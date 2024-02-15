George Pachantouris/Moment via Getty Images

Synopsis

With its shares trading near all-time lows, I believe AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) ('ASLE' or the 'Company') is one of the most asymmetric investment opportunities I have seen in recent years, offering >100% near-term potential upside and significant downside protection. At the current depressed share price, investors are getting the core business at a discount + the massive upside optionality of AerAware. Due to its highly accretive unit economics, I believe AerAware's annual EPS contribution could reach $4 over the next five years

The opportunity exists because ASLE had a challenging FY 2023 where it 1) significantly reduced its FY 2023 Adj. EBITDA guidance from $70m – $80m to $40m – $45m due to a dramatic slowdown in its passenger-to-freighter conversion (P2F) program, 2) experienced additional delays during the FAA certification process for AerAware, and 3) saw its largest shareholder – private equity firm Leonard Green – continue to systematically liquidate its position via a series of large secondary offerings. These developments have resulted in a cratering of ASLE shares which have declined by a whopping 55.5% since March 6th, 2023 from $20.81 to the current share price of $9.27.

For reasons which I will detail in this report, I believe the large decline in ASLE’s share price over the past year is unwarranted. The market has overly punished the Company for the short-term challenges it faced in FY 2023. At the same time, it has completely ignored several significant positive developments that occurred during the year, including, most notably, the following:

Sharp recovery in the core business in 2H’23: In FY 2023, ASLE purchased around $200m of feedstock, which far exceeds the amount it purchased in the previous two years combined. These feedstock purchases, combined with a continued recovery in passenger traffic post-COVID, have fueled a significant rebound in ASLE’s core business. In fact, the Company has already largely recovered from the decline in its P2F program in 1H’23 and is on track to generate ~$38m of Adj. EBITDA in 2H’23, representing an annual run-rate of $76m. Looking forward, the Company is well-positioned to deliver even stronger financial performance in FY 2024 as it continues to monetize the record amount of feedstock it has accumulated.

The commercialization of AerAware: AerAware is an Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS), developed by ASLE in partnership with Israeli IT firm Elbit, which has the potential to drastically reduce flight delays and cancellations by enabling commercial airline pilots to see through inclement weather. In December 2023, ASLE announced that, after many lengthy delays that were largely outside its control, it had finally received approval from the FAA for the use of AerAware on the Boeing 737NG. With this significant achievement behind it, ASLE can now focus all of its efforts on securing orders for this highly promising product. A wealth of compelling evidence, including recent test flights of the product with United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, strongly indicates that ASLE remains on track to receive several orders for AerAware later this year, including a large order from a major US airline.

Overall, I believe ASLE is a stronger and more valuable business today than it was a year ago. As evidenced by the significant amount of shares they have purchased over the past 12 months, ASLE executives appear to be just as bullish as I am. Most notably, CEO Nick Finazzo has invested around $6 million in the Company since August 2023, including, most recently, an investment of $4 million in December 2023. Following his recent investments, Mr. Finazzo now owns more than 7% of the Company.

ASLE is trading at a small premium to its tangible book value of ~$8 per share, has almost zero debt, is consistently profitable, and is run by skilled operators with a long track record of conservative and prudent capital allocation. All that is to say, at the current depressed share price, I believe the risk of significant loss is small.

At the same time, I believe the potential upside is tremendous. Driven by strong growth in its core business and a launch order for AerAware from a major airline, I expect the Company’s run-rate EPS to exceed $1.27 by the end of this year. Applying a modest 15x earnings multiple to this projection yields a price target of $19.05, representing a premium of 105.5% to the current share price. A more appropriate 20x multiple yields a price target of $25.40, representing a premium of 174.0%.

Robust feedstock purchases fueled a sharp recovery in the core business in 2H’23

ASLE’s growth is heavily dependent on the amount of feedstock it is able to secure at attractive prices. In FY 2023, the Company’s feedstock purchases significantly accelerated and are expected to amount to around $200m for the year, which far exceeds the amount it purchased in the previous two years combined. These recent feedstock purchases fueled a sharp recovery in the core business in 2H’23.

