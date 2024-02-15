Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty Images

ClearPoint Neuro's (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock has performed well over the past 4 months, with business fundamentals remaining solid. The stock is still down YoY though and ClearPoint's valuation is still modest given the company's potential. The full rollout of its laser therapy and the introduction of its systems into operating rooms should help drive growth in 2024. In addition, partners continue to progress therapies through clinical trials, both solidifying ClearPoint's competitive position and increasing the probability of larger revenue streams in the future.

Market

ClearPoint Neuro uses intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging to guide minimally invasive procedures, including surgery (stimulation, ablation and biopsy) and the delivery of therapeutics. Minimally invasive surgery is generally preferred for a variety of reasons, but for some procedures it is unavailable or extremely complex, something that intra-procedural MRI can help with.

Stereotactic neurosurgery requires imaging to help surgeons see through the patient's skull. Conventional stereotactic neurosurgical procedures are performed in an operating room with imaging performed prior to surgery. This can cause alignment errors, with additional time-consuming steps often required during surgery to refine alignment. With ClearPoint's system a physician is guided by real-time, high-resolution MRI.

MRI has a number of advantages relative to alternative imaging technologies, like fluoroscopy and computed tomography, including:

Superior tissue visualization

No restriction on imaging plane

Ability to directly acquire volumetric data

Ability to evaluate the structure and certain functions of internal organs

MRI better delineates different regions of the brain, enabling precise targeting and helping to reduce issues like bleeding. Surgery in a magnetic field requires specialized tools though.

Figure 1: Problem Addressed by ClearPoint (source: ClearPoint Neuro)

ClearPoint Neuro is now also applying its technology to help deliver therapeutics into the brain. This can be difficult due to the blood-brain barrier, something that is particularly true for biological drugs due to their size. ClearPoint offers navigation tools and infusion cannulas which allow therapeutics to be directly delivered into the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier.

ClearPoint's technology can also be used to guide the placement of stimulation devices. Deep Brain Stimulation and Responsive Neurostimulation are types of neuromodulation that use implanted devices to stimulate targeted regions of the brain with electrical pulses. DBS is currently FDA approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, drug-resistant epilepsy, and refractory essential tremor. It can also be used to treat dystonia and severe obsessive-compulsive disorder under Humanitarian Device Exemption status. RNS is only FDA approved for use in patients with drug resistant epilepsy and refractory idiopathic generalized epilepsy.

There are an estimated 400-500 functional neurosurgery centers with the ability to perform the type of MRI-guided minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures that would benefit from ClearPoint's technology. ClearPoint believes that over 140,000 neurosurgical procedures in the US could benefit from its technology annually, based on indications already approved by the FDA for treatment with functional stereotactic neurosurgery. Including laser therapy and drug delivery, ClearPoint believes that its technology could help treat more than 1 million patients annually, creating a 12 billion USD opportunity.

While this is a large opportunity, around half of ClearPoint's estimated TAM comes from Alzheimer's and frontotemporal dementia. It should be recognized that these are complex diseases that are still not well understood. There have been many attempts at developing treatments for Alzheimer's with limited success. While a number of therapies have been approved of late, dementia should probably be considered a market with low probability of success.

Figure 2: Addressable Market (source: ClearPoint Neuro)

ClearPoint doesn't believe there are competing direct MRI-guided stereotactic systems for neurosurgical interventions. Monteris Medical and Medtronic do offer MRI-guided laser ablation though. There are also a number of companies offering systems for conventional stereotactic neurosurgical procedures, including Brainlab, Medtronic, Elekta, FHC, Integra Life Sciences, and Neurologica. These systems are competitive with ClearPoint, particularly as the company is now trying to expand its business into the operating room.

Zimmer Biomet also offers the ROSA robot for neurosurgery, which is an operating room alternative to ClearPoint's system. Zimmer Biomet has partnered with NeuroOne, a company that has developed thin film electrode technology which can be used for imaging. Competition with Zimmer Biomet could increase over time as ClearPoint is developing robotic-assisted navigation solutions. NeuroOne has also recently started to move into the drug delivery market. Given the size of this market and ClearPoint's presence in clinical trials, this is probably not a concern in the near-term.

ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro was incorporated in 1998, initially choosing to focus on enabling MRI-guided interventions. The company expanded into the commercialization of neurosurgical devices for the operating room in 2021, as well as drug delivery. In 2022, ClearPoint also introduced a laser therapy system. The company is now essentially pursuing two opportunities with a platform that allows users to target, guide and monitor brain interventions.

Figure 3: ClearPoint's Platform Opportunities (source: ClearPoint Neuro)

To enable intro-operative MRI, ClearPoint had to reduce the size and changed the composition of a range of surgical tools. This included using MRI-safe materials like plastics and ceramics, as well as liquids that are visible with MRI.

