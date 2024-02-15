Katsumi Murouchi/Moment via Getty Images

There was a time when everyone wanted Gold Miners. That time isn't now as everyone wants Bitcoin. But that may be bullish for Gold Miners as that investment theme hasn't been getting much attention as of late. I think Gold Miners get to be interesting here should Gold really sustainably push higher. One way to play this is through the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM).

Gold, a precious metal with a rich history, has long been a safe haven for investors, offering a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations. However, investing directly in physical gold can be cumbersome, involving storage and security concerns. This is where Gold Miners ETFs, like SGDM, come into play, offering a more convenient and diversified way to gain exposure to the gold market through the equity side.

SGDM seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. This index is designed to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. These companies are chosen based on their potential for high revenue growth, promising free cash flow yield, and low long-term debt to equity ratio.

ETF Holdings: A Closer Look

SGDM's portfolio comprises various gold mining companies, each contributing to the fund's overall performance. Top positions include:

Newmont Corp. (NEM): a gold mining and exploration company engaged in the exploration, production, processing, and refining of gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead, and molybdenum, with operations across the US, Mexico, Canada, Ghana, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Suriname, and Australia. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD): a leading global gold mining company, also involved in the production and sale of copper, with a portfolio of operations and projects spread across the United States, Canada, South America, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM): a multinational gold mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, primarily focused on the exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Mexico, and the United States. Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV): a Toronto-based company that specializes in gold-focused royalty and stream investments, also engaging in silver, platinum group metals, oil, gas, and other resource investments, with a diverse portfolio of assets across North America, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. Osisko Gold Royalties (OR): a Canada-based company focused on acquiring and managing precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests, with a portfolio that includes over 180 royalties and streams across North America and globally, anchored by a cornerstone 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine.

These 5 positions make up over 45% of the portfolio, so keep concentration in mind when looking to allocate to the fund.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF primarily invests in gold mining companies, with a minor allocation to other metals and mining-related businesses. The sector breakdown is as follows:

Gold Mining: The largest sector allocation in the fund, gold mining companies, form the core of the SGDM portfolio. Other Metals and Mining: While the fund primarily focuses on gold miners, it also includes companies involved in the mining of other precious and base metals.

Peer Comparison

While there are several other gold miner ETFs available in the market, the Sprott Gold Miners ETF distinguishes itself through its unique focus on larger-sized gold companies with a high potential for growth. Its competitor funds often have a broader focus, including a mix of both large and small-cap miners, which can lead to a higher risk due to the inclusion of more volatile small-cap stocks.

Pros and Cons of Investing in SGDM

Like any investment, the Sprott Gold Miners ETF has its advantages and potential drawbacks.

Advantages:

Diversification: SGDM provides exposure to a wide range of gold mining companies, helping to mitigate the risk associated with investing in individual stocks. Liquidity: As an ETF, SGDM can be bought and sold like a regular stock on an exchange, offering high liquidity. Access to Gold Market: SGDM offers a convenient way to gain exposure to the gold market without the need to handle physical gold.

Drawbacks:

Market Risk: The performance of SGDM is tied to the gold market, which can be volatile and influenced by various factors such as global economic conditions, interest rates, and currency fluctuations. Company-Specific Risk: Despite the diversification benefits, the fund's performance can be adversely affected if a significant holding underperforms. Fee: at an expense ratio of 0.50%, it might be a bit expensive for investors looking at more inexpensive ETFs more broadly.

Conclusion: Is SGDM a Good Investment?

SGDM is a good way to gain exposure to the gold mining sector, providing diversification and liquidity. It's an attractive option for investors looking to potentially hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations. And if Gold does take out, I think this can naturally follow.