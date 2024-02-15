tiratus phaesuwan/iStock via Getty Images

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has been advancing the use of a gene therapy in its pipeline known as botaretigene sparoparvovec [bota-vec] for the treatment of patients with RPGR-associated X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa [XLRP]. It has been doing so in collaboration with its partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the ongoing phase 3 LUMEOS study. With respect to this late-stage pivotal trial, enrollment of it was completed back in 2023. The trial has an estimated completion date and primary completion date of September 20th of 2024. Thus, it is possible that data from this late-stage trial could be released either before end of 2024 or in the early part of 2025. The bottom-line is that this biotech has proven to effectively use two of its gene regulation technologies, which are Transcription Regulation and Riboswitch Gene Regulation.

This is proven with the fact that positive results were released from a phase 1/2 study using bota-vec to treat these patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa. Such results were presented at the 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology, whereby it was shown patients given this gene therapy achieved meaningful improvements with respect to vision. The gene therapy technology from this company is ideal, with established proof-of-concept in the phase 1/2 study highlighted above. However, even better than that, two big pharma companies wanted to get their hands on it. The collaboration with Johnson & Johnson noted above whereby it took control of advancing bota-vec forward and then Sanofi (SNY) making a strategic investment amount along with wanted to get its hands on the Xerostomia indication targeting program, plus MeiraGTx Riboswitch gene regulation technology.

Bota-vec Advancement For Treating Patients With X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

One of the main programs in MeiraGTx's pipeline would be the advancement of bota-vec, which is being advanced in the phase 3 LUMEOS study for the treatment of patients with RPGR-associated X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa [XLRP]. The most important thing first to note would be what this eye disorder is and what possible market could be captured by both this company and its partner Johnson & Johnson. Retinitis Pigmentosa [RP] is characterized as a type of eye disorder that have a negative impact on the retina. In essence, the cells in the retina start to break down and die off, thus leading to vision loss. These patients have poor night vision and their field of vision starts to narrow immensely. This is a very devastating type of disease, especially when you consider what these patients have to go through. Consider these limitations or problems that these patients with XLRP must face:

Only holding on to a small area of central vision and then a slight peripheral portion of vision [side vision] remaining

Ability to only drive during daytime or on well-lighted streets

Progression of disease leads to ability to not drive at all

Inability to determine progression of how fast one loses vision

The global Retinitis Pigmentosa market size is expected to reach $20.47 billion by 2029. This is a large market opportunity, but it is important to consider that this biotech is only targeting a specific portion of these RP patients. As I stated directly above, the goal is to go after X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa [XLRP] patients only. These XLRP patients account for approximately 10% - 15% of all RP patients. A major defect with these patients would be the RPGR gene that encodes a special protein made called X-linked retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator [RPGR]. Why is this protein important? That's because it plays a major role in developing the actual cells that reside in the retina [back part of the eye]. Without fully functioning RPGR proteins, the cell over time die off, thus leading to the vision issues I described above. What bota-vec was developed to do was to deliver a healthy copy of the RPGR gene to replace the faulty one. By doing so, it is believed that this might be able to restore vision for these patients.

As I stated in the beginning above, the phase 3 LUMEOS study using bota-vec for the treatment of these RPGR-associated XLRP patients is currently ongoing. However, a very good accomplishment achieved in the enrollment for this late-stage pivotal trial was completed back in Q2 of 2023. In addition, another development as part of this program is that Johnson & Johnson obtained the remaining interest in bota-vec for the treatment of XLRP back in December of 2023. Plus, it also obtained a commercial supply agreement and a technology transfer agreement for this gene therapy as well. This agreement laid out the ability for MeiraGTx to receive $130 million as upfront payments broken down as follows:

$65 million upon signing/closing of agreement

$50 million in Q1 of 2024 [Just achieved February 13th of 2024]

$15 million in milestone payments expected later in 2024

Plus, the biotech could also earn up to an additional $285 million in cash payments upon first commercial sales of bota-vec in the United States and Europe for the manufacturing technology transfer that is expected. In the highlighted bullet points directly above, I noted that the $50 million milestone payment was put in place as part of this asset purchase agreement. This is exactly what happened just today, whereby MeiraGTx received a $50 million milestone payment with respect to the initiation of the extension trial for the phase 3 LUMEOS study using bota-vec for the treatment of patients with XLRP.

