Zolak

Thesis

The MFS Government Markets Income (NYSE:MGF) fund is a fixed income closed-end management company. The vehicle falls in the rates space via its overweight Treasuries and Agency MBS allocation (those two components represent more than 90% of the fund's holdings). The fund seeks a high level of current income, and is a poster child for the CEF structure via what it actually does from a financial engineering standpoint.

Since the fund does not employ any leverage, you might be asking yourself regarding the mechanics of pooling together Treasuries and Agency MBS bonds yet paying out 7.8% in yield. The answer is the CEF structure. The underlying CEF collateral generates around 5% in terms of cash supported yield. The remaining portion is represented by return on capital, with the fund having a managed distribution plan. In effect the CEF structure allows the fund manager to set a higher than normal distribution, hoping to make up some of the return on capital component via capital gains. Over the long term, it has failed to do so:

Data by YCharts

If we have a look at the fund over the past decade, we can see a significant erosion in NAV of -47%. From a financial engineering standpoint, the fund is assuming annual total returns of 7.25% (its managed distribution level). If the treasuries and MBS markets fail to post these returns, then the CEF will use ROC. Since historically risk-free assets have posted much lower annual returns, the CEF has been a story of ever decreasing NAV levels.

Collateral composition - overweight Treasuries and Agency MBS

The CEF mainly specializes in rates driven assets:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see Treasuries and MBS bonds as the main components, with a sizable bucket for investment grade assets as well. Please note the is another 'Other' bucket for -19%, which helps the math check out when you add up all the sleeves. This is due to the fund utilizing futures to a larger extent, asset class which has a minimal balance sheet impact:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Bond futures only require the posting of a margin amount, hence the fund can use the spare cash as a yield enhancer via money market funds or very short dated bonds. The market risk from rates is still captured via the futures contract. This type of arbitrage works best in a high rates environment like today's, when money market yields are high.

The fund's credit quality is reflective of its build, with most assets falling in the AAA category:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

MGF is therefore a fund almost entirely driven by rates and MBS spreads to treasuries, with an extremely small credit spread component. The fund has a 6.4-year duration.

Comparisons and historic performance

The CEF has a total return profile very similar to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF):

Data by YCharts

IEF is composed of Treasuries only, and has a very similar duration at 7.2 years. We are also looking at the iShares MBS ETF (MBB) here, which has posted very similar results in the past three years, but long term lags.

Please note that we are using the 'Total Return' feature for the above chart, which takes into account both the NAV loss for MGF, as well as its very high yield. As we can see from the above, MGF is simply a tool to transform treasury returns into a high yield. The above 7% yields are not supported, and an investor in this CEF gives up future capital for high current total returns.

MGF does not somehow magically extract high yields from treasuries, it just purely transforms future principal return into current interest income. Investing via IEF produces almost identical long term total returns, but an investor would get a much lower current dividend yield of only 4%.

Should you invest in Treasuries via MGF

The answer to that question depends on your situation. If one is not retired, it is hard to see the need to generate a high artificial current yield, hence IEF is preferrable. For retired investors who would like to see a high stream of income now, irrespective of the NAV value 10 years down the road, MGF might be a more appropriate tool rather than use the 4% yielding IEF.

Investing in MGF therefore is dependent on your situation in life. The fund does not generate a true 7.8% yield, but utilizes financial engineering to pay a high current yield via a long term decreasing NAV. From a total return perspective, the return profile is very much equivalent to IEF, but the tax implications any year are different due to the stream of income.

Main risk factors and forward

The main risk factor for MGF is represented by rates. We have seen peak rates, and the market is now talking about how many rate cuts we are going to see in 2024. From a macrocycle standpoint, now is a good time to be long duration, with a 3-year look-forward in mind. We can see the fund having experienced a significant drawdown during 2022 and 2023, driven by rate increases.

Given its duration profile, the fund will record a 6.4% gain for each 100 bps lower in rates for the 7-year point in the curve. These gains will be embedded in the fund's total return, but will help decrease the ROC utilization.

Given its structure, the fund trades at a discount to NAV:

Data by YCharts

We can see from the above chart that the discount to NAV is very stable throughout time, barely budging in the -5% area. Expect this feature to persist, especially on a higher neutral rate going forward.

Conclusion

MGF is a fixed income CEF. The vehicle invests in Treasuries and Agency MBS bonds while having a managed distribution. The current fund yield of 7.8% is unsupported, with the collateral generating only roughly 5% in actual cash-flows. MGF represents a classic story of CEF financial engineering, being able to transform future capital gains into current high dividend yields. The fund has a total return profile very similar to the well-known all treasuries ETF IEF.

MGF as an instrument is not for everybody, and we surmise retired investors would be the most likely to find this financial transformation useful. From a risk factor perspective, MGF is well-positioned for a monetary easing cycle, with its fixed rate collateral and 6.4 years duration. We find this name to be a very particular one, suited for a niche investor base. Given the fund risk factors and our bullish view on bonds, MGF is a buy at current levels, keeping in mind that the CEF needs to be quantified from a total return perspective.