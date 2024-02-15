PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite reporting a decent Q4, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has nosedived to the mid-$20s (down -20%) in today's session, as investors react to yet another appalling guide [Q1'24 revenue forecast: $125M vs. est. $150M] from Upstart's management.

After being a big Upstart proponent in the $10s and $20s, I turned neutral on UPST stock in mid-2023 and stuck to a "Hold" rating after a horrific Q3 report in my last update on the AI lending platform company:

I had planned to resume accumulation in UPST in the mid-$20s back in August 2023. While Upstart's long-term risk/reward has improved significantly at the current stock price [$22.6 per share], underwhelming business performance in Q3 2023 and poor guidance for Q4 make Upstart a show-me story for the foreseeable future.

Author's coverage of Upstart

By mid-December, Upstart had rallied up to the high $40s riding the coattails of a year-end melt-up (Santa rally) in broad markets. While our post-Q3 caution on UPST stock seemed to have caused us to miss a fantastic entry point in the low-$20s in November, UPST has lost almost all of those gains - justifying our "neutral" view on the stock.

In today's note, we will re-evaluate our stance on UPST by analyzing its Q4 report, forward guidance, and valuation. Let's dive right in!

Brief Review Of Upstart's Q4 2023 Report

For Q4 2023, Upstart beat significantly lowered top and bottom line consensus estimates, with net revenue and non-GAAP EPS coming in at $140M (beat of $5M on street estimates, in-line with management guidance) and -$0.11 (beat by +$0.03), respectively. While Upstart managed to report a positive adj. EBITDA of +$0.6M (down 73% q/q), operational losses widened in Q4 due to a 5% q/q bump in operating expenses and a 100 bps q/q decline in contribution profit margins.

During Q4 2023, Upstart's contribution margin came in at 63% of revenue (down 100 bps over Q3 2023, but up 986 bps over Q3 2022). And I believe these strong unit economics allowed Upstart to record a positive adj. EBITDA in an otherwise terrible quarter where lending volumes contracted viciously once again on an y/y basis.

Interestingly, Upstart's personal lending volumes ticked up 14% y/y (with platform loan conversion rates rising to 12%); however, the transaction dollars were up just 4% y/y. This data indicates smaller loan sizes and a tighter credit box, something Upstart's leadership confirmed on the Q4 earnings call:

But when we say that the credit box is tightening, which it has for primer people in recent times, that's really just saying, on average, they're probably going to have a bit higher rate than they would have otherwise. It doesn't necessarily mean they're not approved and that does affect conversion. So, for the primer people, it means a bit higher rates, maybe the loan size their approved for, might not be exactly what they ask for. But generally, they're still going to get approved for something. When it happens at the less prime end, a lot of them fall -- end up going above -- effectively going up above the 36% rate. And for that reason or declined. That's the dynamic that plays out whenever rates go up or when the credit models tighten. - Dave Girouard, Upstart's CEO

With the Fed committed to its "higher for longer" policy, we are unlikely to see lower interest rates in the next 2-3 quarters. And economic data may have to worsen significantly [weaker consumer] before things turn around. With leading economic indicators still calling for an imminent recession, banks are likely to remain cautious and risk-averse with regard to lending activity in the near future. Despite having some committed funding on board, Upstart's growth recovery remains challenged in the current macroeconomic environment. And things could worsen over the coming months if the lagged impact of the Fed's aggressive tightening measures pushes the real economy into a deep recession. Hence, Upstart is not out of the woods just yet, and this reality is reflected in management's guidance for Q1 2024.

An Appalling Guide For Q1 And Some Worrisome Management Commentary

For Q1 2024, Upstart guided for net revenues of $125M (down -11% q/q), a figure that fell desperately short of consensus expectations of $152M. In my view, this disappointing top-line guide pours cold water on a quick re-scaling, which many investors were betting on. Moreover, Upstart is now projecting adj. EBITDA margins to turn deeply negative, with Q1 adj. EBITDA expected to come in at -$25M - raising liquidity concerns among its investor base.

Before taking a look at the balance sheet, let's try to understand Upstart's guidance a little better.

