I recommended a buy rating for Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF) when I wrote about it the last time, as I really liked the business's ability to generate tons of FCF through its portfolio of high-quality road, airport, and contracting assets, and also that the valuation was attractive due to the increase in interest rates. A little over a year has passed since I last wrote about the stock in February 2023, and the stock performance did not disappoint. Over the period, VCISF generated shareholders a 1-year total return of ~13% (9% price change and 4% dividends). Based on my current outlook and analysis of VCISF, I recommend a buy rating. I still think the growth outlook is positive, and more importantly, the strengthened balance sheet coupled with the consistent strong FCF generation ability will become a cushion for VCISF to take advantage of any rate hikes (to conduct M&As). The valuation is also not demanding at this level since it is still trading below average.

VCISF FY23 performance did not disappoint. Total revenue grew 11.6% y/y to EUR68.3 billion, beating consensus estimates by 1.4%, and EBIT performance saw an even larger beat of EUR8.35 billion vs. consensus of EUR7.96 billion, which is about 500bps of outperformance. DPS was also up 13% y/y to EUR4.50.

It is true that VCISF has largely benefited from growth recovery post-pandemic-FY21 saw 13.8% growth, FY22 saw 24.6% growth, and FY23 saw 11.8%-and growth ahead is unlikely to replicate the same strength. However, I still expect growth to be positive as the underlying demand for key assets remains healthy. For the core cash flow assets-autoroutes, airports, and other concessions-growth should gradually ease back to the historical range of mid-single-digit growth as the benefits from the pandemic ease (average growth of 21% between FY20 and FY23 vs. average growth of 6% between FY10 and FY19). Given the nature of these core assets, I do not expect major disruptions to growth unless another pandemic-like incident happens. For reference, concession revenue growth has never gone negative except during the pandemic. As for other more lumpy assets like Vinci Energies and Cobra, management remains overall positive on organic growth trends. For Vinci Construction, there appear to be an abundance of growth opportunities based on management's comment: "Good order intake allows us to continue to be highly selective." So much so that management can actually cherry-pick the best among all the orders to grow and improve margins at the same time. On cadence, they expect a similar improvement in margins as seen in the past few years (about 20bps per year based on FY16 to FY22 average improvement per year). Lastly, for Vinci Real Estate, there is no doubt that FY23 was a horrible year that led to huge loss provisions, particularly in office real estate. The possible rate cut in 2024 could be a tailwind to growth. The trackable forward-looking metric-order book-remains strong as well, sustaining at ~EUR62 billion levels, and that rate of conversion (based on book-to-bill ratio) remains favorable at 1.1x.

Touching on guidance, management expects total revenues to grow at a more limited rate vs. 2023 but net income to be close to the level achieved in 2023 at EUR4.7 billion. This is a very conservative guide when compared to the way management guided history. In the past, management typically referenced growth, and there were only two occasions where they did not do so: once for FY15, where they guided for net income to be similar to that achieved in 2014, and once for FY21, where they could not provide reliable forecasts due to COVID. Excluding these occasions, management has consistently guided growth and generally achieved it. One quantitative way to assess a management track record is by comparing its reported revenue or EPS to consensus expectations. For revenue, VCISF has beat expectations every 32 out of the past 43 quarters, and for EPS, VCISF has beaten consensus EPS estimates (full-year basis) all the time except in FY14. As such, these tell me that management tends to guide very conservatively, leaving room for upside potential if macroeconomic pressure eases.

Finally, I want to touch a bit more on the VCISF balance sheet, which offers a lot of optionality. When I wrote about the business last year, VCISF had a net debt position of ~EUR19 billion and a leverage ratio of 1.85x LTM EBITDA. Fast forward to today; the net debt position has improved to ~EUR17 billion and a leverage ratio of 1.4x, the lowest it has ever been since the subprime crisis. From my perspective, the VCISF balance sheet is essentially a cushion for a rising rate environment. The headline impact of a higher rate environment is that it will impact VCISF valuation (investors switch to better-yielding assets) and also impact VCISF interest expense. However, with EUR16 billion of cash sitting on the balance sheet and ~EUR5 billion of cash coming in per year (consensus FY24/25e estimates), there is no need for VCISF to take on additional debt to conduct any M&As. A higher rate environment would also push down the target valuation, making it more attractive for VCISF to acquire as it is coming from a position of strength.

I believe the upside remains attractive after the strong rally over the past year. The way I model VCISF is still via a FCF multiple basis, as I believe that is the best metric to track business performance. Combining management FY24 net income guidance of EUR4.7 billion, my expectation that VCISF will beat its guidance (given that it has historically beaten expectations), and applying a historical net income to FCF conversion ratio, I got to VCISF generating ~EUR5.44 billion of FCF in FY24, followed by mid-single-digit growth in FCF that mirrors historical mid-single-digit earnings growth (pre-covid from FY12 to FY18). VCISF valuation (P/forward FCF) has largely recovered from ~12x last year to 12.8x today, and I believe there is still a little more room to improve before it reaches the historical average of 14x forward FCF. I expect a mean reversion to happen, as I believe regulators will start to cut rates sometime within the next 2 years once they see inflation coming down to the expected levels.

With the above assumptions, I got a price target of EUR 135, and when combined with the expected dividend yield over the next 2 years, I see a total return of 27% for the stock.

Risk and final thoughts

One key risk that could hurt the stock price significantly is if another round of pandemic happens (that leads to a lockdown), where traffic basically comes to a halt, hurting concessions and contracting revenues as everybody needs to stay at home. I don't think there is any viable way for VCISF to avoid this risk given the nature of the business; hence, it is something that investors need to be aware of.

In conclusion, my bullish stance on VCISF remains as the company exhibits strong fundamentals and consistent free cash flow generation. FY23 performance surpassed consensus estimates, with total revenue growing by 11.6%, EBIT outperforming by 500bps, and dividends per share increasing by 13%. The growth outlook remains positive, where I expect the core assets in roads, airports, and concessions to continue growing as how it fared historically, with upside opportunities in other contracting assets. The balance sheet, with reduced net debt and a leverage ratio at its lowest since the subprime crisis, serves as a cushion in a rising rate environment.

