Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) delivered on February 9th better than expected quarterly EPS Normalized, and the company could soon reach a portfolio of $1 trillion. With investment analysts expecting an increase in the net income in 2024 and 2025 as well as a beneficial guidance given for 2024, COOP may see further stock price increases in the near future. In addition, I believe that the company is a buy mainly because of the current recapture percentage, future stock repurchases, and the fact that COOP offers servicing costs 38% below the industry peer average. There are obvious risks from an eventual increase in loan delinquencies, changes in the residential real estate market conditions, interest rate conditions, or the regulatory framework. With that, I believe that COOP offers more upside potential in the stock price than downside risks.

Mr. Cooper Group Could Reach A Portfolio Of $1 Trillion Soon

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. presents itself as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the U.S. The company also runs Xome, which provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to homebuyers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. The company’s website presents the business model with the following words.

Mr. Cooper Group is a family of companies dedicated to making homeownership less stressful and more rewarding. For more than 25 years, we’ve led the home loan industry with a philosophy that keeps the homeowner at the center of everything we do. Source: Company’s Website

The most recent information delivered about the portfolio of loans makes the company a must-follow stock. In the last investor presentation, the company noted that it expects to reach a servicing portfolio of $1 trillion by 2024. As soon as this figure is reached, I believe that many new investors may have a look at the EPS growth expectations and portfolio of Mr. Cooper.

Source: Investor Presentation

We are talking about a business model that has delivered growth of close to 30% CAGR since 2008, and offers servicing costs 38% below industry peer average. In addition, it is worth noting that Mr. Cooper appears to be making significant efforts to deleverage its balance sheet besides focusing on asset quality.

Source: Investor Presentation

The outlook given for 2024 also appears quite promising. Mr. Cooper presents itself as the market leader, and is said to be in strong shape to excel in 2024. 2024 Outlook included portfolio growth and operating leverage growth.

Over the last fifteen years, we have grown in a steady, consistent, and prudent fashion, to the point that today we have earned the title of market leader. I believe we are in strong shape to excel in 2024 and beyond. Source: Quarterly Earnings Release

Source: Investor Presentation

After carefully reviewing the results in the last quarter, I believe that it is a great time for reviewing the company’s business model. EPS Normalized was better than expected, close to $1.71. Even though quarterly revenue stood at close to $404 million, which was lower than expected, recent EPS revisions were very beneficial. In the last 90 days, three analysts increased their EPS revisions for the new quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Expectations for 2024 and 2025 included net income growth in 2024 and 2025 as well as net sales growth and EBT growth. According to market analysts, 2025 net sales are expected to be close to $2315 million, with 2025 operating margin of 40%, 2025 net income close to $646.8 million, and 2025 EPS of close to $10.61 million.

Source: Market Screener

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $571 million, with restricted cash of about $169 million, mortgage servicing rights at fair value of close to $9090 million, and mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of close to $927 million. In addition, with property and equipment of close to $53 million, total assets are close to $14.196 billion. The asset/liability is larger than 1x, however, investors may pay attention to the total amount of debt. Even if the balance sheet looks quite healthy, the total amount of debt may represent some risks.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Release

Unsecured senior notes stand at close to $3.151 billion, with advance and warehouse facilities of close to $4.302 billion, which I included in the total amount of debt. Payables and other liabilities stood at about $1995 million, with total liabilities of about $9.914 billion.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Release

Debt Assessment, And Interest Rates

I carefully took into account the weighted average interest rate paid by Mr. Cooper in order to assess the company’s cost of debt. Recent notes offering reported on January 29th stood at 7.125% senior notes.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. announced the pricing of an offering by Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper, of $1,000,000,000 7.125% Senior Notes due 2032. Source: Press Release

The advance facilities include interest close to 7.8%, and the unsecured senior notes include interest rates close to 6% and 5%. With these figures in mind, I assumed a cost of capital of close to 7% and 11%, which I believe is quite conservative.

The weighted average interest rate for advance facilities was 7.8% and 4.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 7.6% and 3.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Competitors, And Cost Of Capital

Other investors out there offer a list of competitors and some assumptions about their WACC. The WACC of the peer group stands between 2% and 8.9%. I believe that the cost of capital assumed appears too low, and I wanted to be a bit more conservative. In my view, the WACC assumed in my models of close to 7% and 11% appears sufficiently conservative.

Source: Gurufocus

Assumption 1#: Repurchase Of Shares Could Bring Stock Demand

Given the recent acquisition of close to 5.6 million shares at an average price of $49 per share and the ongoing repurchase plan, I think that we may see demand for the stock in the future.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is also worth noting that the share count is decreasing at a fast pace, which may also lead to increases in the fair price. From about 89 million shares outstanding in 2021, right now the share count appears lower than 64-66 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

Assumption 2#: Xome Auction Simulator And Other Technological Innovations May Bring Visibility

I believe that the company is making significant efforts to bring technological innovations that may bring more visibility to Mr. Cooper’s products. If the company successfully teaches customers how to assess property valuation and participate in real-world auctions, in my view, demand for Mr. Cooper’s loans could increase.

