2 Bargain Telecom Dividends For A Defensive Retirement, +6% Yields

In the digital world, telecom services keep us talking, watching, and browsing. These interactions form the backbone of modern living, making broadband and wireless connectivity must-haves for daily life. Telecom is a stable business with inelastic demand through the economic cycles – whether it is job hunting or applying for benefits, we need to use the internet to get things done.

The average American household consumed 586.7 Gigabytes of data per month as of March 2023. Notably, 18.7% of broadband subscribers use more than 1 TB of data monthly! And our data appetite will likely surge even higher in the next ten years. Data Source: Allconnect Website.

The telecom industry in the United States operates as an oligopoly, dominated by three major companies: Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), AT&T Inc. (T), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), which collectively hold a substantial 94% market share. Regulatory requirements and high setup costs create significant barriers to entry in this industry.

The era of expensive upgrades

5G and fiber are generational transformations in the telecom industry, but these have come at substantial expenses over the years. These are meaningful upgrades to drive up ARPA (Average Revenues Per Account) over the long term. Based on FY 2024 guidance, capex is materially shrinking, and the investments have started paying off in the form of growing FCF (Free Cash Flow)

High-interest rates

In 2022-23, borrowing costs remained elevated amidst the historically fast pace of rate hikes, and Mr. Market was convinced that high-debt companies would have to cut their dividend to manage interest expenses. He missed the fact that a significant portion of big telecom debt carries fixed interest rates and has staggered maturities over the next several decades.

Does Starlink pose a significant threat?

Main Street has lingering concerns that Elon Musk-driven Starlink would make big telecom operators obsolete. While the technology is impressive and necessary, it is unlikely to completely replace fiber, cable, and broadband Internet connections, as satellite Internet will never have the same level of reliability as grounded connections. Here are a few callouts where Starlink may not be suitable for all:

Satellite Internet needs a wide-open view of the sky to work properly.

The connection is expensive at almost $140/month and a hardware cost of $599.

Satellite Internet has high latency, making it less suitable for several Internet-driven activities.

The Internet is the lifeblood of the digital economy. Even the most cutting-edge products from giants like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) rely heavily on Internet connectivity to unlock their full potential. Whether it's the new iPhone or the Vision Pro, these tech marvels transform into expensive paperweights without a solid Internet connection. Moreover, this industry is quite defensive due to its demand inelasticity, and history shows us that telecom stocks do much better during recessions and high market volatility.

Let's look at two telecom titans for stable dividend income.

Pick #1: Verizon – Yield 6.6%

Verizon Communications Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year results on January 23, smashing Wall Street’s expectations and its own guidance. The telecom leader had full-year 2023 wireless services revenue of $76.7 billion (up 3.2% YoY), adjusted EBITDA of $47.8 billion, and FCF of 18.7 billion. These numbers were a result of solid execution across their lines of business.

1. myPlan Launch: VZ’s 2023 launch of unlimited data plans saw massive adoption, with 13.1 million customers enrolled in premium packages, resulting in strong ARPA growth.

2. C-band expansion leading to improved retention and profitability: VZ couldn’t use its full 5G spectrum until mid-2023 due to FAA restrictions. However, these were eased ahead of schedule, and the company reported significant positive customer experience, translating to improved profitability.

"Where we have C-band, we see higher gross adds, lower churn, and more step-ups to premium services. We also see increased uptake of customers taking both mobility and broadband services. The premium take rate in C-Band markets for the quarter was more than 10 percentage points higher than in non-C-Band markets." - Hans Vestberg, CEO.

3. Mobility growth: VZ added 449,000 postpaid phone net adds through a combination of consumer and business segment growth. 318,000 postpaid phone customers were added in Q4 (up 17% YoY). Verizon Business reported postpaid phone net adds of 131,000, accomplishing the 10th consecutive quarter of postpaid phone net adds above 125,000.

4. Growing Fiber adoption: VZ reported over 1.7 million broadband net adds, with more than 1.5 million net adds from fixed wireless access and 248,000 net adds from Fios.