According to Upstart's management, the Q1 guide is a result of macro forces hurting all facets of its platform, i.e., borrowers, lenders, and institutional investors:

On lending side: The hallmark of our economy in the second half of 2023 has been the remarkable unrelenting growth in personal consumption, which continued unabated through the balance of the year. This trend stands in contrast to the flagging level of disposable income, which on a real per capita basis peaked before last summer and has since languished. These contrasting portions of consumption and income over the back half of last year have left personal fiscal health in as precarious a state as they've been since the Great Financial Crisis with personal savings rates hovering close to all-time lows. With respect to the corresponding impact on unsecured credit performance, we continue to see clear signs that the rising default rates of lesser prime lower FICO borrowers that has played out over the past two years, is now stable and showing signs of imminent recovery. However, the same pattern of rising defaults is now in the progress of working its way through higher cycle, higher prime borrower segments as well as primer and more secured products. According to a recent report released by the New York Fed, auto loans and credit cards have now spiked to their highest delinquency rates since the Great Financial Crisis and continue to rise. Within unsecured lending, our view is that the near-term risk in credit has shifted to the primer customer segments and as a result, we are becoming increasingly conservative in our underwriting of these higher cycle borrowers. On funding side: The funding markets continue to be oversaturated with assets on offer in the secondary markets, largely coming from banks who continue to reduce the size of their balance sheet through asset sales. Despite these ongoing distractions, institutional loan buyers appear increasingly comfortable with the prospect of a soft economic landing or perhaps even that no landing will be required and there is an increasing anticipation of rate cuts at some point later in 2024. The general outlook on the macro economy seems increasingly consistent with our own long-held view that inflation is on the wane and that significant unemployment risk in this labor market is unlikely. Source: Upstart's Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

In the past, I have called out Upstart's business model and poor execution as idiosyncratic issues:

Now, while I understand how ongoing interest rate volatility can negatively impact lending volumes (and, by extension, revenues) at Upstart, rivals such as Pagaya/SoFi seem to be doing fine despite operating in the same challenging macroeconomic environment. Based on the evidence, we must assume that Upstart's AI is unable to find the desired equilibrium between borrowers and lenders on its platforms (at least for now). And that's bad news for Upstart's shareholders! Source: Upstart Q3: Horror Show, I'm Staying On The Sidelines Here

However, SoFi's conservative outlook for its lending business aligns with Upstart's claim of deterioration (rising delinquencies) among prime borrowers. Given Upstart's growing list of committed funding partnerships, I do believe that borrower constraints are the real limiting factor on growth going forward. Now, in my view, being conservative in such an uncertain macroeconomic environment is the right way to operate the business, and I am happy to see Upstart's management taking a more cautious approach to re-scaling [something they likely wouldn't have done in the past].

A Look At Upstart's Liquidity

By operating at a smaller scale for longer, Upstart is managing credit risk more appropriately. However, at this scale, Upstart's fixed expenses are just too high for the company to operate at breakeven adj. EBITDA margins. With Upstart's operations now projected to burn cash starting in Q1, the investment risk is now higher than what it was a few months ago.

That said, I still don't think that Upstart will be facing liquidity issues in the near term, i.e., Upstart has ample cash to tide over to the next credit cycle [and positive cash generation].

At the end of Q4 2023, Upstart held ~468M in cash [down from $615M in Q3] and ~$977M in loans held for sale (plus $179M of securitized personal loans) on its balance sheet. Of this loan held for sale balance, ~$566M were unsecured personal loans [up from $329M in Q3 2023], and the rest were R&D loans (auto, auto refinance, HELOCs, etc.).

While I have seen some concerns about the spike in Upstart's personal loan balance in Q4 on public forums this morning, the $300M backbook loan sale to Ares Capital puts Upstart's personal loan balance considerably lower than Q3'23 level of $329M. At this point, it is hard to say if Upstart can continue to strike more such deals to free up some liquidity from its balance sheet. However, if interest rates were to move lower as predicted (Fed cuts), Upstart's loan books could become a hot commodity once again [as long as the economy doesn't suffer a hard landing].

Now, management did not disclose the terms of this $300M loan sale to Ares, but conservatively, I think Upstart's cash position (after this sale) is greater than $700M. With Q1 adj. EBITDA projected to come in at -$25M and Upstart expected to re-scale the business throughout 2024, I fail to see any immediate liquidity concerns for Upstart.

