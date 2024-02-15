Maica/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is a senior gold producer with a geographically diverse portfolio of mining assets. The company's recent primary listing on the NYSE did not help the share price much. The stock is currently trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, and the share price may drop further after the recent gold price correction (check the chart below).

Gold's Technical Price Chart - Source: Finviz

In this analysis, we discuss the following areas to help us consider an investment thesis about the company:

1. AU's operational standing, including its production and cost performance during the most recent reported quarter.

2. AU's portfolio optimization strategy to help the company improve its operational profile over the medium-to-long term.

3. The company's current pricing and its valuation in relation to peer senior gold producers.

Let's get into the details.

Operational Standing

1) Gold Production: AU is scheduled to release its Q4 and FY 2023 results on February 23, 2024. AU's quarter-wise production during 9M 2023 shows a rising QoQ trend. The company produced 584,000 gold ounces in Q1. Q2 production increased by 12% QoQ to 652,000 ounces. Likewise, Q3 production further increased by 3% QoQ to 673,000 ounces. With 9M 2023 total gold production of 1,909,000 ounces, AU seems well-positioned to meet FY 2023 production guidance between 2,450,000 and 2,610,000 ounces. AU expects Q4 2023 production to be higher QoQ.

Notably, the QoQ increased production during Q3 resulted from higher ore processing volumes (10,659 kT ore processed in Q3 2023 versus 10,131 kT ore processed in Q2 2023), which offset the impact of lower grades (1.96 g/t gold grade recovered in Q3 2023 versus 2.00 g/t gold grade recovered in Q2 2023).

During 2024, I expect the following catalysts to impact AU's gold production positively, though marginally:

1) At Iduapriem, the commissioning of the Tailings Storage Facility will help improve mine throughput rates.

2) At Siguiri, mine production will increase, and recovery rates will improve from the reintroduction of the remaining CIL (Carbon-In-Leach) tanks to the processing circuits following the tank failure incident in H1 2023.

3) At Kibali, exploration activities are ongoing to replace the reserves depleted by mining. Q3 2023 saw higher ore tons processed and higher grades recovered. This trend is expected to continue in 2024.

4) Steady improvement in the underground ore tons processed at the Sunrise Dam (or SD), enabled by the SD FAP (Full Access Potential) Review.

On the flip side, the Obuasi underground mine's production will continue to be impacted by changes in mining methods from sub-level open stoping method to underhand cut-and-fill method in the wake of poor ground conditions affecting mineworkers' safety in the high-grade areas of the mine. Though production volume will be temporarily impacted, it will help the company's HSE/sustainability initiatives over the long term and is in line with AU's strategy to minimize safety mishaps. On that note, AU has steadily reduced the TRIFR (Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) by 74% over the past decade. The significance of "mine safety" is often overlooked by investors. From an operational standpoint, I believe mine safety is equally important to avoid consequences like negative media attention, adverse regulatory actions, penalties, and mineworker unions' strikes at mine sites, etc.

Mine Safety Performance - Source: November 2023 Presentation

2) Production Costs: Marginal production improvement does not count; cost performance does. AU's AISC (All-In-Sustaining-Costs) guidance for 2023 stood between $1,405 and $1,450/oz. At the mid-point of the guidance range, the average AISC for the group works out at ~$1,428/oz. The 2023 expected cost performance worsened from last year since (2022 average AISC=$1,367/oz). During the 9M 2023 (latest reported information to date), AU's group AISC further increased to ~$1,550/oz, implying that the company's FY 2023 average AISC may exceed the cost guidance.

Look at the table below which highlights the mine-wise production and cost data for AU's 9M 2023, the classification of AU's mining assets (as Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3/others) in terms of jurisdictional risk profile as categorized by the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Mining Survey (published in May 2023) compared with AngloGold's own classification of its mining assets into Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3/Others.

AngloGold Ashanti's 9M2023 Mine-wise Production, Costs, and Asset Classification - Source: Author's Working and Company Filings

Here's my interpretation and comments on the data presented in the table above:

Fraser Institute's (or FI) Rating Criteria: Mining operations in jurisdictions (locations) having Fraser Institute's IAI (Investment Attractiveness Index) score >70 points are classified as Tier-1 assets, while those having a score between 60 and 70 points are classified as Tier-2 assets. This leaves Tier-3/Others representing jurisdictions with a score of less than 60 points.

