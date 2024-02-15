Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) has surged amidst a continuation of the generative AI induced tech rally. Many investors, including yours truly, have undoubtedly wondered if the rally has gone too far, perhaps even to bubble territory. ARM has shown signs that top-line growth may accelerate meaningfully, but is an "Nvidia moment" (NVDA) coming? That appears to be priced into the stock, with ARM recently trading at nosebleed price to sales multiples. Yet, when I consider the capital-light royalty model and high likelihood of a supercycle, the overvaluation is no longer so clear.

At current prices, ARM appears quite dangerous on both sides of the equation, and investors might be better off waiting for a protracted move in either direction before making wading in. Based on my assessment of the next two years' outlook, I am leaning bullish on the name but caution on valuation risk.

ARM Stock Price

ARM came public in September of last year, pricing just 10% of its shares outstanding at $51 each and closing its first day of trading at around $60 per share. When the stock came public, I was of the view that the valuation was rather rich. The stock is a double since then.

Data by YCharts

Some of that run may be hype-driven, but the company has indeed posted impressive financial results that in part justify the move directionally.

ARM Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, ARM delivered 14% YoY revenue growth to $824 million, surpassing guidance of $720 million to $800 million. That was a big beat to guidance though some investors might scoff at the low 14% YoY growth rate.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

Due to the company's asset-light business model, it was able to convert 30% of revenue into free cash flow. I expect margins to ramp up sharply higher over the long term.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

The most bullish part of the earnings report was the 38% YoY growth in remaining performance obligations ('RPOs'). That strong RPO growth may be signaling that a steep acceleration in top-line growth is around the corner.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

ARM ended the quarter with $2.4 billion of cash and no debt, representing a strong balance sheet.

Looking ahead, management guided for the fourth quarter to see up to $900 million in revenue, representing 42% YoY growth. Management also bumped up guidance for the full year from $3.08 billion to $3.2 billion.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, management outlined their near term growth outlook as centering around ongoing adoption of their v9 product, which commands "roughly 2x the royalty rate" of the equivalent v8 product. Management estimates that v9 makes up around 15% of total revenues, up from 10% in the second quarter. While ARM's CPUs might get less generative AI credit given that GPUs are more typically associated with the trend, management notes that CPUs and GPUs need to work hand in hand to power generative AI processes. Management noted that "every high end data center chip is v9," including Nvidia's Grace Hopper product - the implication is that ARM should in theory benefit from a similar supercycle that NVDA is enjoying. Management declined to give explicit long term guidance, merely stating that they can give "a better view" next quarter.

Is ARM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

On the call, management stated the following:

The more hardware that exists on Arm, the more software that's written for Arm, the more software that's written for Arm, the more popular the hardware.

That is eerily familiar to the competitive advantages that NVDA appears to enjoy relative to peers like AMD (AMD).

As per their F-1 filing, ARM notes that their "energy-efficient CPUs have enabled advanced computing in greater than 99% of the world's smartphones," with the vast majority of software running on ARM CPUs, including "the operating systems and applications for smartphones, tablets and personal computers, data centers and networking equipment, and vehicles, as well as the embedded operating systems in devices such as smartwatches, thermostats, drones and industrial robotics." ARM's positioning in the digital revolution may be yet another underappreciated factor driving the valuation.

ARM licenses its designs to chip makers, who in turn pay the company royalty fees. ARM arguably deserves a premium multiple given the less exposure to cyclicality, though one can argue how much of a premium is deserved.

Arm

As of recent trading, ARM was trading at an astounding 39x FY24 sales (this last quarter was FY24 Q3).

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates see ARM trading at around 26x 2031 earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Against such a valuation backdrop, it can be tempting to just label ARM as a "bubble" and look for ways to short it. It isn't so simple.

For starters, consensus estimates look too conservative. ARM is expected to generate just 23% revenue growth this upcoming fiscal year. But with RPOs growing at a 40+% pace, I wouldn't be surprised if ARM delivers large beats to consensus estimates. Consensus estimates call for ARM to see revenue growth decelerate to the mid-teens thereafter, but I suspect that the company can sustain around 40% growth for some years, especially given that NVDA has seen such a surge in demand.

It's not just the fact that ARM benefits as more and more chips are used for generative AI adoption. ARM also may benefit from future pricing power as it may be able to increase its royalty rates over time (similar with how the v9 carries double the rate of the v8 products). Majority owner Masayoshi Son has famously attempted to renegotiate its pricing terms with Apple (AAPL) to no avail, and the two companies recently inked an extension of their partnership running through 2040. However, with ARM having dominant market share, I expect the company to sustain pricing power over the long term.

There's some more observations to be made. It is not immediately clear that ARM is soaring due to a "short squeeze." Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has indicated that this rally appears to be mainly due to a plain old "long buyers rally."

X

On the Softbank conference call, Softbank management reiterated their confidence in ARM's AI future and seemed to hint that they were not necessarily itching to sell off the rest of their stake. No one can predict the future for certain, but I wouldn't be so sure that the upcoming March expiration of the IPO lockup period will lead to a dramatic increase in stock supply.

Putting these together, we can look again at the valuation. If we predict the next two years to see 40% top-line growth rates, then the stock is trading at around 20x 2026e sales. I can see the company sustaining at least 50% net margins over the long term due to their asset-light business model (this actually might prove conservative). At around 40x 2026 long term earnings, that valuation is not so crazy if the company can sustain 30% top-line growth thereafter - if anything, the stock likely goes higher from here if those estimates are correct. The stock might even offer additional upside if the supercycle thesis comes to fruition and leads to even stronger top-line growth than expected. It looks like ARM has the same set up that NVDA had heading into its 2023 rally, when famed investor Stan Druckenmiller accumulated a large position in the stock heading into the company's historic May 2023 earnings report.

There are key risks to consider. Valuation is obviously the most important risk given that the stock is already positioned for a material acceleration in top-line growth rates. But the company also faces long-term risks from the open-source RISC-V architecture, which is essentially a free alternative of the company's products. My topical assessment from expert commentary suggests that RISC-V remains several years behind ARM's architecture from a performance perspective, but that might change in the future. ARM is the dominant market leader and thus in theory "has the most to lose," showing that its market positioning is a double-edged sword.

Conclusion

Anytime a stock undergoes a hyperbolic run upwards and trades at 40x sales, the odds of a bubble increase. But ARM appears poised to have an "Nvidia moment," which in conjunction with the company's superior business model appears to lend substantial support to the current valuation. That makes shorting the stock at these levels rather risky, and I am growing increasingly of the view that the company's 60% post-earnings jump may be more indicative of institutional accumulation than a short squeeze. On the other hand, the valuation setup is rather similar to NVDA in that ordinary investors who are not able to accurately predict the future might be rightfully intimidated by the prospects of initiating a bullish position. I close by noting that the options market has priced in a great deal of volatility, which might appeal to investors seeking to initiate bullish or bearish positions at far away stock prices.

I give ARM stock a bullish rating given that there are enough indications to suggest that the stock might hold on to these gains as growth accelerates. However, I caution that the stock has priced in many year's worth of growth and volatility is guaranteed. Keep position sizes small here, or preferably use options to create a more attractive entry point.