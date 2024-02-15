Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the current uncertain macro environment, I find Bill.com's (NYSE:BILL) investment proposition less compelling, as Bill's transactional revenue exhibits strong ties to the macroeconomic situation of SMBs. Therefore, I assign the stock a Hold rating. I believe the company is a great high-beta stock in a better macro environment, because of its large, underpenetrated TAM and its strong operating profit leverage within its payment solutions. My reverse DCF model implies that the market anticipates near-term profitability and strong, sustained top-line growth. This might be hard to sustain, given the current macro downturn. Key risks for Bill include sensitivity to SMB business cycles, strong competition in the AP space, and the key person risk associated with CEO René Lacerte.

Earnings and Fundamentals: Ongoing Macro Pressure

After the recent earnings report, shares of Bill.com fluctuated in after-hours trading. I think the company reported robust quarterly results given the already revised expectations from management. However, there seems to be much uncertainty regarding the spending among SMB customers. Shares surged initially by 15%, and subsequently fell, eroding all of the gains.

Management expects sales for the full year ending on June 30, of $1.23 billion and $1.25 billion. I believe plenty of investors are still cautious given the high macro impact on Bill's business. In an environment of higher interest rates accompanied by stricter credit standards, I believe the company faces a greater threat compared to other SaaS companies.

Even though the Fed might be cutting rates throughout this year, SMBs still largely deal with greater debt amounts. Bill's CEO highlighted the challenges of SMBs in the current macro environment and the importance of their careful management.

Which Pain Point is Bill.com Addressing?

The company's core mission is to simplify back-office operations for SMBs, with a specific focus on B2B payments. In the consumer space, money movements are mostly in digital form, fostered by apps such as Venmo. However, in the B2B space, both in Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR), payments occur largely manually. For instance, B2B payment movements still rely strongly on paper checks. According to estimates, 40% of B2B invoices are still paid through paper checks. This demonstrates the potential for the B2B space to adopt digital payment methods.

There are several reasons why many businesses still rely on paper checks. Firstly, businesses perceive a strong sense of comfort and familiarity with paper checks. Thus, there is less openness to change to any digital payment forms. Secondly, businesses perceive an overhaul of established processes as costly and time-consuming. I think this is especially true of businesses with a less technology-affine C-suite. Thirdly, many suppliers might be reluctant to accept any paper checks at all. This creates a significant barrier to the adoption of digital payments. Furthermore, businesses appreciate the functionality of paper checks and thus have even less incentive to incur upfront costs to invest in the digitization process. Another point that I think is important to mention is that physical checks often provide businesses with a sense of security and control, due to their tangible nature.

However, research shows that the conventional methods of paying suppliers have many drawbacks. For instance, businesses often incur costs from $4 to $20 for cutting, mailing, and processing a paper check. The adoption of digital payments can therefore save a substantial amount of time by allowing employees to focus on different activities and thus create value and lower the carbon footprint. Moreover, another advantage lies in faster payment processing, which in turn enables businesses to pay on the due date. Thus, they can avoid late fees and also take advantage of discounts for early payment. Thereby, they can significantly increase their short-term cash flow. In addition, electronic payments can facilitate and improve the financial planning process for businesses, for instance, by providing a better overview of available funds. I can see Bill.com benefiting from this, as businesses increase their usage of corporate credit cards and realize cash-back rebates.

Besides operational benefits for businesses, electronic payments address the fraud potential inherent in paper checks. According to a report by Advanced Fraud Solutions, about 60% of attempted fraud against financial institutions was due to check fraud. By adopting electronic payments, businesses can not only eliminate this risk but also save substantial cost. According to estimates, digital invoice processing costs an estimated 90% less than traditional paper check payments.