ClearPoint's technology has been used in over 6,000 procedures across drug delivery, stimulation and laser therapy. ClearPoint Navigation is compatible with all major diagnostic and intraoperative MRI scanners (IMRIS, Siemens, GE, Philips)

As part of its systems, ClearPoint offers a range of hardware (frames, drills, cannulas, etc.) and software (navigation and modelling). Hardware is specially designed to work in MRI settings. The company is also working on robotics to create a closed loop navigation system.

Neurosurgery

ClearPoint offers an expanding range of solutions for guided neurosurgery. The company initially utilized intraoperative-MRI, but recently introduced a solution designed for use in the operating room. There are currently around 65 centers using ClearPoint's neurosurgery product in the MRI setting, and this number is expected to increase to around 100 by 2025. This increase is important as disposables drive neurosurgery revenue.

The SmartFrame Array Neuro Navigation System and Software was introduced in 2021 and allows ClearPoint's system to be used in operating rooms by leveraging imaging modalities like optical imaging and intra-operative Computed Tomography. Over 95% of laser, biopsy and deep brain stimulation procedures using stereotactic navigation are currently performed in operating rooms. This product introduction therefore enormously expands ClearPoint's market opportunity, although the company's advantage in this area is less clear.

ClearPoint received FDA clearance for its SmartFrame OR system in early 2024. This is expected to help drive revenue growth in 2024, with a limited market release occurring in the first half of the year and a full market release in the second half of the year.

Laser Therapy

The ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System was introduced in 2022. This is a laser ablation system that was developed by Clinical Laserthermia Systems and designed to leverage ClearPoint's existing technology. Laser interstitial thermal therapy uses laser or radio frequency energy to destroy small areas of diseased brain tissue. Physicians perform this procedure to treat disorders such as Parkinson's disease, drug-resistant epilepsy and brain tumors.

ClearPoint's Prism system is indicated for use to necrotize or coagulate soft tissue through interstitial irradiation or thermal therapy using MRI guidance. The Prism system is currently only in limited market release, with ClearPoint using this to gain experience and develop marketing and training materials. Based on experience, ClearPoint believes that its product is competitive against products currently on the market and provides a meaningful advantage in some areas.

ClearPoint plans on executing a full market release of the PRISM Laser Therapy System in 2024. ClearPoint has stated that the limited market release only provides access to something like 10-20% of the market, but this is set to expand with the introduction of 1.5 Tesla, operating room navigation and ClearPoint's operating rig laser solution.

Drug Delivery

ClearPoint's Drug Delivery business utilizes its existing intra-operative MRI guided system to help guide and monitor the delivery of gene and cell therapies directly into the brain.

Even with current biotech market headwinds, ClearPoint still has over 50 active partners:

Spark Therapeutics (owned by Roche) - using adeno-associated viral vectors to against selected cell targets.

(owned by Roche) - using adeno-associated viral vectors to against selected cell targets. AskBio (owned by Bayer) - conducting clinical trials for gene therapies targeting Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy and Huntington's disease.

(owned by Bayer) - conducting clinical trials for gene therapies targeting Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy and Huntington's disease. AviadoBio - gene therapies targeting neurodegenerative disorders like frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has an FTD treatment entering clinical trials which has received fast track designation from the FDA.

- gene therapies targeting neurodegenerative disorders like frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has an FTD treatment entering clinical trials which has received fast track designation from the FDA. Lacerta Therapeutics - developing gene therapies to treat Glioblastoma, amongst other indications.

- developing gene therapies to treat Glioblastoma, amongst other indications. UCB - gene therapy portfolio targeting neurological conditions, including epilepsy and Parkinson's. UCB and ClearPoint have partnered on the development and commercialization of UCB's gene therapy products, with ClearPoint set to receive success-based milestone payments.

- gene therapy portfolio targeting neurological conditions, including epilepsy and Parkinson's. UCB and ClearPoint have partnered on the development and commercialization of UCB's gene therapy products, with ClearPoint set to receive success-based milestone payments. Neurona Therapeutics - Neurona has a therapy targeting drug-resistant focal epilepsy in clinical trials. Phase I results appear to be solid.

- Neurona has a therapy targeting drug-resistant focal epilepsy in clinical trials. Phase I results appear to be solid. PTC Therapeutics - PTC was granted marketing authorization for Upstaza by the European Commission in the middle of 2022. Upstaza is an AADC deficiency treatment which is delivered using ClearPoint's technology. The company also has ALS and Huntington's disease therapies in clinical trials. PTC appears to be responsible for around 15% of ClearPoint's revenue.

- PTC was granted marketing authorization for Upstaza by the European Commission in the middle of 2022. Upstaza is an AADC deficiency treatment which is delivered using ClearPoint's technology. The company also has ALS and Huntington's disease therapies in clinical trials. PTC appears to be responsible for around 15% of ClearPoint's revenue. BlueRock Therapeutics (owned by Bayer) - Currently conducting a phase I clinical trial for a Parkinson's therapy.

