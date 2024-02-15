Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: UBS Note Should Raise Alarms

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • UBS raises Nvidia Corporation's earnings estimates and price target, but warns of near-term trouble for growth due to decreased lead times.
  • Nvidia's lead times for GPU orders have decreased from 8-11 months to just 3-4 months, indicating a potential future sequential growth peak.
  • While Nvidia's current growth appears strong, the stock may not be priced for the end of its growth, posing a risk for investors.
In this photo illustration, a Nvidia logo displayed on a...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Here's something interesting. UBS just published a bullish note on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), on which it increased both NVDA's earnings estimates and price target, to $850.

Yet, at the same time, it's easy to argue that this

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (37)

C
CrabCakes
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (127)
I thinking that Jensen secured more capacity output commitments from the foundry. Simply put, the foundry is probably producing more chips at a faster rate. All good!
A
Amos Tuck
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (8.23K)
42X SALES
Probably peak sales.

Everything else is noise.

At some point in the next two years, this stock will be down (-85%).
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (3.46K)
Anytime a " warning " comes form these banks, I always think to myself someone missed the boat.
10x out of 10 my theory gets confirmed.
$NVDA will blowout many many minds in their next ER.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (8.13K)
Interesting
mepa84 profile picture
mepa84
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (184)
What is the effect of new players like AMD and also in-house chips that MSFT and Meta are working on?
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (6.56K)
I have been avidly investing now for over 50+ years and will just say this: "The Hot Money can exit just as fast as it entered". I own 335 shares for the very "LONG HAUL". If it sells off enough will just add more.
m
michaelphipps
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (13)
Production capacity for H100 increasing -> diminished lead times -> end users gaining compute and ability to build self-sustaining genAI products. This is a good thing.

Also this should be put in context of impending Blackwell release. That will start off another chain of large CSP orders.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (8.13K)
@michaelphipps Nice there is always a good counter point
J
John the Baptist
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (326)
Far from a negative, its a postive in my opinion when put into Jensen Huang's recent comments:

The single greatest challenge in AI, of course, is scaling the capacity of AI,” Huang said before heading into his company’s local annual new year celebrations. “And so we’re working very hard, TSMC, all of our supply chain partners here, are working very hard to keep up with the demand.”

“This year is going to be a huge year,” he added.
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@John the Baptist Yes, near term a beat and raise is the most likely, and the more capacity expands the more likely it is because there's backlog. But at the same time, that also hastens a sequential peak.
J
John the Baptist
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (326)
@Paulo Santos Nobody knows when the sequential peak is coming, likely when competition catches up, which could be years away.
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@John the Baptist I'm thinking it will happen, though perhaps temporarily, when backlog is exhausted. It's a lot of backlog being serviced very quickly hence it's a significant part of what's being shipped on any given quarter.
T
TripLiars
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (514)
Dear author, Have you ever heard of a term “increased production capacity”?
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@TripLiars Yes, it's in the article. But since you're producing and selling to backlog+orders, it's very hard to not experience a blip in sequential growth at the point where you consume all backlog and then only ship to new orders, because right before that point you're shipping to backlog + new orders, and remember, the backlog is for many months, so it will be a large part of "backlog + new orders".
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (8.13K)
@Paulo Santos You have a good point
T
TripLiars
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (514)
@Paulo Santos in fact they are capturing more $$ from increased sale. I expect the stock to surge significantly.
T
TripLiars
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (514)
UBS is mostly noise maker with no real substance in their analysis.
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@TripLiars Well, the whole thing depends on the comment about lead times being true.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (8.13K)
@Paulo Santos Is thier any way to verify or is it just assumed? I typically ignore analysts because they are all over the place and that is not even considering any kind of manipulation or confusion they may try to cause
S
SirLiberte
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (1.27K)
I keep laughing at these articles.
until 9 months ago only a few analyst knew about AI.
Nvidia announced in July their Q2 Earnings and Revenue.
Complete blowout in data center up over 250%. Gross margins up 1500%........
The experts were caught with their mouths open, clueless about what was happening the Dawn of AI.
Now all of a sudden because delivery times have shortened. The end is near and there will be a revenue slow down..
There will be an increase in revenue, not a slowdown
We are in the early stages of market development and defining new markets, increasing not shrinking.
We are in the 2nd inning of a 9 game called AI
I personally find this laughable.
They don't understand AI market development. They clearly don't understand early development an transformational moment in the computer industry
I invested in Nvidia for AI in February 7th 2017.
I did my research for about a month on the next breakthrough in the computer industry.
I looked at all the computer companies, CEOs, Management teams, Mission Statements.
Their leadership position through the years of all the companies.
In the end of my research I concluded there was only one company and one CEO standing Nvidia and founder CEO Jensen Huang.
So I bet the farm with a large portion of my IRA on Nvidia.
I haven't sold a single share.
There's going to be no ingestion. No slowdown until AI reaches a stage of reasoning similar to a human being.
Corporations are going to need AI accelerators AI supercomputers & CUDA Software to process the data.
I'm up 2,500x
I'm not selling a single share.
AI is on a 7 to 10-year run maybe longer.
Good luck in your investing.
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@SirLiberte The end is not near, but sequential growth might be.