As I see it, the near-term business outlook for Upstart remains challenging; however, the long-term opportunity in AI-powered lending is humongous [$4T loan origination TAM], i.e., Upstart still has a tremendous runway for growth. For me, Upstart remains a moonshot bet for the next credit cycle! Now, let's see if it is worth taking a punt here.

UPST Stock's Fair Value And Expected Return

With Upstart diversifying its funding base with forward-flow agreements (secured/committed funds), the cyclicality risk of this business is getting alleviated. During the earnings call, Upstart's management talked about a new $500M forward-flow agreement partnership, and reiterated confidence in their ability to strike more committed funding partnerships in the future.

Obviously, as we rescale the business as we would hope to this year, we're going to have to scale the committed capital base in accordance. And I think that we're pretty optimistic we'll be able to do that. I think that just in terms of the shape and texture of the deals, as Dave said, I'll just reiterate, I think we view this as having a relatively small number of large sort of committed bilateral relationships that we can grow into and grow with as the business grows. And I think the kinds of names we've talked about with respect to the deals and transactions we've done, are the kinds of partners we can grow into overtime as the models prove out and as the partnerships mature. So, I think some of this is doing additional deals, but some of this will be growing the size of those deals as long-term partnerships over time as the business sort of regains its prior scale. - Sanjary Dutta, Upstart's CFO

While Upstart isn't showing a growth inflection just yet due to macro factors, the funding side of the platform seems to be getting stronger in the background with more committed-funding partnerships. Once the macroeconomic/interest rate environment improves, i.e., a new credit cycle begins, Upstart's loan volumes (and profitability) could bounce back big time.

Considering current macroeconomic conditions, Upstart's Q4 report, and management's appalling Q1'24 business outlook, I am sticking with my conservative long-term growth and margin assumptions for Upstart's business.

All model assumptions remain unaltered and are self-explanatory. That said, if you have any questions, please share them in the comments section below.

Here's my updated valuation model for Upstart:

According to our model, Upstart is worth ~$38 per share, i.e., UPST is undervalued by roughly 30% after today's steep sell-off. That said, Upstart's base case expected 5-year CAGR return of 19.83% is still short of my required IRR [investment hurdle rate] of 25% for high-risk, moonshot growth bets. Hence, Upstart is still a "Hold" at current levels under our proprietary valuation methodology.

Concluding Thoughts

Despite delivering a decent set of numbers for Q4, Upstart's cautious Q1 guide leaves investors in limbo. With rate cuts seemingly getting pushed out beyond March, the operating environment for Upstart is unlikely to improve in the short-term future.

Based on management's outlook, Upstart is set to turn unprofitable once again on an adj. EBITDA basis in Q1. While Upstart's cash balance of $700M+ is ample liquidity to sustain a quarterly cash burn of $25M, I believe the investment risk in Upstart is now greater than our last assessment. With the stock trading higher, Upstart's long-term risk/reward has deteriorated slightly from November 2023.

In my view, Upstart remain a show-me story. If management executes on their re-scaling plan and achieves adj. EBITDA profitability in the back half of this year or early 2025, then Upstart's stock could do well. However, for now, I am sticking to the sidelines, awaiting concrete evidence of a shift in underlying business trends at Upstart.

From a technical perspective, I see a massive triangle pattern formation on UPST's chart. As we know, triangles can break in either direction, and Upstart could literally move either way based on where the economy goes - soft or hard landing.

As of now, Upstart is closing in on the lower end of this triangle, with daily RSI getting close to "oversold" territory. A bounce up from the low-$20s is certainly on the table; however, my hunch here is that Upstart will continue to tighten within this triangle for a while (potentially until the next quarterly report). And then, we will see a big breakout or breakdown based on which way Upstart's business and the economy are headed.

Given significant uncertainty around Upstart (and the economy), I would like to wait for better execution and data-based evidence that the business is turning around. Hence, for now, I choose to remain on the sidelines.

Key Takeaway: I rate Upstart stock a "Hold" at $26.57 per share.

In the AI-powered lending space, I firmly believe that Pagaya (PGY) is a much better play compared to Upstart based on execution, business model, leadership, strategic partnerships, financial performance, and valuations:

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.