CrowdStrike Investment Thesis

In today’s digitally interconnected world, the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions has reached unprecedented levels. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) emerges as a leader in this landscape, offering real-time protection and proactive threat mitigation through its innovative Falcon platform. Leveraging lightweight agents and advanced Threat Graph technology, CrowdStrike is a premier cybersecurity vendor serving millions of endpoints globally. The company’s exceptional financial performance and dedication to customer success underscore its industry leadership.

While CrowdStrike’s exceptional growth trajectory is driven by its ability to seize new market opportunities and expand its cloud security modules, the current share price appears overextended. Nonetheless, long-term investors may find value in establishing a modest position in CrowdStrike, pending individual due diligence.

The Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to address the dynamic cybersecurity landscape. At its core, the platform features a multifaceted architecture comprising a lightweight agent, proprietary Graph technology, and the Security Cloud, aimed at delivering unmatched efficacy and operational resilience.

Lightweight Agent: Pioneering Real-Time Defense

CrowdStrike’s lightweight agents integrate seamlessly with each endpoint or cloud workload within the Falcon platform, enabling real-time defense capabilities. This integration empowers CrowdStrike to automate detection and prevention across its extensive customer base in real time.

With a size under 20MB, the agents can be swiftly installed, providing immediate value to customers. CrowdStrike’s ability to deploy agents rapidly has made it a go-to option for investigating breaches like the 2014 Sony Pictures hack and the 2015-16 attacks on the DNC. Consolidating endpoint protection features into a single agent reduces bloat and enhances endpoint performance while enabling seamless updates without system reboots. This consolidation translates into tangible benefits for customers, including reduced financial and time costs, ensuring each endpoint consistently boasts the best protections.

Threat & Asset Graph Technology: Empowering Security Insights

CrowdStrike leverages their advanced graph technology to correlate and contextualize endpoint event data within its Security Cloud, empowering the company to collect data once and reuse it repeatedly to deliver protection across its entire global customer base.

The Threat Graph, powered by AI and behavioral pattern-matching techniques, analyzes trillions of cybersecurity events enriched with threat intelligence, automatically halting threats before they escalate. The Asset Graph monitors and tracks complex asset interactions, offering a comprehensive view of associated risks. Through intuitive visualizations, the Asset Graph elucidates relationships among various assets, enabling organizations to maintain robust security hygiene and manage their security posture effectively.

By leveraging graph technology, CrowdStrike equips its customers with actionable insights and tools to mitigate security risks effectively, enhancing overall resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Impressive Financial Performance & Customer Metrics

Over the past five years, CrowdStrike has demonstrated exceptional financial growth, with revenue soaring nearly 19-fold from $119 million in FY18 to $2.24 billion in FY23, representing an impressive 5Y CAGR of 80%. Notably, gross margins expanded significantly from 36% in FY17 to a solid 73% in FY23, driven by efficiencies in hosting costs within their public cloud environment. In H1 of FY24, total gross margin reached 78% and subscription gross margin hit 80%, indicating continued improvement.

Moreover, a growing proportion of revenue comes from subscriptions for CrowdStrike’s SaaS security modules, which leverage the higher-margin SaaS business model and contribute stability to the overall business through the recurring nature of subscription revenue.

The trajectory of annual recurring revenue (ARR) is equally impressive, surging from $141.3 million to $2.56 billion in just five years, reflecting a compelling 5Y CAGR of 78%. By the Q3FY24, CrowdStrike reached $3.153 billion in ARR, surpassing FY23’s total by 24%.

CrowdStrike has also transitioned into a GAAP free-cash-flow-positive business, witnessing significant growth from $12.5 million in FY20 to $674.6 million in FY23.

Maintaining a positive net cash position since 2018, the company currently holds $618.5 million in net cash, enabling further investment in market share capture and customer relationship expansion.

Customer Growth & Retention

A crucial factor behind CrowdStrike’s robust growth, particularly in ARR, stems from the rapid expansion of its subscription customer base. Between FY18 and FY23, the company experienced a remarkable 18.5-fold increase, surging from 1,242 to 23,019 subscription customers, boasting a CAGR of 79% during this period.

Despite impressive customer growth, significant opportunities for further acquisition exist. Management estimates current logo penetration of <30% among Global 2000 companies, approximately 5% among mid-sized businesses, and <1% across the public sector.

In addition to customer acquisition, CrowdStrike has excelled in customer retention and value maximization efforts, reflected in its gross revenue retention (GRR) and net revenue retention (NRR) metrics. Sustaining a consistently high GRR of 98% from Q4FY19 to Q4FY23 underscores the enduring value customers derive from CrowdStrike’s solutions and effective retention strategies.

Moreover, CrowdStrike has maintained an NRR exceeding 120% since Q1FY19, with an average NRR of 128% during this period. This signifies that, on average, customers increase spending on CrowdStrike solutions by 28% annually, suggesting CrowdStrike can grow revenue at an average of 28% per year without adding any new customers. The consistent NRR highlights the effectiveness of CrowdStrike’s modules portfolio and cross-selling initiatives, fostering deeper customer engagement and long-term relationships.