Mining operations in jurisdictions (locations) having Fraser Institute's IAI (Investment Attractiveness Index) score >70 points are classified as Tier-1 assets, while those having a score between 60 and 70 points are classified as Tier-2 assets. This leaves Tier-3/Others representing jurisdictions with a score of less than 60 points. The Underperformers: AU's Brazilian assets have a very high AISC/oz of gold produced. In fact, Serra Grande's 9M 2023 AISC of $2,310/oz significantly exceeds the spot gold prices at ~$2,000/oz, which means that every ounce produced at this mine eats up ~$300 of AU's operating margins (at spot prices). Likewise, during 9M 2023, AGA Mineracao's operations have an average AISC of ~$1,947/oz (AU recently suspended mining operations at one half of the AGA Mineracao property, namely Corrigo di Sitio project, due to sustained operating losses). Notably, this mine is among AU's top 3 mining assets in terms of production volume. Then again, this mine barely leaves any operating margins ( at spot gold prices) to support group profitability.

AU's Brazilian assets have a very high AISC/oz of gold produced. In fact, Serra Grande's 9M 2023 AISC of $2,310/oz significantly exceeds the spot gold prices at ~$2,000/oz, which means that every ounce produced at this mine eats up ~$300 of AU's operating margins (at spot prices). Likewise, during 9M 2023, AGA Mineracao's operations have an average AISC of ~$1,947/oz (AU recently suspended mining operations at one half of the AGA Mineracao property, namely Corrigo di Sitio project, due to sustained operating losses). Notably, this mine is among AU's top 3 mining assets in terms of production volume. Then again, this mine barely leaves any operating margins ( at spot gold prices) to support group profitability. The Mediocre Performers: The AISC for both Siguiri ($1,832/oz) and Obuasi ($1,674/oz) are also on the higher side, leaving operating margins between ~$200/oz and ~$400/oz at spot gold prices. Interestingly, AU's rating of these assets does not match the Fraser Institute's. Obuasi is located in Ghana, which is a Tier-2 jurisdiction on the FI's 2022 IAI scorecard, but AU classifies Obuasi as a Tier-1 asset (probably due to the production volume and costs, which I believe are not very appealing on a standalone basis). Also, Obuasi's change of mining method (to improve safety performance, discussed earlier) will impact the mine's production volume in the near term. Likewise, Siguiri is located in Guinea (Africa) and has a relatively low IAI score of 55.59 points (Tier-3 jurisdiction per the Fraser Institute). Then again, AU has assigned a higher rating (Tier-2) to Siguiri despite mediocre production volumes and a high AISC ($1,832/oz).

The AISC for both Siguiri ($1,832/oz) and Obuasi ($1,674/oz) are also on the higher side, leaving operating margins between ~$200/oz and ~$400/oz at spot gold prices. Interestingly, AU's rating of these assets does not match the Fraser Institute's. Obuasi is located in Ghana, which is a Tier-2 jurisdiction on the FI's 2022 IAI scorecard, but AU classifies Obuasi as a Tier-1 asset (probably due to the production volume and costs, which I believe are not very appealing on a standalone basis). Also, Obuasi's change of mining method (to improve safety performance, discussed earlier) will impact the mine's production volume in the near term. Likewise, Siguiri is located in Guinea (Africa) and has a relatively low IAI score of 55.59 points (Tier-3 jurisdiction per the Fraser Institute). Then again, AU has assigned a higher rating (Tier-2) to Siguiri despite mediocre production volumes and a high AISC ($1,832/oz). The Best One: Arguably, the Kibali (located in DRC and 45% owned by AU) is the best operational asset in AU's portfolio regarding high-end production and the lowest group AISC. Nevertheless, the DRC has a low IAI score of 48.52 points assigned by the FI, implying an overall risky jurisdiction where the mine is situated. In contrast, AU classified this asset as a Tier-1 asset due to its mining attraction.

