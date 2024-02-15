LPETTET

I started my coverage of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in December following the company's investor day, which aimed to lay out management's ambitious plan to continue to transformation of the once brick-and-mortar pharmacy operator to a holistic healthcare provider. In the note I laid out my thesis of CVS being a strong value investment thesis driven by industry-leading performance in its insurance division Aetna and significant undervaluation compared to peers. Since then, CVS has performed slightly above peers,

On February 7, the company released its Q4 and FY23 earnings, revealing mixed performance, with strong growth in revenues offset by continued margin pressure amid higher medical expenses. On the back of a Q4 rise in MLR to 88.5%, management also revised its FY24 profit guidance downwards due to a 50bps increase in expected FY24 MLR. Flowing FY23 results and FY24 guidance through my model, I revise my price target downwards by 9% to $91 but continue to see favorable risk/reward with significant potential in the mid- to long-term. Key risks remain in further escalation of medical costs above anticipated levels, as well as potential regulatory changes in the insurance and drug reimbursement landscape.

Q4 and FY23 Review

For Q4 23, CVS recorded total revenues of $93.8bn, up 11.9% vs. Q4 22. On a FY23 basis, revenues rose by 11% to $357.8bn, exceeding guidance of $352-357bn on the back of a stronger than anticipated Q4. Consolidated operating income was $4.22bn for Q4 at a 4.5% margin, down 30bps vs. Q4 22 with FY23 margins down 60bps to 4.9% for a total operating income of $17.5bn in line with guidance of $17.2-17.6bn.

Net Leverage remained stable vs. Q3 23 to end the year at 3.7x as a slight increase in LTM EBITDA was offset by a ~$1.3bn rise in the debt position.

CVS Stock Price vs Net Leverage (S&P Market Intelligence)

Health Care Benefits

The segment continued to show strong growth with revenues of $26.7bn, up 16.3% YoY with ~25.7MM members enrolled in Aetna plans, up 5.3% vs. Q4 22 continuing the previous Q's trend of ~5% YoY member growth. Medicare Advantage plan membership in particular has grown by ~6% to now represent 46.8% of total government customers and 13.5% of total customers respectively, up from 44.2% and 13.4% at YE22. FY23 revenues came in up 15.6% at $105.6bn, exceeding Investor Day guidance of $103.4-104.9bn.

Q4 insurance premia, which make up the vast majority of segment revenues, were up 17% YoY to $25.1bn on strong growth in both government and commercial plan fees.

CVS Insurance Premia by Segment (Company Filings)

With ~5% premia growth coming from additional memberships, particularly in commercial as government membership remained largely flat, around 2/3 of total growth was contributed by higher pricing, measured by premia/member ($/member). Aetna continued its strong trend of 10%+ YoY $/member growth in Q4, achieving 11.5%, up from 10.8% for Q4.

CVS $/member Development (Company Filings)

Compared to peers, CVS for the 3rd sequential quarter showed the strongest $/member growth, with UNH and ELV slightly below at ~10% and CI at 7%. Given those comps and CVS' continued pricing outperformance since Q2 23, I continue to view Aetna's pricing as a strong asset, especially given its non-reliance on shifting focus towards higher governmental plan shares.

$/member YoY Growth Rates (Company Filings) $/member Q4 23 vs Q4 22 (Company Filings)

While revenues showed strong development through Q4 and FY23, margins ended the year significantly lower at ~5.3%, down 120bps from FY22 on the back of continued expansion in the Medical Loss Ratio ("MLR"). Following a weaker than expected Q4, segment operating profit came in below the $5.63-5.76bn guidance range at $5.58bn with Q4 margins at 2.5%, down significantly from 3.7% in Q4 22.

Q4 MLR was 88.5%, up 270bps from Q3 and 250bps vs. Q4 22 with management citing higher utilization rates in outpatient and supplemental benefits such as dental and vision with additional impact from seasonal effects in RSV vaccinations (UNH noted similar trends during their recent Q4).

Rolling 4-quarter MLR also showed a further uptick to ~86.3% in a development similar to UNH but notably absent in peers ELV and CI, which both saw decreases in rolling MLR. On the back of this, management also raised their FY24 MLR guidance by 50bps to 88.7% from 88.2% as communicated during the December Investor Day.

4Q-Rolling MLR CVS vs Peers (Company Filings)

Health Services

The Health Services division, which includes the PBM Caremark and CVS' primary care operations, also performed strongly in 2023 with 10.4% YoY topline growth to $186.8bn, exceeding guidance of $181.5-184bn following a strong Q4 which saw 12.5% YoY revenue growth. Management notes that the majority of this was driven by favorable effects from drug mix, especially in specialty pharmacies, and impacts from Signify and Oak Street Health.

