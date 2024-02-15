Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MeiraGTx: Bota-Vec Program Advancing With Milestones Being Met

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Positive results achieved in phase 1/2 MGT009 study using bota-vec for the treatment of patients with XLRP; Patients given this gene therapy achieved meaningful improvement of vision.
  • Enrollment completed in ongoing phase 3 LUMEOS study, using bota-vec for the treatment of patients with XLRP; Potential results could be released end of 2024 or in early 2025.
  • The global Retinitis Pigmentosa market size is expected to reach $20.47 billion by 2029; It is said that 10% to 15% of RP patients have XLRP.
  • MeiraGTx established asset purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson whereby it would be entitled to receive upfront cash payment of $130 million and be eligible to earn up to $285 million in milestone payments.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

growth factor molecule and stem cells

tiratus phaesuwan/iStock via Getty Images

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has been advancing the use of a gene therapy in its pipeline known as botaretigene sparoparvovec [bota-vec] for the treatment of patients with RPGR-associated X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa [XLRP]. It has been doing

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
11.98K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

biogenius profile picture
biogenius
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (3.54K)
The technology is sound, but I am not convinced it is financially sound company.
One red flag is that they have 370+ employees. It is a lot of employee for a 400 mil dollar company.
s
slinghook
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (42)
Great article and well done. One key omission however is their manufacturing capabilities. They own 2 world class GMP facilities that will serve as a strong source of future revenue and diversification. The smart money is well aware of the overall growth potential of Meira as evidenced by their shareholder base - which is the best in the business.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MGTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.