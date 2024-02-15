JulPo

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is a point-of-sale / POS and e-commerce platform designed for businesses of various sizes, particularly those in retail, restaurants, and golf courses. They offer a unified solution that allows businesses to manage both online and in-person sales, inventory, customers, and operations seamlessly.

Overall, LSPD’s share performance has been disappointing. It went public in 2019 at over $29 and is currently trading at merely $13, posting a -54% all-time return. Post IPO, the stock once appeared to be on a steady upward trend to reach its all-time high of $124 in 2021. Unfortunately, it has been downhill since then. For over a year, LSPD has been mostly trading sideways between $13 - $20.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My modeled 1-year target price of $17.6 presents a projected 29% upside from today’s price of $13.6.

Financial Reviews

summary income statement (morningstar)

LSPD has been delivering consistently strong revenue growth, even in the midst of challenging macro situations over the past two years. After growing revenue by almost 1.5x in 2022, LSPD continued growing its revenue by 33% YoY in 2023. As per its projection in Q3 2024, it will also expect a FY 2024 revenue of $895 million - $905 million, implying at least 22% growth.

However, the profitability outlook has been underwhelming. GAAP losses have been quite significant in recent times. Net loss margin had been above -55% over 2021 and 2022. Accounting for goodwill impairment of $748 million in 2023, the normalized net loss margin would narrow to -44%, a noticeable improvement, yet is still less than ideal.

summary CF (morningstar)

The cash flow outlook also appears underwhelming, primarily due to LSPD’s focus on making heavy investments to grow its payment business market share. FCF margin was -18% in 2023, and despite narrowing to -14% on a TTM basis, LSPD is still largely a cash-burning operation.

On the bright side, LSPD has a relatively strong balance sheet. Having raised over $1.7 billion worth of equity offerings in 2021 and 2022 and made two major acquisitions - Ecwid and NuORDER - LSPD still has over $700 million of cash and cash equivalent as of December 2023 with virtually no debt.

Catalyst

I believe there are key catalysts on the stock that may potentially drive revenue growth and margin expansions.

payment TAM (Q3 presentation)

The $23.1 billion payment market, fueled by continued demand for seamless digital transactions, presents an attractive growth opportunity. LSPD is still well-positioned to capture a big part of this opportunity while sustainably creating value for its business.

Aside from the comprehensive offerings - ranging from POS / Point of Sale, unified payment, to merchant cash advance services (Lightspeed Capital) - I believe LSPD already has the ideal strategy, such as focusing on the higher ARPU segment.

In my view, the strategy serves LSPD’s objective to maintain high revenue growth through consistent market share gain, but may also help LSPD in improving profitability through optimized sales efforts and higher retention.

sales mix (Q3 presentation)

Higher ARPU customers in LSPD’s main verticals, such as premium retail apparel, restaurants, and hospitality, typically operate as a chain and therefore will have more than one retail location, driving higher product attach rates and eventually revenue growth for LSPD:

Yeah, maybe I'll start. I mean, of course the larger merchants have a much stronger ARPU, they buy more modules. And really when you look at it there's a lot of Greenfield, there's a ton of room for growth inside of our customer base

Source: Q3 earnings call.

Meanwhile, profitability should also benefit from the stronger unit economics associated with higher ARPU clients. The higher attach rates per client means LSPD may realize better cost efficiencies in its sales & marketing / S&M activities, which on an aggregate basis should help drive operating margin expansion.

profit metrics (Q3 presentation)

In Q3 2024, LSPD already demonstrated a promising outlook from the shift towards high-ARPU customers. Despite still being unprofitable and cash flow negative on a GAAP basis, the adjusted EBITDA / aEBITDA margin improved considerably to 1.5% from -2.9% a year ago.

Q3 income statement (10Q)

One of the biggest margin expansion drivers in Q3 was exactly the much higher efficiencies in S&M spending. LSPD managed to keep S&M growth flat YoY in Q3 while growing revenue by over 27%, which is a notable achievement. S&M also made up just 25% of revenue in Q3, as opposed to over 34% a year ago.

