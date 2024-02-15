Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mr. Cooper: Potential $1 Trillion Loan Portfolio At 10x Earnings

Feb. 15, 2024 11:04 AM ETMr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Stock
Mitrai Stock Picks profile picture
Mitrai Stock Picks
35 Followers

Summary

  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. could soon reach a portfolio of $1 trillion, which may attract new investors and lead to a stock price increase.
  • The company's business model has shown consistent growth and offers servicing costs 38% below industry average.
  • Factors such as stock repurchases, technological innovations, and a high recapture percentage contribute to the company's potential for stock price growth.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) delivered on February 9th better than expected quarterly EPS Normalized, and the company could soon reach a portfolio of $1 trillion. With investment analysts expecting an increase in the net income in 2024 and 2025

This article was written by

Mitrai Stock Picks profile picture
Mitrai Stock Picks
35 Followers
Originally from America, I live in France, where I make dollars thanks to my investments. I used to work in banks in Chile, Mexico, the U.S., and France, mainly in their M&A department. After ten years in Finance, I want to work for more than just the super-rich. My specialization or interest includes oil and gas, mineral resources, and consumer industry. I hold a Master's in Finance and a bachelor's in engineering from a European Business School. It would help if you relied on something other than my information to make significant investment decisions. To be safe, I believe you should research the subjects on your own to make a truly educated decision.I offer financial models that may fail to foresee future net sales growth, EBITDA margin, or FCF margin growth. I do not offer financial advice. My comments only express my opinion. You may need to consult a financial advisor if you are not qualified. I accept no liability whatsoever for any investment loss you may incur. Also note that I make assumptions about future net sales growth, EBITDA margins, and profit margins, among many other financial figures in my financial models. My figures may be far from reality or may be too pessimistic.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COOP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.