Bill.com: A Horizontal SaaS Company with a Great Business Model

Bill offers a variety of solutions for AP, AR, and corporate card spend management. The company's features facilitate bill intake, approvals workflow, payments, and seamless integrations with several accounting systems (QuickBooks, Xero). For instance, Bill.com's invoice capture feature extracts important data fields from bills (e.g., vendor details, invoice numbers, amounts), which significantly expedites the AP process and also minimizes errors associated with manual data entry. Moreover, its AP solution helps businesses to organize, store, retrieve, and track financial documents. This significantly mitigates issues, such as lost documents or inefficient approval processes. Moreover, the platform also facilitates remote access through a mobile app. I think the main benefits of using Bill.com for businesses are the ability to scale efficiently and rely less on manual labor for payment processes.

I believe it is important for investors to understand the different revenue streams of Bill's business, as they directly affect the company's NRR. Through the company's transactional revenue stream, the company earns money through transaction fees. For instance, according to its pricing options, Bill is charging $0.49 per transaction for both sending and receiving electronic payments (ePayment, ACH Processing Fee) and a $1.69 fee for traditional check payments. If customers pay by credit card, Bill charges a fee of 2.9% of the transaction amount. As more businesses shift towards digital payment forms, I believe the company is well-positioned to significantly expand its transaction volumes. However, transactional revenue seems to be strongly correlated to the macro environment.

Bill's software revenue is based on a per-user per-month subscription model. After a one-month free trial, customers can opt for either a standalone AP or AR subscription. The costs range from $45 to $55 per user per month, depending on whether the customer opts for a manual import/export ($45) or an integration with accounting software ($55). I think Bill.com positions its software subscription cost as a favorable alternative to hiring additional personnel. Therefore, I believe potential customers will compare the cost of using Bill software to the cost of paying an (additional) employee. Consequently, this allows businesses to efficiently manage back-office operations, without having to increase their back-office headcount. Bill also attempts to address larger enterprises through custom pricing. I especially see great upside potential to Free Cash Flow if Bill successfully introduces more enterprise customers to its platform. This is because larger enterprises typically make advance payments, thus leading to a rise in deferred revenue, and thus FCF. However, in the Mid-Market and Enterprise segment, the company directly competes with AvidXchange (AVDX) and Coupa (acquired by Thomas Bravo).

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Opportunity is Huge

Bill estimates that it has a TAM opportunity of over 32 million businesses in the US. This includes 6 million SMBs and 26 million Sole Proprietors. I don't think that all of the 26 million Sole Proprietors will be suitable customers for BILL, especially those with less than $5,000 to $10,000 in annualized revenue. BILL's 32 million+ estimate seems to me more like a maximum potential TAM rather than a serviceable market. I can see the TAM for Bill to lie around 25 million businesses. However, this still represents a substantial market opportunity. According to the recent earnings report, the company served 473,500 businesses with its back-office solutions. This implies a market penetration of slightly below 2%. I always like businesses with a large runway for growth and a huge market opportunity.

On a global scale, BILL identifies a TAM of 70 million+ businesses (20 million SMBs, 50 million sole proprietors). Through the acquisition of Invoice2go, Bill is now able to also address international customers. Invoice2go has a presence in more than 150 countries, and this could substantially increase the market opportunity for Bill. The key takeaway here is that the B2B market opportunity is massive, and Bill seems to be in a great position to capture a significant market share. However, I don't think a winner-takes-all scenario is probable due to the early stage of the market and lower barriers to entry.

Catalysts to Greater Adoption for Bill

I believe Bill has several catalysts that will increase platform adoption over time. I expect the Millennial Effect to play out in favor of Bill. Over the next years, a larger share of finance leadership roles will be held by Millennials. Millennials are more familiar with digital solutions and thus more willing to embrace them. Therefore, I can imagine an uptick in demand for Bill, both in inbound inquiries and success rates in closing sales.

Moreover, I can see a multiplier effect evolving as Bill expands into the mid-market segment. Addressing larger corporations would lead to larger transactions, a higher number of users (more subscriptions) per organization, more payments that are linked to variable rates relative to total transaction size, and finally a boost in processing volume. However, transaction revenue is tightly linked to the current macro environment and could thus experience lower growth rates than the market currently anticipates. Current projections for FY2024 growth in transaction revenue are around 7%.