(owned by Bayer) - Currently conducting a phase I clinical trial for a Parkinson's therapy. Voyager Therapeutics - developing therapies for Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, amongst others. The company abandoned one of its Huntington's disease therapies as it was entering clinical trials because it had developed a second-generation program with the potential to be administered intravenously.

- developing therapies for Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, amongst others. The company abandoned one of its Huntington's disease therapies as it was entering clinical trials because it had developed a second-generation program with the potential to be administered intravenously. uniQure - Huntington's, epilepsy and ALS therapies in clinical trials. uniQure believes phase I/II data support ongoing development of the Huntington's treatment.

ClearPoint expects its biologics business to be supported by GLP readiness in 2024. The company already has capacity to accommodate GLP studies, supporting revenue growth without a significant increase in expenses.

Based on end market size, this business has the most potential but its reliance on successful clinical trials means that risk is higher and that it will likely take many years for it to fulfill its potential.

Financial Analysis

ClearPoint recently reported preliminary fourth quarter revenue of 6.8 million USD, up 23% YoY, bringing revenue to 24 million USD for the year. Growth has been fairly robust since 2019, even though market headwinds over the past 2 years.

Biologics and drug delivery revenue increased 55% YoY in the third quarter to 3.5 million USD. Biologics and drug delivery revenue growth is being driven by service revenue. Functional neurosurgery navigation revenue was 1.9 million USD in the third quarter, a 21% decline YoY. This was mainly attributed to a partner developing a brain-computer interface who had to pause the program due to financial constraints.

Capital equipment and software revenue decreased 26% YoY to 0.4 million USD. ClearPoint has seen a shift away from capital purchases toward rentals as a result of tighter financial conditions. The company's business model primarily relies on the sale of disposables and services, with only around 5% of revenue coming from capital sales. It is therefore in the company's best interest to maximize the size of its installed base, even if capital sales come with low margins.

Revenue is expected to be between 28 and 32 million USD in 2024, representing growth of 17-33%, with product launches driving growth.

Figure 4: ClearPoint Neuro Revenue (source: ClearPoint Neuro)

ClearPoint's gross profit margin was 57% in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit is heavily dependent on revenue mix, with ClearPoint electing to generate modest margins on capital sales and in biologics and drug delivery preclinical services to support the growth of its business.

Given ClearPoint's business model, margins on capital sales are likely to remain low for the foreseeable future, but there is potential for higher drug delivery margins over time. ClearPoint has been doing low margin biological deals to get its foot in the door. Once this business is more established and therapeutics begin progressing towards the market, ClearPoint should have more bargaining power.

ClearPoint began production at its new facility in the third quarter and has now exited its previous facility. ClearPoint Neuro expects its new manufacturing facility will help contribute to higher gross profit margins. This is a 20,000 sq ft facility that is designed for lean manufacturing and efficient logistics. Easing supply chain conditions should also allow ClearPoint to reduce inventory levels and generate better margins.

Figure 5: ClearPoint Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint Neuro)

ClearPoint's losses have been elevated over the past few years and the company is now focused on flattening operating expenses and improving cash flow. Sales and marketing expenses have been driven by personnel costs, with ClearPoint expanding its commercial reach to support new product launches. ClearPoint has also added clinical development, regulatory and other preclinical CRO services to its portfolio to support the drug delivery business, increasing the company's cost base.

ClearPoint is targeting operating cash flow breakeven in the second half of 2025. This will be highly dependent on growth but seems achievable. I would probably expect breakeven to occur sometime in 2026 though. Improvement in cash flow is expected to come from operating leverage on the back of higher revenue and a flat headcount over the next 12-18 months.

Figure 6: ClearPoint Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from ClearPoint Neuro)

ClearPoint currently has around 24 million USD in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, which should be sufficient to help the company reach cash flow breakeven. There is a risk that an extended period of soft demand forces ClearPoint to raise capital under unfavorable conditions though, which would likely be harmful to existing shareholders.

Conclusion

ClearPoint's business appears set to grow significantly in coming years, particularly if partners can progress therapies through clinical trials. This could increase competition though, and it is not really clear how ClearPoint's business will fare in a more competitive environment.

The drug delivery business will be somewhat protected by the fact that delivery method is part of any FDA submission. The neurosurgery business is likely to be dependent on the ability of differentiated hardware and software solutions to improve performance. A large installed base with many practitioners comfortable using ClearPoint's systems is also likely to become a barrier to entry over time. Outside of direct competition, ClearPoint also faces the threat of alternative drug delivery methods and competing neuromodulation technologies.

ClearPoint is a risky investment given the nascent state of the technology and the company's ongoing losses and relatively small cash balance. ClearPoint's valuation also implies an expectation of fairly strong performance going forward. Despite these risks, ClearPoint's expansion into the operating room, the rollout of laser therapy and growing adoption of its drug delivery technology provide significant potential upside.