Risk

In my opinion, LSPD’s growth-focused approach may limit its appeal to certain investors due to its high risk. With many tech companies being under pressure to demonstrate profitability to boost market confidence, LSPD could potentially see more subdued price appreciation if it is falling off track to deliver its aEBITDA breakeven plan despite growing rapidly in 2024.

LSPD (google)

Over the past year, market sentiment towards LSPD has been weak despite the double-digit revenue and GPV / Gross Payment Volume growth with increased market penetration. Given the lack of profitability and cash flow generation, there seems to be a market demand for LSPD to demonstrate commitment to more profitable growth.

Nonetheless, it won't be quite straightforward, in my view. Despite the strong balance sheet and expectation of aEBITDA breakeven, LSPD may still be FCF negative and unprofitable on a GAAP basis by 2024 as it plans to invest more into S&M to drive outbound sales activities:

Though we are focused on adjusted EBITDA profitability, and their GPV continues to grow, some of the incremental profits will be channeled towards expanding our outbound, our feet on the street sales motion. We expect that the units economics on outbound will be better as these salespeople are more efficient at targeting high GTV customers. I believe expanding outbound can improve our growth rates, however, I want to highlight that the investment here will precede the growth.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

Another thing worth mentioning here is that the management’s expectation of S&M potentially outpacing revenue growth seems to lean on the aggressive side of things. In my view, two things that investors interested in LSPD need to monitor going into 2024 would be sales execution issues and the overall macro outlook.

Sales execution issues often happen when expanding outbound sales teams rapidly. New hires might struggle to explain the solution, leading to missed expectations. Demonstrating seamless integration can also be challenging, impacting sales effectiveness. Finally, effectively differentiating the solution and tailoring pitches requires well-trained staff, which a rapidly expanded team might lack.

GDP and consumer spending (Deloitte)

Meanwhile, the likely persistent weakness in the macro situation in 2024 may present difficulties for LSPD and amplify the impact on its business, especially under a rather aggressive growth strategy. A recent report by Deloitte indicates that we are likely to see a moderate deceleration in consumer spending growth into 2024.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for LSPD is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2025 (FY ending March 2025) projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - LSPD to achieve the high end of its FY 2024 estimate of $905 million, a 23.9% growth. I would also expect LSPD to maintain that revenue growth, delivering $1.12 billion of revenue in FY 2025. I assign LSPD a 3x P/S, above where it is trading today, to reflect a premium in its successful efforts in also achieving margin expansion from its shift to high-ARPU strategy. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - LSPD to deliver a revenue of $895 million in FY 2024, at the low end of the estimate. I also expect LSPD to realize a revenue of $1.05 billion, a 17% YoY growth in FY 2025, implying a considerable slowdown due to sales execution issues under weak macro. I assign LSPD a 2.4x P/S in this scenario, where it is trading today.

price target (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2025 weighted target price of $17.6 per share, suggesting an over 29% upside from the current price level. I rate the stock a buy.

In the absence of profitability, I view P/S as the best indicator for valuation. In that regard, I often compare LSPD to its peers, Toast (TOST) or Square (SQ). While both companies provide a retail POS platform, SQ is a more diversified play upon its restructuring into a fintech holding company, Block. In my opinion, TOST compares more closely to LSPD in terms of business and approach. TOST’s only difference is that it focuses exclusively on restaurants and bars niche markets. From a P/S multiple perspective, both companies trade very closely - TOST at 2.8x TTM, while LSPD at 2.4x TTM, meaning that LSPD remains slightly more attractive than TOST.

Conclusion

While share price currently paints a bleak picture, LSPD’s potential warrants closer examination. Despite post-IPO highs, LSPD currently offers a compelling entry point, trading significantly below its peak. As a unified POS and e-commerce platform catering to diverse businesses, LSPD addresses a growing market need for seamless omnichannel solutions. My analysis reveals a 29% upside potential, suggesting a decent risk-reward. This, coupled with LSPD's strong product offering and addressable market, justifies a buy rating.