CrowdStrike’s unwavering focus on customer growth and retention underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional value and building enduring partnerships. As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, CrowdStrike remains positioned to lead in innovation and customer-centricity.

CrowdStrike's Success in Expanding Customer Spending

The top tier of customers has significantly increased their investment in CrowdStrike solutions, highlighting the growing value proposition and trust placed in the company’s offerings.

For instance, in 2018, an organization needed to contribute at least $1.1 million in ARR to rank among CrowdStrike’s top 25 customers. However, within five years, this threshold surged to $7.2 million, reflecting escalating demand and reliance on CrowdStrike’s solutions, especially among large enterprises. Similarly, the minimum ARR contribution for the top 100 customers rose from $298K in FY18 to $2.9 million in FY23, while for the top 400 customers, it increased from $60K in FY18 to $1.1 million in FY23.

Alongside rising customer spending, there has been a notable surge in the number of CrowdStrike modules customers are deploying.

In FY18, 30% of subscription customers utilized at least 4 modules for endpoint protection, and only 2% employed at least 5 modules. By fiscal Q3 2024, 63% of subscription customers had employed 5+ modules and 24% had subscribed to 7+ modules, highlighting CrowdStrike’s success in cross-selling and the value proposition driving increased module adoption.

The escalating adoption rates and elevated spending among CrowdStrike’s customer base validate the company’s position as a trusted cybersecurity vendor, poised to deliver sustained value and innovation in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

The Power of the Falcon Platform

At the core of CrowdStrike’s value proposition is its Falcon platform, a dynamic cybersecurity solution recognized for its innovation and effectiveness in safeguarding organizations against evolving threats.

Central to the Falcon platform’s strength is its ability to collect and analyze an impressive 30+ billion endpoint events daily, sourced from millions of deployed sensors worldwide. This vast reservoir of data undergoes rigorous analysis and correlation within the Flacon platform, strengthening the security posture of every CrowdStrike-protected endpoint, globally.

As more organizations choose CrowdStrike for cybersecurity, the volume of data funneled into the Security Cloud multiplies, refining the AI models and threat detection algorithms continuously. This iterative process ensures customers benefit from industry-leading protection, informed by real-time insights from diverse threat vectors and attack patterns.

CrowdStrike’s scalable business model thrives on the virtuous cycle of data aggregation, analysis, and threat mitigation orchestrated by the Falcon platform. As the CrowdStrike community expands, collective resilience against emerging threats grows, highlighting the immense potential of collaborative cybersecurity.

The Future of the Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike stands as a frontrunner in modern cybersecurity solutions, positioned to capitalize on two compelling opportunities that underscore its potential for sustainable growth and market dominance: the increasing prevalence and costs of cyberattacks and the expanding applications of CrowdStrike solutions in other markets.

The escalating prevalence of cybercrime, evidenced by the exponential rise in monetary damages and data breach costs, underscores the urgent need for highly effective cybersecurity solutions. Reports reveal an alarming increase in reported cybercrime damages, reaching $10.3 billion in 2022 in the U.S. alone and projected to surge to $13.82 trillion globally by 2022. This trajectory highlights the growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions capable of combating increasingly sophisticated threats.

CrowdStrike estimates its current TAM at $100 billion, poised to expand to $225 billion by 2028, driven by the escalating threat landscape.

With only ~3% of its current TAM captured, CrowdStrike possesses immense opportunities for growth and market share accumulation. Furthermore, its 17.7% share of the global modern endpoint security software market underscores the vast potential for expansion within this pivotal sector.

Beyond its current market foothold, CrowdStrike exhibits significant potential for expansion into untapped markets, particularly the broader IT market. CEO George Kurtz’s remarks at the Fal.Con 2023 event underscores the vast opportunity presented by the convergence of security and IT operations, potentially unlocking an estimated $10 billion in additional TAM.

The company’s innovation extends beyond conventional cybersecurity blueprints with Falcon Foundry, CrowdStrike’s pioneering no-code cybersecurity app development platform. By empowering customers to create custom security apps within the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike enhances operational efficiency and unlocks an additional market opportunity worth an estimated $7 billion.

The optionality inherent in CrowdStrike’s innovative solutions positions the company for sustained growth and market leadership. As it continues to pioneer new applications for its advanced technologies, CrowdStrike is primed to capitalize on evolving market dynamics and emerging cybersecurity challenges, solidifying its position as a leader in the cybersecurity space.

CRWD Shares Priced at a Premium Valuation

Over the past year, CRWD shares have soared an impressive 187.5%, reaching new ATHs just last week, marking a 212.2% surge since January 3, 2023.

However, this stellar performance has also resulted in the share price becoming quite overextended, especially when compared to industry peers.

Evaluation of CRWD’s forward-looking valuation metrics against industry peers reveals apparent overvaluation. Median and average fair values from peer data imply CRWD’s fair value is around $207 per share, indicating an overvaluation of approximately 36% at current levels. A discounted cash flow analysis also indicates that shares are overvalued, albeit by a slightly smaller margin.