Arguably, the Kibali (located in DRC and 45% owned by AU) is the best operational asset in AU's portfolio regarding high-end production and the lowest group AISC. Nevertheless, the DRC has a low IAI score of 48.52 points assigned by the FI, implying an overall risky jurisdiction where the mine is situated. In contrast, AU classified this asset as a Tier-1 asset due to its mining attraction. The Good Ones: The other attractive assets in AU's diversified portfolio (high-end production and relatively lower cost) include Iduapriem, Geita, and Tropicana. The proposed Iduapriem-Tarkwa JV between AU and Gold Fields (GFI) is expected to significantly enhance the operational synergies associated with the Iduapriem operations after their merger with GFI's neighboring Tarkwa mine (the proposed JV operations). It's anticipated that the combined operations will create Africa's largest gold mine and will be operated by Gold Fields Ghana, whose shareholding (subsequent to the JV) will be divided between AU and GFI in the proportion of 1/3rd and 2/3rd, respectively. The proposed JV will be fully permitted and supported by the Government of Ghana and will be formed after AU's contribution of 100% interest in Iduapriem to the proposed JV (in return for a 33.3% ownership). The combined asset will produce ~900 Koz gold during the first five years at an average AISC of <$1,000/oz gold and ~600 Koz gold over the remaining 13 years of mine life at an average AISC of <$1,200/oz gold. AU's proportionate share (1/3rd) in production will be ~300 Koz during the first five years (compared with Iduapriem's current prorated annual production of ~250 Koz gold), and the expected production costs during the first five years of JV operations (~$1,000/oz) is less than Iduapriem's current AISC within the ~$1,300/oz range, leaving significant room for growth in operating margins of the JV.

The other attractive assets in AU's diversified portfolio (high-end production and relatively lower cost) include Iduapriem, Geita, and Tropicana. The proposed Iduapriem-Tarkwa JV between AU and Gold Fields (GFI) is expected to significantly enhance the operational synergies associated with the Iduapriem operations after their merger with GFI's neighboring Tarkwa mine (the proposed JV operations). It's anticipated that the combined operations will create Africa's largest gold mine and will be operated by Gold Fields Ghana, whose shareholding (subsequent to the JV) will be divided between AU and GFI in the proportion of 1/3rd and 2/3rd, respectively. The proposed JV will be fully permitted and supported by the Government of Ghana and will be formed after AU's contribution of 100% interest in Iduapriem to the proposed JV (in return for a 33.3% ownership). The combined asset will produce ~900 Koz gold during the first five years at an average AISC of <$1,000/oz gold and ~600 Koz gold over the remaining 13 years of mine life at an average AISC of <$1,200/oz gold. AU's proportionate share (1/3rd) in production will be ~300 Koz during the first five years (compared with Iduapriem's current prorated annual production of ~250 Koz gold), and the expected production costs during the first five years of JV operations (~$1,000/oz) is less than Iduapriem's current AISC within the ~$1,300/oz range, leaving significant room for growth in operating margins of the JV. Group AISC and Operating Margins: On a group level, I believe the average AISC of ~$1,550/oz gold makes AU a high-cost producer. At spot gold prices of ~$2,000/oz, it barely leaves an operating margin of ~$500/oz of gold produced by AU. If gold prices continue their downtrend to the range between $1,700-1,800/oz over the near-to-medium term (having already lost ~$50/oz during the past 2 weeks), AU's operating margins will shrink to ~$200-300/ounce, significantly impacting its profitability and share price.

On a group level, I believe the average AISC of ~$1,550/oz gold makes AU a high-cost producer. At spot gold prices of ~$2,000/oz, it barely leaves an operating margin of ~$500/oz of gold produced by AU. If gold prices continue their downtrend to the range between $1,700-1,800/oz over the near-to-medium term (having already lost ~$50/oz during the past 2 weeks), AU's operating margins will shrink to ~$200-300/ounce, significantly impacting its profitability and share price. AISC v/s Peers: AU's AISC is higher than that of peer senior gold producers with gold mining operations in Africa and the Americas (like AU). For comparison, I've selected B2Gold (BTG), Kinross Gold (KGC), and Gold Fields (GFI). During the latest reported period ended September 30, 2023, BTG reported an AISC of ~$1,180/oz gold, KGC reported an AISC of ~$1,300/oz gold, and GFI reported an AISC of ~$1,381/oz gold. All these companies reported lower AISC than AU's $1,550/oz, which signifies that AU is a high-cost senior gold producer that needs to lower its cost performance to improve bottom-line profitability.

The next section analyzes AU's portfolio optimization initiatives to manage operational risks through enhanced low-cost gold production in the future.

Portfolio Optimization Strategy

The following investments/initiatives highlight AU's portfolio optimization strategy:

1) US Assets: AU's US assets comprise primarily four greenfield projects, namely, North Bullfrog, Silicon (extended Silicon including the Merlin deposits), Mother Lode, and Sterling deposits) in the emerging Beatty district in Nevada, resulting from multiple acquisitions (here and here) in 2022. According to the Fraser Institute's 2022 Mining Survey (linked earlier), Nevada is the most attractive mining location in the list of 62 global mining jurisdictions assessed in the survey (regarding the region's mineral potential and the favorable mining policy), with a 2022 IAI score of 92.17 points.