The primary driver behind the large increase in ASLE’s feedstock purchases was significantly reduced competition for available assets. As discussed by CEO Nick Finazzo during ASLE’s Q4 2022 earnings call, many of the Company’s competitors who were overpaying for assets when interest rates were at historic lows either went out of business or were forced to halt asset purchases in FY 2023 as rates climbed to above 5%:

I think that we're at about 50% of the amount of competitors that used to bid are now bidding and our success rate is going up, because those companies that have been bidding, that have been somewhat successful now are tempering their bids based on their experience, the ones who survive, the other ones have gone away. (Source: ASLE Q2 2023 Earnings Call)

Due to a significant slowdown in cargo traffic and an oversupply of freighter aircraft, the Company’s P2F sales ground to a halt in FY 2023. As a result, ASLE was forced to significantly reduce its FY 2023 Adj. EBITDA guidance from $70m - $80m to $40m - $45m. However, driven by its recent feedstock purchases and a continued recovery in passenger traffic post-COVID, ASLE’s core business sharply rebounded across most of its segments in 2H’23, particularly in the 4th quarter:

USM: ASLE sells refurbished aircraft parts, aka used serviceable material (USM), to a large number of commercial airline customers. From Q1’23 to Q3’23, USM parts sales increased by 34.0% or $15.0m YoY from $44.1m to $59.1m. As disclosed by management during its Q3 2023 earnings call, USM sales further accelerated in the 4th quarter and reached a run-rate of $96m in November as recently purchased feedstock began to come out of its repair shops.

Yes, I would say from the USM side, we're already starting to see a pickup in overall sales volume, probably kind of approaching closer to about $8 million in overall monthly sales, a run rate of about $100 million. (Source: ASLE Q3 2023 Earnings Call)

Whole aircraft and engines: Whole aircraft and engine sales also accelerated significantly in the second half of the year, particularly in the 4th quarter. During its Q3 2023 earnings call, management disclosed that it had a whopping 18 used aircraft and engines under contract to be sold in Q4 2023, 17 of which were under contract to be sold to customers in the passenger market. This greatly exceeds the amount of whole assets it sold to the passenger market in FY 2021 and FY 2022. Notably, just 1 of the 18 assets under contract to be sold was a converted freighter aircraft.

As of right now, we have 1 757 (converted freighter aircraft), it's under contract to be sold in the current year…Looking forward, with the aircraft and engines planned for delivery in the fourth quarter, we anticipate a solid finish to the year for flight equipment sales with an additional 18 in the pipeline expected to close before year-end. (Source: ASLE Q3 2023 Earnings Call)

MRO: In FY 2023, demand for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services remained strong across the industry. As a result, during the first 3 quarters of FY 2023, the Company’s MRO sales increased by 8.9% or $6.5m YoY from $72.3 to $78.7m.

As a result of the sharp rebound in its core business in 2H’23, ASLE's financial performance has largely recovered from the large decline in its P2F program in 1H’23 and is back close to FY 2022 levels. Assuming ASLE achieves the midpoint of its full-year Adj. EBITDA guidance of $40m - $45m, its current Adj. EBITDA run-rate based on 2H’23 results is $76.1m. This is just $11.3m less than the $87.4m of Adj. EBITDA that the Company reported in FY 2022.

Self

The core business should deliver continued outsized growth in FY 2024

ASLE should continue to increasingly benefit from the large pickup in its feedstock purchases over the past year and the favorable industry tailwinds at its back. As a result, the Company should continue to experience strong growth across all of its business segments, with the exception of it P2F program, in FY 2024:

Whole aircraft and engines: Due to the ongoing and seemingly never-ending production issues of Boeing and Airbus, the demand for used aircraft and engines by airlines has increased substantially and is expected to remain elevated for several years. Given this large tailwind, the Company expects its whole asset sale and leasing businesses to both grow at an accelerated pace in FY 2024 and beyond.

USM: ASLE also expects its USM growth to continue accelerating as more and more of its recent feedstock purchases come out of the repair shop. During its Q3 2023 earnings call, management stated that it expects USM sales to increase to between $120m - $140m over the near term. At the midpoint, this represents an increase of 35.4% from the November 2023 run rate of $96m:

Based on the volume that we have, again, if we keep the assets that we have identified as piece parts, that we can increase that overall volume to $120 million to $140 million of annual sales on the USM side, based on the level of inventory and historic kind of disposition rates, kind of overall. (Source: ASLE Q3 2023 earnings call)

MRO: The increasing reliance on used aircraft and engines by airlines has resulted in a significant increase in demand for MRO services. Although ASLE’s MRO growth was strong in FY 2023, it was limited by capacity constraints. However, the Company recently purchased a new MRO facility which is expected to largely ease these constraints. As a result, I expect MRO growth to increase to around 20% in FY 2024, which roughly matches the overall growth rate of the MRO industry in 2023.