Author's DCF model

For the years 2018-2022, I obtained key financial data from CrowdStrike’s 10-K filings. Sales and EBIT percentages were calculated based on this data. Revenue estimates were sourced from Seeking Alpha. Note that estimates highlighted in gray may be less reliable due to more limited analyst coverage for those years.

I then calculated EBIAT (earnings before interest after taxes) by subtracting the tax expense from the EBIT estimate for each future year.

Next, I computed the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). The risk-free rate was determined from the current yields on AAA-rated corporate bonds (4.87%). The market risk premium was calculated by subtracting the risk-free rate from the average annual returns of the S&P 500 since 1950 (7.5%), resulting in a 2.6% premium.

After calculating CrowdStrike’s WACC, I computed unlevered free cash flows using the formula:

EBIAT + Depreciation & Amortization - Capital Expenditures - Change in Net Working Capital.

I then used these unlevered FCF values to calculate the terminal value and its present value, which, in turn, led to the enterprise value. I opted for a terminal growth rate (TGR) of 10%, far below the growth rates that CrowdStrike is expected to generate for the foreseeable future.

To find the equity value, I added cash & cash equivalents to the enterprise value and subtracted total debt. Dividing this by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding yielded an intrinsic value of $213.92 per share.

An intrinsic value of $213.92 per share represents a notable 33.7% downside to the current share price of $322.44, indicating that CRWD shares are trading at a 50.7% premium. Due to the lofty current valuation, I am not looking to add to my current CRWD position at the moment, however, I believe this company has a very bright future and will continue to add on dips where the share price aligns more closely with its intrinsic value and industry peers.

Risks Associated with CrowdStrike’s Business

Despite CrowdStrike’s strong market position and many competitive advantages, several key risks warrant consideration.

Stock-Based Compensation and Shareholder Dilution

The company’s heavy reliance on stock-based compensation (SBC) has led to substantial non-cash expenses, totaling $986 million between FY21-23. This reliance has also contributed to a significant increase in diluted shares outstanding, reaching 239.3 million shares as of Q3 FY23, potentially dampening shareholder returns. Factoring in SBC, CrowdStrike’s free cash flow and FCF margin drop notably. While high reliance on SBC is common among young, fast-growing companies and I do anticipate that it will become less of a factor as the company matures, their utilization of SBC may be something to watch going forward.

ARR Concentration

Another concern is the slight ARR concentration. While CrowdStrike boasts a diverse customer base, the 2% of customers contributing $1+ million in FY23 ARR accounted for 46% of total ARR. Customer churn within this high-value customer segment could materially impact ARR, so it’s important for CrowdStrike to continue growing their customer base and expanding customer relationships to gain further revenue diversification that would mitigate potential losses in the event that they do lose some of their high-value customers.

Capital Efficiency

CrowdStrike’s WACC of 7.6% contrasts with their ROCE of -1.8%, which generally indicates suboptimal capital efficiency and returns generated on capital employed are not sufficient to cover capital costs. Despite this being typical of young, rapidly growing firms prioritizing market share over short-term profitability, sustained S&M and R&D will eventually require vigilance. However, as the company matures and becomes more established, management is expected to focus more on efficiency and profitability, which should improve ROCE, but it could present issues if this discrepancy begins impeding on the company’s ability to cover its capital costs.

Breach Risks

CrowdStrike faces significant risks from potential major customer breaches, which could damage operations and reputation. While its Falcon platform excels in real-time threat mitigation, a breach could erode customer confidence. However, its adaptive architecture and real-time updates mitigate the risk of recurring breaches.

A breach of CrowdStrike itself could have severe consequences, potentially exposing sensitive customer data and compromising platform integrity. Proactive security measures, including stress tests like MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, underscore CrowdStrike’s commitment to resilience, though complete elimination of breach risk is unattainable due to the dynamic nature of cybersecurity threats.

The Competitive Landscape in Cybersecurity

The burgeoning demand for cybersecurity solutions intensifies competition, with players like Microsoft (MSFT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), and Fortinet (FTNT) vying for market share. Microsoft, with 16.4% of the modern endpoint security software market, poses a formidable challenge due to its resources and access to capital. CrowdStrike will need to remain agile and innovative to sustain its competitive edge.

Navigating these risks demands proactive management. Despite challenges, CrowdStrike’s network effects, customer relationships, and innovation position it well to capitalize on market dynamics and emerge as an industry leader.

Key Takeaways

CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform has played a significant role in revolutionizing modern cybersecurity, with lightweight agents ensuring immediate time-to-value for customers while enhancing endpoint performance. Utilizing custom AI models, Falcon processes trillions of endpoint event data points, updating algorithms and protections in real time. The dynamic approach fosters exponential increases in the platform’s capabilities, bolstering CrowdStrike’s position through a powerful network effect.

Reflecting this model, CrowdStrike demonstrates robust financial performance and impressive customer metrics, driven by sustained ARR growth and strategic cross-selling. As the company expands into the broader IT market, these trends are expected to strengthen even further.

While my long-term outlook for CrowdStrike remains extremely bullish, I believe the share price has become too overvalued to warrant adding to my position at this time. Hence, a ‘Hold’ rating is assigned, with a plan to reassess once the share price aligns more closely with its intrinsic value and peers.