Xome, a leading real estate marketplace, today announced the launch of Xome Auction Simulator, a game which allows users to learn and experience the thrill of online real estate auctions. Through this gamified simulation, novice investors can get more comfortable with the process of finding and evaluating properties and participating in real-world auctions, all in a fun environment with no real-world financial risk. Source: Press Release

Assumption 3#: Recapture Percentage Continues To Be Elevated

I believe that Mr. Cooper continues to report significant recapture voluntary prepayments related to the company’s existing servicing portfolio. In the last quarter, the recapture percentage stood at close to 22%, which is just a bit lower than that in 2023. In my view, if the company continues to offer attractive refinance and purchase options to the existing customers, I do not see why recapture percentage would decline.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Release

With The Previous Assumptions, I Designed A Best Case Scenario

Under this scenario, I included 2029 net income of about $944 million, changes in deferred tax expense of close to $1069 million, and net gain on mortgage loans held for sale of about -$2782 million.

In addition, with provision for servicing and non-servicing reserves of about $49 million and fair value changes in mortgage servicing rights of about -$8249 million, I also included fair value changes in liabilities of about $1337 million. Besides, with depreciation and amortization for property and equipment and intangible assets worth -$92 million and gain on the sale of business of close to $560 million, I included a gain on disposition of assets of close to -$1122 million.

I also assumed changes in other operating activities of about $243 million, changes in repurchases of loan assets out of Ginnie Mae securitizations close to -$50 million, and changes in mortgage loans originated and purchased for sale close to -$43154 million.

Finally, also taking into account 2029 sales proceeds and loan payment proceeds for mortgage loans held for sale of about $48360 million and changes in advances and other receivables close to $1315 million, CFO would be close to $1537 million, and the FCF would not be far from $1664 million.

Source: Author's Expectations

With the previous assumptions, I used a 2029 terminal P/E of 9x, which I believe is sufficiently conservative. Competitors in the same industry trade at a P/E of close to 10x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

If we also assume a WACC of 7.7%, the implied market capitalization would be close to $8.9015 billion, and the fair price would not be far from $135 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

I believe that using a PE multiple is the most appropriate in this case because the company offers loans. However, the company may also offer real estate owned disposition services, so I also used an EV/FCF multiple. Using a valuation of 7x FCF, which is also quite conservative, adding cash in hand, and subtracting debt, the implied equity valuation would be close to $6 billion, and the fair price would stand at about $97 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Risks

Under my worst case scenario, I assumed deterioration in the U.S. residential real estate market conditions and a small decrease in home prices. Besides, I took into account potential difficulties in financing the portfolio. If conditions in the credit markets deteriorate, Mr. Cooper may have to pay more dollars to noteholders. As a result, the company’s products may not be as attractive as in the past, and demand for loans may decrease. In this regard, the company offered the following commentary.

Our revenues in Originations and Servicing are highly dependent on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions. Our earnings may decrease because of changes in prevailing interest rates and/or declines in home prices. Source: 10-k

Under certain circumstances, Mr. Cooper Group may suffer from an increase in the delinquencies for the loans offered. As a result, I believe that the company may not only suffer an increase in the cost of debt and the WACC, but also a decrease in net income. In the worst case scenario, we may see a decrease in the stock price.

A significant increase in delinquencies for the loans that we own and service could have a material impact on our revenues, expenses and liquidity and on the valuation of our MSRs. Source: 10-k

Mr. Cooper Group runs an activity that is subject to many regulations and laws in the United States. Changes in the regulatory framework may lead to lower EPS, lower net sales, or lower loan demand. Keep in mind that certain regulations could increase the qualifications to receive loans, and clients may not qualify.

We are subject to numerous legal proceedings, federal, state or local governmental examinations and enforcement investigations. Source: 10-k

My Worst Case Scenario Based On Previous Cash Flow Statements

Under this scenario, using previous financial figures, I included 2029 net income of about $217 million, with deferred tax expense of about $846 million, net gain on mortgage loans held for sale close to -$2782 million, and provision for servicing and non-servicing reserves worth $33 million. The following are some figures reported by Mr. Cooper that I took into account.

Source: Ycharts

Besides, I also assumed fair value changes in mortgage servicing rights worth -$7503 million, 2029 depreciation and amortization for property and equipment and intangible assets close to -$100 million, and gain on the sale of business close to $638 million.

In addition, with gain on disposition of assets of about -$990 million, loss on redemption of unsecured senior notes of about -$369 million, and mortgage loans originated and purchased for sale of -$44525 million, I assumed 2029 sales proceeds and loan payment proceeds for mortgage loans held for sale of $50459 million.

Finally, I also took into account the 2029 changes in assets and liabilities. First, with advances and other receivables of $1.266 billion, I also assumed 2029 payables and other liabilities worth $973 million, which implied net cash attributable to operating activities of about $1.649 billion. Finally, 2029 FCF would be $1.776 billion.

Source: Author's Expectations

Under the previous conditions, if we also use a P/E ratio of 8.4x and a WACC of 11%, the implied equity valuation would be close to $2.7 billion. Finally, the implied stock price would not be far from $36 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Using an EV/FCF of about 6x and WACC of 11%, adding cash, and subtracting debt, the implied equity valuation would be close to $4.19 billion. The implied stock price would not be far from $63.6 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Conclusion

Mr. Cooper recently delivered better than expected EPS Normalized, and management offered beneficial guidance for 2024. In my view, as soon as the company reaches a portfolio of $1 trillion, many new investors may have a look at the company. As a result, demand for the stock could increase. I also think that further stock repurchases, technological innovations like the Xome auction simulator, and elevated recapture percentage are relevant stock catalysts. Yes, I did see some risks with respect to an increase in loan delinquencies, deterioration in the U.S. residential real estate market conditions, or changes in prevailing interest rates. With that, I believe that there is more upside potential than downside risks in the stock price.