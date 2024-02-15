imaginima

Investment Thesis

We reviewed EQT's (NYSE:EQT) performance since our last coverage by aligning its recent acquisitions with a long-term view both from the company's growth perspective and from a macro/industrial supply/demand dynamics. The financial constraints caused by the closing of the Tug Hill & Xcl deal will prove to be temporary as the company continues to dig into the potential of its assets and the efficiency of its proprietary systems. We recommend a buy at the current price.

Review

Our initial coverage in February last year in "EQT: Cash Flow Visibility And Capital Discipline Increase Its Long-Term Appeal", established the company as a pure-play Appalachian producer, and outlined the long-term cash flow visibility from the company as appealing reasons for investors. We recommended a buy at the time at $31.31. Since then, the stock price has shot up to a high of $44.22 in September but subsequently declined to currently at $34.10, a 10.74% total return in about a year.

Updates

EQT reported earnings yesterday with a beat on earnings per share by $0.01 at $0.48 and produced $2.04 billion in revenue beating consensus by $480 million, yet a 41.4% decline YoY. Q4 production volume of 564 Bcfe ("Billion Cubic Feet Equivalent") was a 23% growth YoY and a 7.8% sequential growth QoQ.

A lot of conversation during earnings call was still centered around the largest acquisition EQT carried out in recent years. EQT's acquisition of Tug Hill and Xcl with approximately $2.4 billion of cash and 49.6 million shares of common stock, was closed in Q3. The total cost of the deal was estimated to be $5.2 billion. There are essentially two benefits from this acquisition, crushing down the cost curve while expanding premium Appalachian upstream and midstream assets. It has been able to purchase at a price that is a 40% discount to the long-term NYMEX strip in August, implying at natural gas price of <$3.00 per MMBtu. Even if Nat Gas's price drops to above ~$1.35 per MMBtu over the next 5 years, the acquired assets can still be cash flow positive. And Tug Hill has 11 years of inventory at maintenance capital levels. Some of the asset synergies are obvious, such as Tug Hill having 300 net risked locations that are adjacent to EQT's existing assets. Combined together, they can provide additional wet gas production. The ~90,000 core net acres are expected to offset EQT's existing core leasehold in West Virginia with 96% operated working interest and 83% net revenue interest. The midstream assets from Xcl are equally important strategically, with 95-miles of owned and operated system connecting to every major long-haul interstate pipeline in southern Appalachia. Without going into details, the management also expected these midstream assets' capital requirements to decline in the next two years, driving up about 4x increase in its respective FCF. As a pure-play Appalachian producer, EQT made these acquisitions with a strategic vision of both vertical and horizontal integration.

In addition, there are operational advantages from the acquisition, which the management described as being identified post-acquisition, as in the "opportunities falling into two buckets comprised of well-designed and operational efficiencies". Putting EQT's drilling efficiency onto the Tug Hill assets has achieved 50% faster horizontal drilling speed, 44% lower drilling cost, and 35% faster completion speed. In total, there is potential to save about $150/foot from the integrated operation.

EQT: Efficiency Gains of Tug Hill Assets in 60 Days (Company Q3 Presentation)

The progress of integration has passed 74% of the milestone as last reported by the management in the Q3 earnings call. It's a record pace for the company, but also showcases the digitization of its platform helped speed up the process, since the data and lessons calibrated from previous deals have laid out a playbook of how to refine and enhance acquisitions, fast. When the acquisition has finally finished in Q4, the outcome turned out to be better than expected. Per foot well cost savings exceeded $150, and the drilling cost was more than $200 per foot lower than Tug Hill-operated wells.

EQT: Tug Hill Cost Savings Exceeded Expectation (Company Q4 Presentation)

We updated the production reserves of EQT in 2022 and found the company had an increase of 296 Bcfe in the total proved developed reserves, while in the proved undeveloped reserves, a net 254 Bcfe decline in total. Not a large YoY change overall. However, the newly reported number for 2023 is a total 10% increase in proved developed reserves to 27597 Bcfe and a 7% increase in proved undeveloped reserves to 9262 Bcfe.

EQT: Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

EQT showed that the increase is largely due to Tug Hill assets, while the steadiness in the proved reserves otherwise reflects the strength of its combo-development that held up the well performance and yields a repeatable development program. We previously discussed the capacity of its development techniques.

EQT: 2022 Proved Reserve Demonstrates Resiliency (Company Q4 Presentation)

EQT's ability to convert free cash from revenue and earnings is at the highest point in its recent history. Before 2020, its free cash flow conversion was negative. But currently, by Q4 of last year, it converted about 15.6% of free cash flow from its revenue and 29% from its EBITDA on a TTM basis.

But weaknesses in cash flow also emerged in the last two quarters. Both free cash flow and net cash flow decline, although due to different reasons.

EQT: Cash Flow Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

The strong free cash flow is seeing a decline due to both a gradual increase in CapEx but also a large drop in operating cash flow.

EQT: CapEx vs Operating Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

EQT reported that the capital efficiency by sales volume is $0.95/Mcfe for the first nine months of 2023, while Q3 was $0.85/Mcfe, excluding non-controlling interest. If we look at it from a bulk park's perspective, the current CapEx to revenue ratio, which is the lower the better, has increased from a very low base in late 2022 mostly due to lower revenue from its peak in 2022. But since it achieved revenue 3 years ago by almost 3x higher than now with lower CapEx in '22, we don't think the capital efficiency is a problem here.

