Worried About Big Tech, Stock Market Bubble? Own BIL Instead

BackyardProduction

If you are becoming nervous about recent U.S. equity market gains, especially in the Big Tech names rising to clear overvaluation levels, a great place to preserve wealth may be the 5% yielding SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL). This trust product owns a diversified list of Treasury Bill investments, rolled over into new instruments on maturity, taking 0.14% annually in management expense.

State Street Global Advisors Website - BIL Summary Information

The beauty of this ETF is you own it in your brokerage account, providing nearly instant liquidity both for traders moving capital around daily or long-term investors wanting better yield than available from bank savings rates generally well under 4% today.

Seeking Alpha - BIL Holdings, February 13th, 2024

My investment logic is capturing BIL's 5% trailing annual yield (5.3% for immediate forward yield) in risk-free short-term Treasuries makes plenty of sense with everyone overly bullish on stocks again. In terms of an ultra-bearish setup for Wall Street, an extended valuation for stocks (P/E of 27x, close to all-time record price to sales of 2.7x, super-elevated market cap to GDP reading of 170%, sky-high Shiller P/E ratio of 33x) on "peak" business earnings going into recession opens up all kinds of significant downside risk to your invested capital.

For sure, with far lower stock market cash yields from the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) at 0.6%, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) at 1.3%, and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) at 1.4%, income investors focused on the safe return of their invested capital should be flocking to investments like BIL.

YCharts - BIL vs. QQQ, SPY, IWM - Dividend Yields, 3 Years

YCharts, 1-Month & 3-Month Treasury Bill Rates, 3 Years

YCharts - BIL, Assets Under Management, 3 Years

If stocks decline markedly in 2024 (like I am forecasting), you will sleep very well at night collecting BIL dividend checks monthly. In addition, when stocks do drop off a cliff, you will have capital sitting in BIL you can access to buy cheaper (more sane) business valuations in the future. So, the strategy of moving to cash through BIL now, near a Wall Street peak, with the ability to easily switch back to stocks during a future recession and bear market, represents an incredibly attractive idea for risk-weighting market players and conservative types during early 2024.

Below is a chart of the regular (almost daily) advance in BIL's price, adjusted for the monthly dividend payment over the latest 12 months. The total return gain over the past year has been a respectable +5.1%.

StockCharts.com - BIL, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Final Thoughts

You don't have to worry about ETF price declines on even higher interest rates, if such comes to fruition on any bump higher in energy products like crude oil. I remain concerned about Middle East fighting escalating, which could create immediate shortages of crude oil supply. Remember, with core rates of inflation hanging around 4%, any unexpected spike in energy prices could lead to CPI rates above 5% by summertime, higher bond market interest rates, a recession, and dramatically lower stock market values.

Unlike the price "risk" of intermediate and long-term bonds on rising interest rates, BIL and Treasury Bills in general can be held to maturity over several months to collect 100% of your initial investment.

What are the downside risks owning BIL? It's basically the "opportunity cost" idea of missing out on further stock market gains. If the Big Tech bubble continues to grow, investors in BIL are stuck with total returns around the current yield. In addition, 5% for yield is a solid "real" return vs. 3% CPI inflation. You are keeping your wealth, adjusted for inflation. Maybe even gaining ground slightly. However, if inflation spikes to 7% or 9% on a jump in crude oil or collapse in the U.S. dollar exchange rate, there are no guarantees BIL's yield will rise above future inflation changes.

To be honest, I rate BIL as one of the safest ETFs traded on Wall Street you can own. Counterparty risk with the U.S. federal government is incredibly low. The trust manager of State Street has a stellar reputation, and BIL's management expense is very low.

If you do not want the hassle of creating a laddered T-Bill or bank CD portfolio, BIL is the next best option. Small retail investors and larger financial institutions alike can use BIL to their advantage. It is an "A+" way to stash your cash waiting for lower stock pricing. The abnormally strong distribution yield available makes this ETF a no-brainer in my view. I rate BIL a Strong Buy, given today's Big Tech boom is primed for a bust in 2024.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.