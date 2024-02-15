Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Divergence Highlighted By Back-To-Back Quarterly Contractions In Japan And The U.K. But Little FX Reaction

Summary

  • Japan's economy surprisingly contracted in Q4 '23, and the UK's economy contracted more than expected in Q4 '23, its second consecutive quarter without growth.
  • The yen strengthened, and the dollar briefly traded below JPY150. The Australian dollar dipped but recovered.
  • On the other hand, sterling is languishing and is the only G10 currency that is trading lower today in the European morning.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were higher, with South Korea's Kospi being the main exception.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is up a little more than 0.5% to set a new high for the year. US index futures are trading firm.

Overview

There has been a string of disappointing economic news today. Japan's economy surprisingly contracted in Q4 '23, and the Q3 contraction was a little deeper than initially estimated. Australia's jobs growth was weaker than expected, and unemployment rose to 4.1%, matching the highest

Marc Chandler
16.1K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

