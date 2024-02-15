Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: Lower Guidance But Risk/Reward Remains Attractive

Feb. 15, 2024 6:25 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stock
Summary

  • CVS reported mixed Q4 and FY23 earnings, exceeding the top line but missing margins on the back of elevated medical costs, with Q4 MLR at 88.5%.
  • Despite the cost pressure in insurance, pricing measured by $/member growth has shown continued strong results ahead of peers at ~11.5% YoY, with total premia up 17%.
  • Member growth has also continued to perform well, with total members up 5.3% and Medicare Advantage plans reaching a record 13.5% share of government members.
  • I lower my price target by 9% to $91 on lower FY24 margin estimates and a slight downward revision in the ex-pharmacy target multiple but remain overweight (~18% upside).

Las Vegas Strip - CVS

LPETTET

I started my coverage of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in December following the company's investor day, which aimed to lay out management's ambitious plan to continue to transformation of the once brick-and-mortar pharmacy operator to a holistic healthcare

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
337 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