VZ reported full-year adjusted EPS of $4.71 and ended the financial year with $150.7 billion net debt at a 2.6x leverage ratio (net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA). Notably, only $3.6 billion of this unsecured debt matures in 2024, giving VZ adequate legroom to execute its strategic priorities, which include debt reduction and dividend raises.

VZ delivered its 17th consecutive annual dividend raise in September, and the annualized payment came with a sustainable 58.9% FCF coverage. The company’s guidance for FY 2024 projects 2-5% YoY revenue growth, 1-3% EBITDA growth, and capital spending between $17-17.5 billion (down 8.2% YoY). VZ’s projected adjusted EPS for 2024 is between $4.5-4.7. Assuming a 3% payment raise in 2024, the new dividend will enjoy a 59% payout ratio, indicating attractive prospects for growing payouts to shareholders.

Pick #2: AT&T – Yield 6.5%

AT&T Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results on January 24, with metrics aligned with guidance and expectations. The company reported $16.8 billion FCF (up by $2.6 billion YoY), beating its guidance range. Cash flow from operating activities for Q4 was $11.4 billion, and $38.3 billion for 2023 (up $2.5 billion YoY).

A few highlights of the company’s operating results are listed below.

Mobility – AT&T reported 526,000 postpaid phone net adds for Q4, with revenues up over 4% (up 2.7% for the financial year). Adj. EBITDA for mobility was up 7.4% YoY.

Fiber – During Q4, AT&T added 273,000 fiber customers, driving broadband revenues up over 8% YoY. During FY 2023, the company added 1.1 million subscribers and grew fiber revenues by ~27%.

AT&T launched Internet Air in 2023 as an essential step to provide high-speed fixed-line connectivity in areas without fiber infrastructure. The service is now available in 35 locations, and during Q4, the company added 67,000 subscribers. AT&T ended 2023 with 93,000 Internet Air subscribers.

AT&T reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.54, reflecting a $2.41.share annual value in line with their guidance. This places the yearly $1.11/share dividend at a modest 46% payout ratio.

Higher debt levels in the telecom industry have been the most significant concern among investors, but AT&T is well-positioned to retire debt from its expanding profitability. During FY 2023, the company reduced net debt to Adj. EBITDA from 3.19x to 2.97x, and remains in a solid position to achieve more debt reduction to reach the target 2.5x range in 1H 2025.

For FY 2024, the company projects adj. EPS between $2.15 - 2.25/share, which lands below Wall Street’s estimates of $2.47/share. This guidance metric still places the current dividend payment at a 50% sustainable payout ratio. The company projects a reduced capex between $21-22 billion for FY 2024 (down from $23.6 billion in FY 2023).

For FY 2023, 70% of the FCF was back-end loaded (contributed in Q3 and Q4), but the company expects it to be ~60% for FY 2024. For Q1, AT&T projects an FCF of $2.5 billion and around $17-18 billion for FY 2024. This would place the company’s annual $8 billion dividend spend at a 45% FCF payout ratio. Based on management-guided financial projections for 2024, we feel confident about AT&T’s dividend sustainability and consider the stock a steal at 7.8x forward PE.

Conclusion

Wall Street says AI, Neuralink, full self-driving, metaverse; all I hear is data, data, data, data! An average Tesla (TSLA) would upload 100-300 Gigabytes a month with full self-driving. Americans are gobbling up more data every year, and there is no end in sight to this trend. The digital economy needs reliable connectivity and high bandwidth, making telecom providers critical blocks of the ecosystem.

Among several other criteria, our Investing Group prioritizes competitive strength, FCF, and inelastic demand for goods and services. In telecom, we see an oligopoly of three firms with no competition in sight, regulatory and high-cost barriers to entry, and generous dividends. It is a combination we like, and growing FCF, tapering Capex, and dirt-cheap valuations make them compelling investments now.

While elevated interest rates distract Mr. Market from the profitability and FCF, we calmly lock in high yields and get paid for rationality to sink in. VZ and AT&T have largely fixed-rate debt with comfortably staggered maturities. Moreover, their dividends are at very reasonable payout ratios, with no visible headwind that would force the company to rethink the payout levels. +6% yields up for grabs from the most prominent global telecom companies to empower the retirement of your dreams.