The best part about this program, along with the fact that Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi wanted to get its hands on the two technologies from MeiraGTx, is that proof-of-concept was established. How so? Well, this goes to the fact that it was able to report positive results from the phase 1/2 MGT009 study, whereby meaningful improvements from baseline in vision-guided mobility were achieved irrespective of what cohorts were in. That is, patients in either the low-dose or the intermediate-dose cohorts were able to do well when undertaking the 9-month vision guided mobility test. Why is this efficacy endpoint measure important? It is because this is the same endpoint which is to be considered as part of the primary endpoint of the ongoing phase 3 LUMEOS study. The primary endpoint of this late-stage pivotal trial is going to be "change from baseline to week 52 in Vision-guided mobility Assessment [VMA] measured by the ability for patients to navigate through the VMA maze".

How was such positive data possible and why were a few big pharmaceutical companies interested in the two technologies from MeiraGTx? That's because the two technologies both enable highly substantial control when targeting a DNA strand. The "Transcriptional Regulation Technology" provides either a Promoter or enhancer first to control expression of genetic material released, potency [uptake of genetic modification] and down-dosing of AAV given to improve safety. The other technology of "Riboswitch Gene Regulation" attached to the promoter provides dose-dependent control of genetic expression of its own [that can be fine-tuned] and regulation of genetic material independent of promoter. The end result of combining both of these two technologies together is the ability to have full control over timing, location and levels of gene expression depending upon what type of indication is being targeted. The best part about why things are looking good for MeiraGTx and its Riboswitch platform is that it is highly flexible. In that, it can be applied to any transgene or any vector to be used in cell therapy, gene therapy and gene editing capabilities.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, MeiraGTx had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $64.4 million as of September 30th 2023. This cash position may seem low, but it is in much better shape since it was able to receive significant investment since then based on deals made. For example, the $130 million given as part of the asset purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson was one deal generated to provide a cash infusion. Then, there was a strategic investment made by Sanofi as well. This was done back in October of 2023, whereby MeiraGTx received a $30 million strategic investment from Sanofi with the sale of 4 million ordinary shares at $7.50 per share. The reason for this deal was because Sanofi wanted to obtain Right of First Negotiation [ROFN] for MeiraGTx's Phase 2 Xerostomia program, plus the ability to use Riboswitch gene regulation technology for certain targets. Such targets would be IL-4 and IL-13, GLP-1 and central nervous system [CNS] ones. With these two latest transactions, not including the additional $285 million in milestone payments associated specifically with the Johnson & Johnson deal, it believes that it has enough to fund its operations to mid-2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in MeiraGTx. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 3 LUMEOS study, which is exploring the use of bota-vec for the treatment of patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa [XLRP]. Even though the prior phase 1/2 MGT009 study showed evidence that this gene therapy was able to achieve meaningful improvements of vision for these patients, there is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of the phase 3 LUMEOS study will be met with statistical significance.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the Johnson & Johnson deal, whereby the LUMEOS program exists. If the phase 3 study doesn't succeed, then MeiraGTx would not be entitled to receive the potential $285 million milestone payments as part of this deal. The loss of these possible payments would mean that the company would have to find another way to obtain financing going forward.

The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the deal made with Sanofi. That's because the big pharma received the ROFN for the phase 2 Xerostomia program, along with the ability to use the Riboswitch gene regulation technology for several indications. There is no assurance that the phase 2 program using AAV-AQP1 for the treatment of this patient population will be successful. Even if success is achieved for this indication, there is no way of knowing if Riboswitch can be instrumental in being able to treat other types of disorders.

Conclusion

MeiraGTx has not only been able to achieve positive proof-of-concept data from the phase 1/2 MGT009 study using bota-vec for the treatment of patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa [XLRP], but has moved this program forward with phase 3 testing. This would be with respect to the advancement of this gene therapy for the treatment of this patient population in the ongoing phase 3 LUMEOS study. Although, it is important to note that Johnson & Johnson has taken over this program to completion, especially since MeiraGTx had completed the asset purchase agreement with it.

The biotech is entitled to receive the upfront payments highlighted above totaling $130 million, along with the ability to obtain other potential future milestone payments of $285 million in relation to commercial milestones and the manufacturing technology transfer as well. The global Retinitis Pigmentosa market size is expected to reach $20.47 billion by 2029. Even if only accounting for 10% to 15% of the entire RP patient population, then this will still be a significant market opportunity. With advancement of bota-vec for the treatment of patients with XLRP continuing, plus milestone payments being obtained, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.