Charter reported net broadband losses. However, we believe that slowing FWA growth, rural build-out acceleration, and network evolution will help Charter acquire new broadband customers. Additionally, we like how Charter managed to retain a significant portion of its mobile subscribers following the promotional roll-off. FCF will be under pressure in the following years, but this investment is necessary for Charter to compete effectively with other players.

The stock's multiples are below their 5-year average. Last time the stock traded sub-$300 between 2018 and 2019, operating cash flow was $11.8 billion and post-SBC FCF was $1.9 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. In 2023, the company generated $14.4 billion operating cash flow and $2.8 billion post-SBC FCF, with CapEx running at ~20% of revenue.

However, investment risks are the accelerating video business decline that will impact Charter's top-line growth and intense competitive landscape from FWA operators and fiber overbuilders as well as the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP"), if not re-funded, that will put pressure on Charter's net adds in the near term. In addition, slowing mobile "TAM" expansion could impact Charter's mobile net adds. Maintain BUY. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.