EQT: Capital Efficiency (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

The decline in operating cash flow came from the decline in average realized price, which also mainly contributed to the revenue decline as well. But just like Q4 revenue was mainly driven by higher sales volume, it also was the main driver for the whole year of 2023. Total yearly sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil fell from $12 billion to $5 billion YoY (excluding cash settled derivatives). This was mostly attributed to the lower average sales price as sales volume held up higher than a year ago. Throughout the past six years, encompassing the pandemic period, EQT's sales volume has increased by about 40% while the realized price fluctuated. As the average realized price is comparable to where it was in 2021, the total yearly sales of 2023 in USD terms was still higher than 2021, an incremental growth despite the fall from the high in '22. Lately Natural Gas price fell to $1.66, a low that hasn't been seen since 2020. If we stress test EQT's revenue without the added contribution from the acquisition, and supposedly the average realized price in '24 fell to as low as in '20, which is $2.39. If the total sales volume given in guidance is 19800-21000 Bcfe, then the total revenue from sales will be about $5 billion, excluding derivatives gains/losses, similar to '23, but that could be the worst-case scenario. The company's expected free cash flow breakeven price (NYMEX Henry Hub) is about $2.2 per MMBtu.

EQT: Sales Volume vs Average Realized Price (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

While for its net cash flow, the decline came from a large draw of cash flow from investing activities.

EQT: Net Cash Flow Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

Indeed, CapEx and Cash Paid for Acquisitions are the two biggest items on the outflow of cash from investing activities in the first nine months, pushing it to be 47% more than the cash flow from operating and financing activities combined, resulting in the negative net cash flow. For the whole year, CapEx was about $2 billion. The management expected that the Tug Hill and Xcl acquisitions be leverage-neutral, such that they would result in pro forma Y23 net leverage of about 0x and maintain its long-term leverage target of 1-1.5x at $2.75 gas price. EQT has recovered from a large draw in the past in 2018. With a stronger balance sheet and a more disciplined approach to a fast integration and improved capital efficiency, it should be able to bounce back in the next 12 months.

EQT: Cash Flow from Investing Activities (EQT: 2023 10-K)

Look-Ahead

For the long-term picture, EQT described an appealing global LNG supply and demand. The LNG supply globally will be driven mostly by the suppliers in the US. The US production could be doubled as soon as by 2026. Being one of the largest LNG producers, EQT will be making its fair share of contributions.

EQT: Global LNG Supply (Company Q3 Presentation)

On the demand side, the US's gas storage over demand ratio is at all-time low. The 2008-2021 range of this ratio is about 20 to over 100 days, but in the past two years this has stayed at around 20-30 days, varying seasonally. The first few weeks of 2024 achieved even lower days than the historic range.

EQT: US Gas Storage Days of LTM Demand Cover (Company Q4 Presentation)

Globally, demand outside of North America is expected to grow by about 4-5 Bcf/d through 2035. We will contrast this with the projected domestic growth in the US later.

EQT: Global Nat Gas Demand Growth (Company Q3 Presentation)

The long-term free cash flow visibility continued to be an important reason why we favor EQT. The latest quarter's free cash flow fell from $1.2 billion in Q1 to end the year with $879 million, which was recovering from the slightly negative free cash flow in Q3 after closing the deal. The management projected '24 expected free cash flow is about $1.5-2 billion, comparable with '22. From there, the growth rate will increase to about $3 billion in '25, and eventually reach an average of $3 billion a year from '26 to '28.

EQT: Long-Term Cash Flow Generation (Company Q3 Presentation)

Last but not least, EQT's green initiatives have been equally ambitious. In the long term, these actions are what will differentiate the company from its peers. Its net zero goal set to be achieved by 2025 is only two years away.

EQT: Net Zero Targets Plan (Company Q3 Presentation)

Anyone who has doubts can look at its pneumatic device elimination plan. Within 18 months, the plan was executed from start to finish.

EQT: Gas Powered Pneumatic Device Elimination (Company Q3 Presentation)

The coal-to-gas transition has been in place for years, the progress has only picked up increasingly. Although one of the three likely scenarios outlined by EIA that the US energy mix can move to reduce natural gas along with coal, the other two showed that natural gas can still be of a substantial portion but coal will be aggressively reduced. Going back to the previous slide about international demand for LNG. The projected growth internationally through 2035 is obviously much higher than the expected decline domestically in the US by EIA. Therefore, solidly achieving its net-zero target will only help EQT to be positioned as an important part of the green transition.

US Electricity Generation Mix 2022-2050 (EIA)

Financial Overview & Valuation

EQT: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

Since the acquisition was first announced in 2022, a lot of information has been priced in. The current free cash flow decline for this year has been within our expectations. The surprise so far has been on the upside with EQT's speed of integration and gains in efficiency. Net-net, we will maintain the same valuation as previously. The current market price is still below our bearish case.

EQT: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with Data from Company)

Conclusion

After reviewing its recently closed acquisition of Tug Hill upstream and Xcl midstream assets, we see both a strong case to boost EQT's strategic position in Appalachia and the steep financial costs reflected in its latest quarterly results. However, the fast integration from both drilling and asset sales programs indicated the drain is only short term. It should be able to recover to trend line free cash flow level in '24 with future cash flow visibility intact. The current price has once again fallen below our bearish fair price. We recommend interested long-term investors picking up shares from here with a buy.