At Signify, revenues grew 39% YoY in Q4 with ~650k in-home evaluations completed during the three months, up 20% vs. prior year, which was partially driven by the beginning integration of Signify's services into the Aetna care network.

Oak Street, which grew its footprint by 35 to 204 nationwide centers also reported strong revenue growth at 36% YoY with CVS management noting a significant increase in at-risk lives of 27% YoY to ~202k with the number of Aetna plan members enrolled in Oak Street clinics doubling in January 2024 alone. Management also provided further guidance on their investment capacity for Oak Street, a key theme which I highlighted during my prior note, stating their intention to grow the clinic footprint by 50-60 in 2024, a ~25% expansion vs. current.

While revenues performed above expectations, operating profit was in line with guidance at $7.31bn (guidance: $7.18-7.31bn) with the segment seeing further margin pressure in Q4 driven by initial acquisition costs and higher pricing pressure in PBM. With Q4 margins at 3.8% full year 2023 margins were at 3.9%, down 50bps from FY22.

Pharmacy & Consumer

Pharmacy & Consumer ("Retail") generated FY23 revenues of $116.8bn at the upper end of the $5.76-5.86bn Investor day guidance, a 9.5% growth vs. FY22 with strong Q4 growth at 10.5% YoY. Adjusting for store closures which as of Q4 23 total 630 vs. FY21, same-store revenue was up ~11%. Looking forward, management sees the segment on track to deliver the targeted divestment of 900 retail locations by YE24, which should help lower expenses and protect margins further.

Along with a growth in total Rx volumes (~4% YoY), the majority of this revenue growth was attributed to drug mix including further pricing power on branded medicines and vaccinations, with Q4 benefitting from high RSV vaccination volumes.

While on an absolute basis, margins declined by 120bps and operating income fell by ~11% vs. FY22, the segment still outperformed management expectations with income of $5.96bn well ahead of the $5.76-5.86bn guided during Investor Day as a strong Q4 (~10% YoY) was offset by a significantly weaker H1. As communicated during previous quarters, the decline was mainly a result of structural trends in the retail pharmacy sector, which is facing increasing pressure from reimbursement managers and regulators on drug pricing.

Valuation Update

I continue to value CVS based on a Sum-of-the-Parts approach, splitting the business into "Insurance & PBM", consisting of Health Care Benefits and Health Services and "Retail" which is the Pharmacy&Consumer segment. Incorporating Q4 and FY23 results into my financial model, I roll my valuation forward on FY24 expected metrics.

Health Care Benefits: I expect continued strong growth of 19% YoY to ~$126bn, vs. management guiding for "above $125bn". I estimate this to be driven by solid member growth of 5%, adding around 2.3MM plans to 27MM, in line with management anticipating ~26.9MM members. Pricing should also continue to perform well as management aims to offset further MLR increases for ~13% YoY growth, slightly above previous years but in line with previous quarters which saw a gradual increase throughout FY23 from ~8% to ~12%.

Margins should also come under further pressure as management does anticipate MLR peaking in early 2024 with operating margins recovering slightly after for a total FY24 margin of ~4.3%, slightly below previous quarter regression implied 4.5% reflecting significant caution on management's claim of gradual easing throughout the year. Total estimated EBIT of $5.42 is at the lower end of management guidance of >$5.4bn.

Health Services: I see the division growing at MSD as acquisition impacts fade and significant growth from drug pricing should decline in light of falling consumer inflation. Margins should see some stabilization from recent years but continue to be pressured as Signify and Oak Street remain unprofitable for the moment.

Pharmacy & Consumer: The segment should also continue to at healthy MSD/HSD figures for a 7% YoY growth to ~$125bn (guidance $123bn). I estimate margins to be stronger in H1 and gradually easing in H2, as management notes that they expect some Q4 strength to spill over into 2024.

CVS Financial Model as of Q4 23 (Company Filings and Author's Estimates)

Overall, I estimate FY23 operating incomes at $17.1bn and a 4.4% margin, of which $12.9bn and $5.8bn are allocated to Insurance & PBM and Retail respectively. Applying an unchanged 11x multiple to retail and lowering my target multiple for Insurance & PBM by 1x to 12x reflecting higher near-term risk in the business due to rising MLR, I adjust my price target downwards by 9% to $91 from $100, implying 18% upside from current levels.