You understand that if NVDA delivers 300,000 GPUs, and next Q it delivers another 300,000, and then another 300,000 the installed base, for AI training, for inference, continues growing rapidly, but NVDA's sequential growth disappears, right?
D
Daniel Heyler
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (3)
@Paulo Santos wrong. Bottlenecks in packaging (CoWoS) have been resolved so the means higher growth. Only when lead times contract because of slowing demand and rising inventory do you sell semi stocks.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (8.13K)
@SirLiberte You have an interesting perspective but it can still be true without share price going up in a straight line. The issues don't even have to be true to cause a big panic sell off down to say 500'. That is just the way it is
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (14.61K)
Sell?

😆 🤣 😂
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@Alpha With Bitcoin Well, besides anything else, we also know that NVDA is unlikely to justify $1.8 trillion in market cap given the nature of the business (selling capacity) and impending competition. Growth in the need of computing capacity isn't likely -- possible even -- to be exponential, and NVDA only growth (maybe even linearly) if demand for capacity is exponential.
P
Paul01x
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (2.67K)
@Paulo Santos, Short lead times can enable a higher shipping volume, which means that revenue can still increase, even if prices come down. Moreover, depending on the effects of higher volume on cost, gross margins could still remain high. In short, as you commented, it remains to be seen whether or not any storm clouds are actually looming on the horizon. I'm long NVDA.
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@Paul01x I say as much -- increases in capacity bring forward shipments, revenue and earnings. But then they also bring forward the peak -- since at some point you're satisfying backlog + new orders and suddenly you're satisfying only new orders, which implies a sequential drop (which might or might not be temporary).

This isn't even about possible storm clouds, increased competition and lowered pricing -- which might happen later. It's just about the mechanics of satisfying backlog + new orders, then followed only by new orders.
D
Daniel Heyler
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (3)
@Paulo Santos wrong again. A peak is merely a backward looking concept. You and have no idea of when the peak will be given game-changing nature of AI/ML rolling out as the world is awash in unstructured data.
cj887 profile picture
cj887
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (25)
Good article, but do you have the data for demand or new orders coming in ? They can always control supply not the demand for better price management.
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@cj887 No, nobody has that. But we do have indications of backlog, expressed in lead times.
Publius profile picture
Publius
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (8.37K)
They were able to increase their production capacity faster than expectations. So they will be able to make more sales this year than previously expected. That's what reduced their delivery lead times. That is not a negative by any stretch of the imagination.
sittingbear profile picture
sittingbear
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (193)
@Publius you know that for sure?
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (52.59K)
@Publius Yes, I say as much. But still, since you're satisfying backlog + new orders with a given capacity, as soon as backlog is exhausted (and 1 month of it seems to be consumer per month...) becomes very likely that at that point backlog + new orders will exceed just new orders (even if these continue increasing, which is far from certain). So at most temporarily, and quite possibly sustainably, you'll then see a sequential peak (as stated).

Also, since there's difficulty in getting allocations, another phenomena I didn't describe is highly likely to be happening: inflated orders. You want X, but order 5 * X, because you expect only 20% to be allocated. This is very common in many contexts (from ordering stuff which is under shortage conditions, to allocations in IPOs). This, too, combines to create a sequential peak as soon as lead times become shorter (because if you see you'll be allocated the full amount, you'll instantly only order X instead of 5 * X).

--------

Notice a sequential peak IS negative even from a higher level (resulting from a beat and raise), because the stock doesn't discount any growth stoppage. And also because as a peak happens, no one will want to try and guess if it's temporary or not.
