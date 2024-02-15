XLV: Low-Cost Exposure To A Defensive Sector, While Achieving Strong Performance

michal-rojek/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) warrants a buy rating due to its strong mix of holdings and track record of long-term performance. Additionally, the fund has the lowest expense ratio and highest dividend yield compared to three leading peer health care funds. Finally, the health care funds examined have a relatively low correlation to the market overall and therefore present an opportunity to add more “defensive” exposure to a portfolio in the event of an economic downturn.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

XLV is an ETF that seeks to track the performance of the Health Care Select Sector Index. The fund therefore aims to provide a representation of the health care sector within the S&P 500 Index. With its inception in 1998, the fund has 64 holdings and $40.63B in AUM. The fund’s break-down within the health care sector predominantly consists of pharmaceuticals (31.14%), followed by health care providers and services (21.80%), and health care equipment and supplies (20.34%).

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH), the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (VHT), and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH). IYH generally seeks to track the returns of U.S. equities in the healthcare sector. It specifically focuses on healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies. VHT seeks to track the performance of the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index. VHT, like the other funds compared, has a large amount (95.65%) weight in the health care sector, but also includes 3.44% in consumer staples and 0.88% in industrials. RSPH is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index. Therefore, in contrast with all other funds compared, RSPH equally weighs stocks in the health care sector.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

XLV has a 10-year compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 11.42%. By comparison, IYH has a 10-year CAGR of 10.88%, VHT has a 10-year CAGR of 11.08%, and RSPH has a 10-year CAGR of 11.41%. Of note, these performances are all lower than the S&P 500 Index. However, all funds have a relatively low correlation to the S&P 500 Index, as discussed later in this article.

10-Year Total Price Return for XLV and Peer Health Care Exchange-Traded Funds (Seeking Alpha)

A key advantage for XLV is its very low expense ratio at 0.09%, lower than all three other major peer competitors. At over $40B in assets under management, XLV is also the largest ETF of the funds compared. On another positive note, XLV has the highest dividend yield at 1.50%. Its dividend has also been growing with a 9.75% 5-year CAGR.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

XLV IYH VHT RSPH Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.40% 0.10% 0.40% AUM $40.63B $3.45B $19.91B $985.64M Dividend Yield TTM 1.50% 1.12% 1.29% 0.64% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 9.75% -0.87% 8.94% 16.09% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 13 Feb 24

XLV Holdings and Its Competitive Advantage

XLV is the least diversified fund of compared health care ETFs, with 64 holdings. As a result, XLV has a significant 55.2% weight on its top 10 holdings. By contrast, RSPH, an equal weight ETF, has only 18.1% weight on its top 10 holdings.

Top 10 Holdings for XLV and Peer Health Care ETFs

XLV – 64 holdings IYH – 113 holdings VHT – 412 holdings RSPH – 65 holdings LLY – 10.99% LLY – 11.28% UNH – 8.41% CTLT – 2.17% UNH – 8.95% UNH – 8.70% LLY – 8.12% ALGN – 1.93% JNJ – 7.10% JNJ – 6.88% JNJ – 6.51% CI – 1.84% MRK – 5.93% MRK – 5.76% MRK – 4.77% EW – 1.78% ABBV – 5.71% ABBV – 5.52% ABBV – 4.72% ILMN – 1.76% TMO – 3.95% TMO – 3.81% TMO – 3.53% LLY – 1.75% ABT – 3.65% ABT – 3.52% ABT – 3.30% ISRG – 1.75% DHR – 3.03% DHR – 2.94% PFE – 2.80% VTRS – 1.72% PFE – 2.94% AMGN – 2.84% DHR – 2.80% GEHC – 1.72% AMGN – 2.92% PFE – 2.83% AMGN – 2.66% MRK – 1.71% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 13 Feb 24

All ETF investors know that a fund’s future performance is tied to the returns of its individual holdings. Key holdings that represent distinct advantages for XLV are Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The strengths of each of these holdings are discussed in further detail below.

