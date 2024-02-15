VioletaStoimenova

Intro

We wrote about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in November of 2022, giving them a Hold rating where we stated that selling pressure at the time would most likely be short-lived. Growth in all three of Huron's verticals remained strong at the time and sustained margin expansion led to management hiking full-year guidance to almost $1.09 billion for fiscal 2022. Huron's offerings continued to be in high demand with the education segment in particular driving company sales forward.

Suffice it to say, as expected, the downswing in the share price at the time soon bottomed (early 2023) which means HURN stock has returned north of 37% since our most recent commentary 15 months ago. In saying this and taking into account Huron's breakout above long-term resistance in early 2023, now may be a good time to initiate a trailing stop under existing long positions.

We state this because given the height of HURN's MACD indicator shown below, the declining histogram, and the proximity of the stock's 10-month moving average ($97.82) to the prevailing share price ($104.70), shares could easily pull back to the $80+ area over the next few quarters. Here are some fundamental pointers which back up our thesis.

Huron Consulting Long-Term Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Q4 Earnings - Operating Income Margin Focus

Huron is expected to announce its upcoming Q4 earnings on the 27th of February next where normalized earnings of $1.14 per share & revenues of $341.71 million are the estimates for the quarter. Many times, binary events such as quarterly earnings announcements confirm what the technicals have been implying beforehand which is why investors should monitor share-price action post the announcement irrespective of the numbers that get reported. A key trend that we will be watching will be the operating income margin of all three segments (Healthcare, Education & Commercial) in that only Healthcare reported sequential growth in its operating income margin in Q3. Education & Commercial reported declining EBIT margins in Q3 due to above-average compensation & technology-related spending. Although full-year revenue guidance was raised in November of last year, margins are particularly important in Q4 as sequential revenue growth is NOT expected for the quarter.

Growth Rates Expected To Wane

Suffice it to say, that what has changed over the past couple of months is the stock's consensus EPS revision trends. As we see below, EPS projections of $4.78 & $5.56 for fiscal 2023 & 2024 are unchanged over the past 30 days, thus pointing to share-price consolidation as mentioned earlier. Furthermore, the current 16%+ & 7.9% bottom-line growth projections for fiscal 2024 & 2025 remain well behind the searing growth numbers Huron has experienced over the past couple of years. Robust bottom-line growth is always more difficult to achieve in an environment of slowing revenue growth so again, it will be interesting to see management's comments regarding the same on the upcoming Q4 earnings call.

Huron Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Healthcare Due To Report Record Numbers In Fiscal 2023

The Healthcare segment in Q3 this year continued to report some very impressive numbers; citing a growing EBIT margin of 26.2% on quarterly revenues of $179.2 million (36.4% growth). From an adjusted EBITDA standpoint, Q3's 13.4% number cemented nine consecutive quarters of margin growth. Margin strength was buoyed by a strong 'Healthcare' segment which made up approximately 50% of the company's top-line take in the third quarter.

Therefore, the question that remains is where is consensus projecting the fall-off in growth. The consulting & managed area has seen searing growth over the first 9 months of fiscal 2023 (40%) which on the one hand raises the question mark of whether this growth rate is sustainable. Another area within Healthcare is the financial consulting services segment which has remained buoyant due to the dire financial state of many of Huron's customers. Suffice it to say, an upturn in general healthcare would certainly diminish some customers' need to avail of these advisory services over time not only in healthcare but in the other two segments also.

Forward-Looking Investment Needed To Maintain Growth

What is factual however are the ominous signs that are evident in the commercial segment where we have seen projects being spanned out in time (extended cycles). Moreover, the slowing down of Huron's strategy business may also have implications for Huron's growth rate going forward.

Here is where risk may come into play as Huron may need to look at acquiring multiple companies outside of its current remit to ensure growth rates remain elevated. Improved cutting-edge services (especially concerning technology) will be needed in current areas to ensure Huron remains ahead of the curve compared to the competition. To this point, the recent announcement concerning the acquisition of GG+A is aimed at adding value to the education segment. The CEO said the following concerning the purchase.

GG+A is well-known for helping its clients around the world achieve their philanthropic goals and serving as their trusted advisor to advance their missions,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “By combining our deep client relationships and digital capabilities with GG+A’s extensive consulting expertise in advancement, our clients will benefit from a robust, data-informed strategy across the donor journey.”

To this point, a return to searing growth rates will only follow with improved value creation over time. Value is certainly being added in healthcare where current market headwinds continue to favor Huron's deep expertise in this area. However, one feels that continued strong competition among educational bodies for a declining student population means Huron has to become more creative with its offerings over time. Furthermore, in the commercial segment, it is evident that Huron has to deepen its expertise with its offerings, but the risk here is extending itself across too many industries. Being too broad many times in the consulting industry can dilute the value being added over time. Suffice it to say, at present, as discussed earlier, the consensus is not seeing enough value (through Huron's current offerings) being added so it will be interesting to see if more forward-looking acquisitions can change investor sentiment over time.

Valuation Doesn't Appear Overextended

In the end, it all boils down to growth rates and whether Huron's forward-looking growth projections justify the stock's current valuation. As we see below, despite Huron's strong up move over the past couple of years, the company's valuation does not look stretched both against its historic multiples as well as the sector median multiples in general.

Valuation Multiple Trailing 12-Month Sector Median Huron 5-Year Average Price To Earnings (Non-GAAP) 22 19.03 21.86 Price To Sales 1.49 1.47 1.36 Price To Book 3.27 2.71 4.58 Price To Cash-Flow 12.39 13.08 19.80 Click to enlarge

Therefore, if trends continue as they are, we would not be surprised to see shares of Huron drop back down to long-term support ($80+ level) before rallying once more. At this level, we would certainly be interested on the long side if the opportunity were to present itself.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, despite Huron's strong share-price appreciation over the past couple of years, we maintain that declining EPS forward-looking EPS growth is being priced in on the stock's long-term technical chart in that we may see some consolidation in the share price over the next while. Let's see what the company's upcoming Q4 numbers bring. We look forward to continued coverage.