shapecharge

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) offers targeted exposure to companies with a record of increasing their annual dividend payout. Despite an otherwise unassuming fund name, SDY's tilt towards high-yield stocks can be described as speculative, particularly in the current interest rate environment.

Even as the broader market has rallied over the past year, SDY has significantly lagged behind major equity benchmarks and even other more diversified dividend ETFs. Beyond ongoing interest rate volatility, the challenge here comes down to the fund's specific composition.

In our opinion, the fund's yield-weighted methodology results in a collection of fundamentally weaker stocks that place SDY at a disadvantage relative to comparable funds. SDY with a 2.7% yield may be a poor choice for investors seeking a dividend or yield-focused ETF. We expect the underperformance to continue.

Data by YCharts

What is the SDY ETF?

SDY is intended to track the "S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat" Index. While that latter term typically refers to companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, the SDY takes a broader interpretation by considering companies within the larger S&P 1,500 universe and just a 20-year or more history of consecutive dividend growth.

All stocks that meet the key criteria are ranked by their corresponding dividend yield, which is reflected in their respective fund allocation through the yield-weighted strategy. There is also a rule to only include companies with a minimum $2 billion market value, with a 4% cap applied to any single holding. The fund constituents are reviewed annually, while there is a quarterly rebalancing.

Going through the current 136 holdings, the bulk of the portfolio is composed of large-caps and S&P 500 companies, which makes sense considering companies with a 20-year plus history of dividend increases are mostly well-established within their sectors.

3M Co (MMM) is the largest current investment with a 2.2% weighting in the fund, followed by Realty Income Corp. (O) at 2.1%, and Edison International (EIX) at a 1.8% allocation.

The table below highlights how the relative weightings are consistent with each stock's yield. Keep in mind that SDY yields about 2.7% which is considered the top holding have the larger yield while stocks down the line with a smaller weighting also contribute a smaller average yield.

source: State Street/ YCharts (table by author)

The other point that stands out is the average negative return in the majority of the stocks. There are some exceptions such as International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up 34% over the past year, but there is a clear trend that this group of "high-yield dividend aristocrats" are underperformers.

Technically, Industrials are the most well-represented sector at 22% of the fund, followed by Consumer Staples at 21%, and Financials at 11%. These sector weights are at a major spread compared to the S&P 500, referenced below through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Seeking Alpha

A big reason to explain SDY's poor return over the past year relative to SPY is its minimal exposure to the Technology sector, which has led the market higher. SDY is positioned is overweight sectors like consumer staples and utilities have been more exposed to the high interest rate environment as well as the shifting macro backdrop.

Data by YCharts

Taking that a step further, even as the Industrials overall has delivered a solid gain over the past year, we can say that the sector representatives within the SDY portfolio representing that sector are themselves poor performers including MMM, and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc (IFF), both down around -20% over the past year.

We can bring up the apparent weakness of the yield-weighting methodology we alluded to previously. In this case, MMM and IFF's high yield and prominent role within SDY is more a function of their collapsing stock price in recent years than any particular generous, shareholder-friendly distribution policy.

Data by YCharts

Why SDY Misses The Mark

By focusing on yield, SDY adds importance to poor-performing stocks by amplifying their weighting in the fund. In other words, despite companies with a long history of dividend growth, SDY sort of collects the bad apples of every sector.

At the same time, stocks that have delivered strong returns, driving their dividend yield lower, see their allocation pushed down the list of holdings with a reduced weighting.

On the other hand, many "good" high-yield stocks within the selection universe of the S&P 1,500 are systematically excluded because they do not have the required minimum 20-year dividend growth history.

The point we're getting at here is that SDY ends up missing the mark on what a "dividend ETF" should be in our opinion. It's high-yield isn't very compelling, and its dividend growth angle has its shortcomings. That statement is backed by the data that SDY has underperformed a variety of alternative dividend ETFs historically.

SDY's 20% in the last three years is well below the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) which has even managed to outperform the S&P 500 over the period with a 40% return over the period.

A key difference with these types of dividend growth ETFs, including the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is that by relaxing the timeframe of a dividend growth history requirement, the funds feature a better diversification of stocks that include higher quality companies.

Data by YCharts

On the yield side, we'd say the Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD) has a better balance between return potential and modestly higher yield at 3.5% compared to the SDY at 2.7%.

We can't claim any particular dividend strategy will outperform indefinitely, although we believe SDY's methodology constraints put it at a structural disadvantage across most market cycles.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

When we look at the current SDY portfolio, the positioning has a very contrarian profile. The strategy today almost needs a lot of things in the market to reverse, starting not only with sentiment towards high-yield but also a broader rotation away from Technology and into more defensive sectors like Utilities and Consumer Staples.

Still, even in a favorable scenario where interest rates sustain a trend lower, it's not clear that the particular group of stocks SDY is concentrated in would necessarily lead to the upside. We can also bring up a more concerning scenario where economic conditions deteriorate, or interest rates take an unexpected turn higher. The fund could continue to face downside selling pressure with more volatility.

Overall, we recommend investors avoid SDY and consider alternative dividend or income-focused ETFs.