Daniel Bosma/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I wrote about Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) almost one year ago. Back then, I noted the stock was deeply undervalued, which presents a good 'value play' opportunity. Since my last coverage, the price has appreciated significantly, close to 50%. In my opinion, as this appreciation was supported by a favourable improvement in the financial profile, the stock is still fundamentally undervalued.

GNE's recent revenue growth was mainly driven by marketing and customer acquisition, not just cost-cutting, as noted in my previous article.

An increasing Cash conversion cycle (CCC) from an annual perspective suggests the company might be having some issues with its inventory-to-cash management. However, CCC decreased significantly in the latest quarter, suggesting the company might already have the issue under control.

The company's improvement in its cash balance is largely due to the liquidation of its discontinued operations. Its debt remains low and well below its EBITDA, meaning the company can easily pay off its debt if it chooses to.

GNE is investing significantly in the renewable energy segment, with 2 new projects in its pipeline. This should benefit the company as it rides on the global tailwind in renewable energy.

In my opinion, GNE remains a deeply undervalued company with significant upside.

Income Statement and Cash Flow

In my previous article, I mentioned that:

In spite of its stagnant revenue trend, its bottom-line operating income appears to be increasing consistently, especially over the last 3 years. This implies GNE's profits are mostly derived from cost-cutting measures rather than organic growth.

This is the main reason for giving it a hold rating back then. Let's check the updated financial profile to verify if this observation still holds. Here are some key financial numbers to consider:

Income and Cash Flow Profile (Seeking Alpha)

There has been a significant increase in top-line revenue from 2022 compared to the TTM period, which ended in Q3 2023. Operating expenses increase even more in percentage, but are still lower than revenue in absolute amount, leading to an overall dip in bottom-line net income.

With the recent surge in revenue, the long-term trend is observed to look more like an ascending pattern since 2013, making higher lows between 2015 and 2022. The increasing revenue trend is also observed to be consistently faster than that of operating expenses, especially in recent years since 2019.

A surge in operating expenses is largely due to GNE hiring more people for marketing and acquiring new customers. Since these expenses have also resulted in a visible increase in revenue, in my opinion, they are not a concern for investors.

Q3 2023 report (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, GNE's latest top-line results suggest the company has an effective strategy for growth beyond simply cutting costs (As was initially observed in my previous article).

Rising Cash Conversion Cycle

Inferring from the previous graph, notably, while net income experienced a significant dip of more than 30%, cash from operations only fell by a marginal 1.36%. Why is there such a disparity?

From Seeking Alpha's Cash Flow statement (under 'Supplemental Items'), we can observe this is likely due to a significant amount of $22M worth of "Change In Net Working Capital" being added back to the cash flow.

Supplemental Items (Seeking Alpha)

We infer from the company's balance sheet to understand what are the largest line items that makeup GNE's change in working capital. Based on the latest quarterly report, which breaks down the line items recorded over the last 9 months, the items include account receivables and inventory. These are items that make up the CCC.

Q3 2023 Report (Seeking Alpha)

The CCC metric gives us an idea of how long a company's cash remains tied up in operations instead of being released as cash flow.

Inferring from GuruFocus, GNE's CCC has been increasing consistently on an annual basis, suggesting the company's less-than-ideal inventory-to-cash management.

CCC (GuruFocus)

The silver lining can be observed in the quarterly view of the CCC, which appears to experience the sharpest drop in the latest quarter.

Investors should observe whether this favourable decrease in CCC continues in the long run.

Balance Sheet

Looking at the latest updated balance sheet data since my last article, GNE's cash balance has improved further.

Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

However, as noted in my last article, this is due to the continued realizations of cash due to discontinued operations. According to the latest quarterly report, the company realized more than $22B in cash in the last 9 months.

Q3 2023 Report (Seeking Alpha)

Total debt has remained low in the latest reported quarter. Currently, it is less than the latest EBITDA. In my last article, I mentioned that:

I consider a Debt/EBITDA ratio lower than 30% to be 'low'

In my opinion, this might be too conservative. While short-term debt needs to be paid off within one year, total debt, which includes long-term debt, can take anywhere from two years to a few decades. With the current favourable outlook of the Fed likely cutting interest rates soon, I will regard the Debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 3 to be 'low'. Looking at GNE's debt profile, it is nowhere near this unhealthy benchmark since 2023.

Overall, GNE has largely maintained a healthy, cash-rich profile on its balance sheet.

Future growth

The company continues to invest in the future, specifically in its Genie Renewables ("GREW") segment. From the latest earnings call, management mentioned the addition of 2 new projects.

Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

These initiatives appear to be riding on an anticipated global tailwind in renewable energy. GNE's cash-rich balance sheet should allow the company to maintain the funding of these projects for a long time without having to take on more debt and/or sell more shares.

Investors should observe whether these investments will materially bear fruits in the long run.

Valuation

Using Seeking Alpha's valuation matrices, the following average PE values were calculated for GNE's competitors:

PE (Seeking Alpha)

The average PE among its competitors is 15.52. I will assume GNE's PE can also reach this level, which is the ballpark multiple it was trading at (in Nov 2019), just before the pandemic affected the financial markets in Feb 2020.

PE Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

With this assumption, investors should expect a 46.95% upside from the current price:

Intrinsic Value (Calculated by Author)

Since I wrote about this article close to one year ago, the price has risen significantly:

Price Change (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the 49.51% appreciation in price since my last article, GNE still looks deeply undervalued by 46.95%.

Risk

The company has a visibly increasing CCC from a multiyear perspective. Although the latest quarter saw the CCC dropping significantly, investors should monitor whether this short-term favourable decline in CCC will persist in the long time.

Conclusion

In my opinion, despite the stock price up almost 50% since I last wrote my last article, the stock price still has room to grow.

This is because its revenue is growing through operating means of marketing and customer acquisitions, not just cost-cutting. The company's debt remains low, and they're investing in renewable energy projects with a long-term secular rising trend.

GNE's long-term rising CCC needs to be monitored, but its recent improvement is a good sign.

Overall, GNE's financial profile improved materially, and compared to peers, it still seems significantly undervalued. For investors who are looking for deep value play potential, GNE could be worth considering.

For these reasons, I upgrade my rating to Buy.