Bill's transaction revenue still dominates its revenue mix, with transactional revenue having an approximate 70% share. As customers expand their operations, I believe there is a potential for significant operating profit leverage. Moreover, I consider Bill's banking-channel partners, which typically cater to larger clients than the average Bill customer, as an opportunistic way to enter the mid-market segment.

Valuation: A Reverse DCF Model Approach

I consider Bill a high-beta stock with more significant macro exposure compared to most other SaaS companies. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of approximately 35%, trading at $65.48 at the time of writing. To quantify the market's expectations embedded in the stock price, I conducted a reverse DCF model.

In my analysis, I assumed an Incremental Fixed Capital rate of 10% and an Incremental Working Capital rate of 8%, by using previous data. Bill's WACC lies around 9%, with Cash & Cash Equivalents at $2.55 Billion and Debt at $1.93 Billion. According to estimates, the market anticipates a top-line growth of around 20% for the coming years. I assumed incremental margin improvements, by using an EBIT Margin of 2%, 6%, and 11% for FY2024, FY2025, and FY2026, respectively. After FY2026, I projected a constant EBIT Margin of 15%. The Cash Tax rate is expected to be around 17.50%, with minimal deviations having only a negligible impact on valuation. Additionally, I assumed a 2% inflation rate, which also serves as the growth variable for the continuing value. I note that 2% might be too low for some investors, regarding current higher inflation and higher growth opportunities for Bill.

According to my model, if Bill achieves these metrics, the stock price would be justified by FY2033. I believe this aligns with the market's projection period for Bill, considering its early stage and substantial growth opportunities.

Reverse DCF (Author's Calculations)

My model implies that Bill needs to maintain strong top-line growth while increasing profitability. I anticipate a potential increase in top-line growth when the macro environment becomes more favorable for Bill and new revenue streams emerge. Although the business model holds the potential for high profitability, I believe S&M as a percentage of sales will continue to stay high, in order to support future growth.

I thus conclude that Bill seems to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering the expectations of the market.

Risks

Bill operates with a usage/volume-based revenue model, which makes it particularly dependent on the overall well-being of SMB customers. During the pandemic, Bill already experienced a strong decline in organic revenue, which underscores its macro dependence. Even though I consider the business to be relatively defensive due to potential automation-driven savings, it is not immune to economic cycles.

Moreover, in order to maintain a high NDR during a declining macro environment, Bill needs to constantly acquire new customers or upsell existing ones. As I already mentioned, increasing payment volume is also tied to its NDR. Any slowdown in payment volume could therefore lead to a further multiple contraction.

I also see the AP space as very competitive. Especially the SMB space exhibits low barriers to entry, however, a license to become a money transmitter is costly and takes several years. Bill.com will thus continuously face challenges from other platforms, payment processors, banks, and modern payment players. My main concern is therefore if Bill can sustain its high growth, especially if macro conditions further impact SMB health.

Lastly, as the company is founder-led, I do see key person risk. Founder and CEO René Lacerte's strong influence on the company's vision and culture, paired with his significant ownership, has the potential to impact the company's further growth trajectory, should leadership changes occur.

Wrapping Up - Macro Uncertainty Makes Bill a Hold

In summary, I believe the current investment outlook for Bill is tempered by the uncertain macro environment, with transactional revenue closely linked to SMB's economic situation. However, in a more favorable macro environment, I believe the company's large untapped TAM and significant potential for operating profit leverage make it a compelling high-beta investment. Increased Mid-Market penetration and the emerging Millennial Effect could provide tailwinds for Bill regarding its top-line growth. However, market expectations are high with strong top-line growth and a transition to increased profitability. I believe the main risks are Bill's macro exposure, competitive dynamics in the AP space, and key person dependence.