Interestingly, all four projects are located within a 14-kilometer radius of the Beatty town in Nevada (which is known for its historical gold recoveries). AU is currently advancing the Feasibility Study for the North Bullfrog project and the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Silicon project. Near-term catalysts include an exploration target to discover between 6.0 and 8.0 Moz (a million ounces) of gold resources at the Merlin deposit and issuance of the first-time Mineral Reserve for the Merlin deposit, which is targeted in early 2024. Likewise, the North Bullfrog deposit is expected to commence production in 2025, subject to permitting.

Expanded Silicon Exploration Targets - Source: November 2023 Presentation

Considering the above, AU's Nevada projects provide an opportunity to expand gold production significantly in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. However, the grade is king. This implies that high-grade deposits will likely yield low-cost production and vice versa. I see that the expected average gold grades at Merlin open-pit (between the range of 0.8g/t and 1.0 g/t gold) are slightly lower than AU's average open-pit grade of ~1.25 g/t gold (based on 9M2023 results). Check the diagram below.

AU's Nevada Portfolio Expected Average Grades - Source: November 2023 Presentation

2) Disposal of Gramalote Stake: In September 2023, AU disposed of its 50% indirect stake in the Gramalote project (in Columbia) to BTG against a total consideration of up to $60 MM (including a cash payment of $20 MM). The project had a mineral resource of 2.6 Moz gold, including reserves of 1.6 Moz. Based on the completed FS of the Gramalote project, it did not suit the investment threshold for either partner (AU and BTG). Gramalote represents an open-pit mine with Indicated resource grades of ~0.68 g/t gold (compared with AU's average open-pit grades of 1.25 g/t gold) and represents a potentially high-cost future open-pit mine in a Tier-2 jurisdiction (FI's 2022 IAI score = ~60 points).

Gramalote was one of the three assets in AU's Columbian portfolio; the other two are La Colosa and Quebradona (a copper mining project). With force majeure declared at La Colosa (due to pending environmental permits) and ANLA's (Columbian Environmental Licensing Agency) rejection of AU's appeal relating to the Quebradona project, AU's Columbian portfolio was a burden, and the disposal of Gramalote was a step taken in the right direction.

3) G2Goldfields Investment: Please see the next section, which discusses the AU's ~12% investment in G2Goldfields (not to be confused with Gold Fields Limited or GFI) in detail.

The G2Goldfields Transaction

The Transaction: In December 2023, AU announced its intention to invest strategically by acquiring 24.5 MM shares (or 11.7%) of G2G (G2 Goldfields) against a total consideration of C$22.05 MM. This transaction was concluded in January 2024 and stipulates the grant of preemptive and top-up rights to AU to subscribe to future security issuances by G2G. This means that AU can enhance its exposure to G2G's promising gold assets in the future. To quote AngloGold's CEO on this occasion (emphasis added by the author),

“This strategic investment in G2 will provide us with a strong position in one of the world’s key gold provinces with significant potential for new discoveries. We look forward to G2’s continued exploration success as the Guiana Shield continues to develop.

Mining Attraction: G2G's exploration assets are located in Guyana, which hosts the Guiana Shield (one of the three cratons in South America). The Guiana Shield is considered to be one of the world's most promising gold provinces. The investment is termed a strategic acquisition, enabling AU access to a region with significant exploration upside (especially gold). G2G's principal asset is the OKO Project, which is comprised of the OKO Main Zone and the Ghanie deposits, along with some other exploration targets within a 20-kilometer radius of these deposits, as shown below.

G2Goldfields' Exploration Target Areas - Source: G2G Presentation (January 2024)

The OKO Project's 2022 NI 43-101 Technical Report estimates an M&I (Measured and Indicated) Resource of ~793 kT of mineralized ore at an average grade of 8.63 g/t gold, which is expected to contain ~220 Koz (a thousand ounces) gold, and an Inferred Resource of ~3,274 kT of mineralized ore at an average grade of 9.25 g/t gold, which is expected to contain ~974 Koz gold. Primarily, I see two catalysts support the exploration upside to this project:

The opportunity to convert the larger Inferred Resources to M&I Resources and to convert M&I Resources to Reserves.

