Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.14K Followers

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCPK:TMRAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sundahl - Head, Investor Relations

Tove Andersen - Chief Executive Officer

Eva Sagemo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Jain - Barclays

Elliott Jones - Danske

Daniel Haugland - ABG Sundal Collier

Adela Dashian - Jefferies

Daniel Sundahl

Good morning from Asker, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tomra's Fourth Quarter Results Presentation for 2023. My name Daniel Sundahl and I'm Head of Investor Relations. And today, our CEO, Tove Andersen will give you the highlights of the quarter and tell you a little bit more about our reuse pilot. And afterwards CFO, Eva Sagemo will dive deeper into the numbers. At the end of the presentation, we will open up for Q&A for participants in the Teams webinar. The link to the webinar can be found in this morning's stock exchange release, as well as in last week's invitation.

But without further ado, I give the word to Tove.

Tove Andersen

Thank you, Daniel, and welcome to all of you from me as well for our Q4 result of 2023. I'm really proud that despite the challenges we have faced during the year, we are presenting today an all-time high revenue for Tomra and record results both for collection and recycling in the quarter.

We have delivered on our -- the growth ambitions for these two divisions. We have recuperated the gross margins as promised and we are delivering a really strong cash flow in the quarter. However, we are not satisfied with the results in food. It is not in line with our expectations and what we believe is the potential for this business. But as communicated last quarter, we have taken actions and the restructuring program is progressing according to plan and we are on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMRAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMRAY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.