LLY – Strong Track Record but In Danger of Being Overvalued

Eli Lilly and Company has seen strong growth due to the success of its diabetes and obesity drugs. This success has resulted in a 5-year total price return of a massive 534% and a one-year return of 116%. Furthermore, the company is very profitable at a 79.25% gross profit margin and 34.71% EBITDA margin. However, Eli Lilly's success appears to be already priced in with a 128.10 P/E GAAP. This puts LLY’s P/E at 294% above its sector’s median. Therefore, while XLV does well to include this strong medicine company, it is in danger of being overvalued currently. However, the company’s obesity drugs are estimated to drive upwards of $65 billion in sales. As a result, while LLY may see a correction due to its high valuation, the holding is primed for consistent, long-term growth.

UNH – Solid Growth with Favorable Valuation

Another advantage for XLV in comparison to peers is its strong weight on UnitedHealth Group. UnitedHealth Group’s CEO recently stated that the company “enters 2024 well prepared to build on our efforts to improve patient care and consumer experiences”. The company’s historic metrics reaffirm this statement, as UNH has seen a YoY revenue growth of 14.64% and an EBITDA growth of 17.82%. Furthermore, the company is valued currently with a P/E GAAP that is 33.25% below its sector median. Additionally, its price/sales ratio is 66.3% below its sector median. Therefore, XLV is postured solidly with its second-heaviest weight on UNH at 8.95%.

JNJ – Still Seeing Strong Profitability

The third benefit for XLV is its heavy weight on JNJ. Johnson & Johnson is a very profitable company with a gross profit margin of 68.82% and net income margin of 41.28%. In addition to strong profitability, JNJ is well known for its 61 years of dividend growth. Despite a dividend yield of almost 3%, the company has a dividend payout ratio at a sustainable level of 45.06%. XLV has the highest weight on the JNJ at 7.10%, compared to IYH’s 6.88% and VHT’s 6.51%. Looking forward, Johnson & Johnson is expecting revenue growth of 5-6% for 2024 given its strong demand for cancer treatments and psoriasis drug. Therefore, JNJ is another strong ingredient to XLV’s holdings mix looking forward.

Valuation and Risks to Investors

XLV has a current price of $143.42 at the time of writing this article. This price is near the top of its 52-week range of $122.59 to $145.03. XLV’s one-year performance has been superior to all competitors examined at 7.31%. However, these funds have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index, which has seen a one-year return of close to 20%.

One Year Price Return: XLV and Compared Health Care ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Despite its strong one-year return in comparison to peer health care ETFs, XLV has valuation metrics that are relatively attractive. Looking at its P/E ratio, XLV has a value of 18.94, lower than all competitors with the exception of equal-weighted RSPH. However, XLV has the highest P/B value compared to peers at 4.79.

Valuation Metrics for XLV and Peer Health Care Funds

XLV IYH VHT RSPH P/E ratio 18.94 29.47 29.2 16.55 P/B ratio 4.79 4.77 4.4 3.87 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 13 Feb 24

Due to the strong holdings within XLV and its relatively low P/E ratio, I anticipate that XLV’s strong comparative performance will continue through the remainder of the year. The volatility of the health care funds examined can be determined looking at the beta value for each, which is a measure of correlation compared to “the market” overall. A beta value greater than 1.0 implies increased volatility. XLV has a low correlation, with a 5-year beta value of just 0.66. This value implies a lower volatility than the market overall. By comparison, IYH has a 5-year beta value of 0.68 and VHT also has a 5-year beta value of 0.66.

Concluding Summary

Top health care holdings such as LLY, UNH, and JNJ have all seen strong, consistent growth with a relatively low correlation to “the market” overall. XLV provides a very low-cost method to achieve diversification to these holdings along with a noteworthy dividend yield. XLV has seen the strongest one-year performance compared to top peer health care ETF competitors. Over the past 10 years, XLV has only underperformed RSPH, an equal-weighted fund, of the ETFs examined. Finally, XLV demonstrates valuation metrics that are relatively attractive, with a P/E ratio currently lower than peer funds IYH and VHT. Therefore, XLV warrants a buy rating due to its ability to achieve low-cost exposure to the defensive health care sector.