Although OKO Project's mineral resource estimate is based on mineralization discovered within a radius (depth) of only 350 meters from the surface, the resource block remains open down plunge for future exploration upside.

Notably, G2G has an experienced and competent management team capable of executing the exploration program of the OKO Project. G2G's Chairman, Mr. Patrick Sheridan, was involved in the discovery, construction, and development of the $225 MM Aurora Gold Project in Guyana (one of the prominent South American gold projects).

Geopolitical Risks in Guyana: Guyana is rich in mineral resources, especially gold, diamonds, and oil. Until recently, the country was termed a poor country, but the ~15 billion barrel oil discovery by Exxon Mobil (XOM) is expected to change the country's fortunes. However, the country is entangled in a territorial dispute with its neighboring Venezuela, which wants to annex almost half of the entire Guyana (check this video for background). Although G2G claims that the dispute will not impact its Guyana operations, any adverse developments on the borders will also hurt the country's mining sector.

My Interpretation: The G2G strategic investment seems like a good move, especially considering the OKO Project's expected high gold grades (in excess of 8 g/t). However, I believe there are better options elsewhere for portfolio optimization, considering the high geopolitical risk in Guyana.

For instance, Osisko Development's (ODV) Cariboo Gold Project, located in a low-risk, Tier-1 jurisdiction (British Columbia, Canada), has an average Reserves grade of 3.72 g/t gold for 2.03 Moz, an average M&I Resource grade of 3.33 g/t gold for 1.571 Moz, and an average Inferred Resource grade of 3.44 g/t gold for 1.712 Moz (check my recent coverage of the Cariboo Gold Project here). Like G2G's OKO Project, ODV's Cariboo Gold Project's mineral resource estimate is also based on mineralization found at a depth of ~350 meters, implying significant exploration upside below 350 meters depth across the entire 4.4-kilometer strike of the Cariboo Property.

Technical Analysis and Valuation

Technical Indicators: When writing, AU last traded at ~$16.86/share, ~26% lower than the mid-point (at ~$22.59/share) of its 52-week range between $14.91 and $30.27. The share price is also 14.23% below AU's 200-day Simple Moving Average of $19.66/share. The stock's 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) score of 42.51 indicates that AU trades in the technically neutral category but can move to the oversold category if the RSI falls below 30. Notably, AU's 1-year total returns also lag behind that of its benchmark ETF, namely VanEck Gold Miners' ETF (GDXJ), as seen below. AU comprises 3.47% of GDX's holdings.

1-Year Total Returns AU v/s GDX - Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Valuation: For peer comparison, I've selected KGC and GFI since both companies have similar market capitalization, assets portfolio in Africa and the Americas, and are senior gold producers. The market capitalization of AU, GC, and GFI is ~$7.11 BB, $6.07 BB, and $11.77 BB, respectively. Likewise, their Enterprise Values are ~$8.52 BB, $8.15 BB, and $12.92 BB, respectively, thanks to net debt of ~$1.37 BB, $1.98 BB, and $1.03 BB on their respective balance sheets (data taken from Seeking Alpha quote pages). The table below shows the comparative valuation of these three companies based on EV/EBITDA and the PB ratios.

Valuation Metric AngloGold Kinross GoldFields TTM EV/EBITDA 7.16 5.01 5.96 TTM Price-to-Book 1.75 1.00 2.75 Click to enlarge

AU has the highest EV/EBITDA valuation among selected peers despite having lower net debt than KGC. Perhaps the company's EBITDA is to be blamed. AU had a TTM EBITDA margin of 26.24%, KGC 38.73%, and GFI 50.18%.

AU is apparently overvalued compared to KGC on a book value basis but has a lower multiple than GFI. In my view, GFI's higher market capitalization, enterprise value, low debt, and highest EBITDA margin explain the premium to its valuation over AU.

Investor Takeaway

From a technical analysis perspective, AU's pricing seems attractive. However, this view is not supported by the company's valuation in relation to peer senior gold producers.

As discussed in our analysis, AU's operations faced multiple challenges in 2023, but 2024 production volumes may improve YoY. Nevertheless, AU is not cost-competitive with peer senior gold producers and banks on portfolio optimization to improve its operational performance over the medium-to-long horizon. In addition, the recent correction in gold prices ($50/oz decline during the past 2 weeks) has put pressure on gold mining stocks and more so on relatively high-cost gold producers like AU. That said, I believe the near-term volatility in gold prices may continue to haunt the share price.