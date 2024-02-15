Love Employee

Top-Line Summary

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been on a tear of late, more than tripling in share price since only last November. As the meteoric rise reaches another plateau, it's time to consider whether the valuation makes sense. While they have a very interesting pipeline full of promising agents, cash flow positivity (just for now), and a laundry list of partners, I don't think these will support the $1 billion market cap, and if I were a holder at these levels I would be strongly considering taking profits off the table. Therefore, at this time without knowing more from out of their clinical trials, I feel MGNX is a slight sell.

Pipeline Overview

Approved therapies

The first and currently only approved therapy commercialized by MGNX is margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody targeted against HER2 in patients with 2 or more prior lines of therapy for HER2-positive breast cancer.

Another agent previously owned by MGNX, teplizumab, was approved for patients with Type 1 diabetes, since acquired by Provention Bio. The company also had a hand in development of retifanlimab, another anti-PD-1 antibody, for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma. This agent is licensed to Incyte Corporation (INCY).

We'll see here that partnership is a running theme for MGNX. They do not tout any other developments for these approved therapies in their pipeline, although it is worth noting that retifanlimab, in particular, continues to be studied in no fewer than 14 clinical trials.

Vobramitamab Duocarmazine

The most advanced project in the developmental pipeline for MGNX is vobramitamab duocarmazine (abbreviated vobra duo), an antibody-drug conjugate that is directed against B7-H3. This is a cell surface protein in the same family of molecules as PD-1 and CTLA-4, with implications for cancer prognosis across a variety of malignancies.

Vobra duo is currently the subject of an ongoing phase 2 study, TAMARACK, enrolling patients with metastatic CRPC after prior androgen receptor axis therapy and up to 1 prior line of a taxane. This study completed its enrollment ahead of schedule, and MGNX anticipates giving a clinical update later in 2024.

It's worth noting that we haven't seen clinical trial results for this agent since ESMO 2021, where a poster showed evidence of activity for patients with mCRPC. Another project, enoblituzumab, also targeted B7-H3 (without the duocarmazine payload), and a small study of neoadjuvant therapy in prostate cancer didn't really set the world on fire. While an investigator-sponsored study is expected to commence in 2024, development of the antibody-drug conjugate is now the main target for MGNX, similar to that being pursued by Daiichi Sankyo with ifinatamab vedotin in small cell lung cancer.

Lorigerlimab

This agent is a bispecific antibody designed to simultaneously bind PD-1 and CTLA-4, the 2 main immune checkpoint molecules being exploited for therapy in cancer today. The idea behind this bispecific approach is that by binding PD-1 on exhausted T cells in the tumor, further blockade of CTLA-4 in those same cells should more selectively promote the growth of tumor-specific T cell populations.

This would help skirt the issue of higher toxicity with PD-1/CTLA-4 combination therapy in wide use today for cancers like melanoma. A preliminary report from a few years ago suggested that the drug was binding both PD-1 and CTLA-4 in the body as intended, with a favorable tolerability profile appearing to be more similar to what we see with PD-1 antibodies alone.

In an expansion cohort of the phase 1 study, lorigerlimab treatment yielded a favorable response rate in patients with mCRPC. The phase 2 LORIKEET study is ongoing to assess the efficacy of lorigerlimab plus docetaxel in patients previously treated mCRPC compared with docetaxel alone, with radiographic PFS as the primary endpoint.

Another ongoing phase 1 study is investigating lorigerlimab plus vobra duo in patients with mCRPC and other solid tumors.

MGD024

This bispecific molecule is a bit more in line with the classic bispecifics, targeting an antigen of interest alongside CD3 to encourage T cells to the cells harboring the target. CD123 itself is a target of interest in leukemias, particularly AML. An ongoing, phase 1 study is investigating MGD024 in patients with relapsed/refractory, CD123-positive hematologic malignancies.

This agent is also of special interest for the company because it was recently selected by Gilead (GILD) to be further developed in collaboration, yielding a $15 million payment for MGNX in the process.

Other pipeline ventures

These are not the only agents in clinical development by MGNX, but they are among the most advanced. Therefore, the most important near-term developments are likely to be made with these other molecules.

Financial Overview

As of their most recent quarterly filing, MGNX held $291 million in current assets, including $89.9 million in cash and equivalents, and another $166 million in marketable securities. Their total revenues from licensing, royalties, contract manufacturing, and product sales came to $10.4 million for the quarter.

Meanwhile, their loss from operations was $35.5 million. After recognizing $50 million from their Sanofi collaboration, MGNX realized a net income of $17.6 million for the quarter.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - A highly diverse pipeline, including approved agents

MGNX has a wide range of targets of in development, and it will be exciting to see how well their DART programs fare in future trials. The company is guiding that 2024 will be an important year for clinical updates, and I expect that we'll learn more either at AACR in April or ASCO in early June.

In particular, the various programs targeting prostate cancer have an opportunity to tap into huge markets, as these tumors remain pretty common and in need of novel treatment options.

Risk - Programs that are reaching very hard with their most advanced programs

All positives about the diverse pipeline aside, MGNX is working deep into unexplored territory. Vobra duo, for example, is dealing in no fewer than 3 big unknowns. First, B7-H3 as a target has not been proven, and we've seen a lot of immune checkpoints fail to pan out. Second, the duocarmazine payload isn't really the established chemo of choice for the best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates. And this choice of payload/delivery mechanism appears to be important, when you compare, say, Kadcyla against Enhertu in breast cancer.

Not saying the duocarmazine is likely to fail; it's just that we have not seen evidence that this is a workable conjugate partner.

And similar sorts of challenges beset the other clinical programs MGNX has in development. Interesting approaches, interesting targets, all unproven. This is how you pioneer cancer medicine, don't get me wrong. But there will be more failures along the way.

Strength - Cash flow, with reasonable expenses

Cash flow is a big chip in MGNX's favor, though. At present, they're income positive, which is rare for a company mostly still trying to find their big blockbuster drug. Without the one-time boons, they still have years of cash left in reserve to continue pushing their programs, to the extent that I don't know that it will become a thing to be reasonably concerned about any time in the near future.

Bottom-Line Summary

If I had been writing about MGNX back in November, I would have said that a ~$300 million market cap seems really low as valuation for a company with the accomplishments and irons in the fire that MGNX. Now, after more than tripling in such a short time, I would be wary about further growth from here. If clinical news does not demonstrate something convincing for their ongoing projects (which I feel are all quite risky), then this $1 billion market capitalization is likely to be the high for quite a while. Therefore, although I have a positive outlook for the company, as of right now I feel you should be taking profit off the table, selling some if you have it, and I would not be a buyer right now at these levels.

MGNX has a ton of potential, but I think right now we're seeing the inflection point, and the market valuation is likely to deteriorate over 2024 without other unexpected surprises.