Given the above positive trends, I conservatively project that ASLE’s core business will generate at least $76m of Adj. EBITDA in FY 2024, which is in line with its current 2H’23 run-rate of $76.1m. This represents an increase of 78.8% versus the mid-point of the current FY 2023 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $42.5m.

Based on this, I estimate that the core business will generate at least $0.84 of EPS in FY 2024:

Self

ASLE will likely receive several orders for AerAware later this year, including a large order from a major US airline

As evidenced by chatter on social media, due to the lengthy delays during the FAA certification process and the lack of orders to this point, many investors have concluded that AerAware will likely be a commercial flop. As a result of this negativity, the market is currently assigning little to no value to the product.

Contrary to the current market consensus, I believe that the future prospects for AerAware remain bright, and that the Company will likely receive several initial orders for the product later this year. I expect at least one of these orders will be from a major US airline, most likely United Airlines (UAL), and will amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. These conclusions are strongly supported by the following:

The lack of orders to this point is not a cause for concern, and should have been expected: The conclusion that the lack of orders for AerAware to this point indicates that the product will be a commercial failure is completely premature and misguided. AerAware was certified by the FAA just a little over two months ago – during the holidays, no less – on December 6th. Impatient investors do not seem to understand that large airlines are highly bureaucratic organizations and getting approval to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a new product takes more than just a couple of months.

This point was echoed by ASLE management who told me that airlines have to work through a lengthy list of tasks before placing an order (as was also discussed during ASLE's Q3 2023 earnings call). This includes 1) getting internal approval from senior management, 2) figuring out a delivery schedule for the product, 3) revising flight training manuals, 4) determining what simulators are going to be used with the HWD, etc. During a call with ASLE's IR team on January 26th, a member of the team echoed management and stated that, because of the lengthy internal checklist that airlines have to go through, investors who were expecting a large airline to immediately place a half a billion dollar order were irrational.

ASLE has seen "a much higher level of activity" from potential customers, according to management: During its Q3 2023 earnings call, ASLE management indicated that they had seen an increasing level of interest from their customers since the completion of FAA flight testing. In fact, management stated the level of activity with potential customers was higher than at any point of the entire certification process (emphasis mine):

...they're interested and they want it. And that's what we've heard from a number of customers...I mean, we're getting a much higher level of activity from our customers. And ever since we finished the flight testing, then we've had in the entire time we've gone through the certification process, With the exception of one customer that's been with us from the very beginning. And that's the one that we think is, I call them our big boy customer because it's a big airline. (Source: ASLE Q3 2023 earnings call)

Flight data indicates that several major airlines have flown multiple test flights with AerAware, including recently in late 2023: UAL has long been rumored to be the major launch customer that management has repeatedly mentioned over the past couple years. Based on historical flight data from FlightAware.com of the AerAware test plane (identifier of N30AS), I believe this rumor is likely true as there have been numerous test flights in and out of the Denver airport over the past couple years, including a recent test flight on September 30, 2023. Denver is a major UAL hub, and UAL is considering relocating its corporate HQ to Denver over the next few years.

Self

In addition to UAL, the flight data indicates that Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Airlines (ALK) have also flown multiple demonstration flights. This includes what appears to be a series of recent test flights by LUV, which operates out of Dallas, in October 2023. LUV operates the largest domestic fleet of 737s amounting to over 800 aircraft.

Self

A UAL executive has seemingly confirmed UAL’s strong interest in AerAware: During an interview from December 2020, UAL senior executive Joe Heins mentioned that the airline planned on installing an enhanced flight vision system (EFVS) that “turns night into day and clouds into clear” on its aircraft within the next few years. Given that AerAware is the only EFVS system to be recently certified by the FAA, and the only system capable of providing a 50% visual advantage over the naked eye, I believe the product Mr. Heins referenced must be AerAware.

During an interview from December 2020, UAL senior executive Joe Heins mentioned that the airline planned on installing an enhanced flight vision system (EFVS) that “turns night into day and clouds into clear” on its aircraft within the next few years. Given that AerAware is the only EFVS system to be recently certified by the FAA, and the only system capable of providing a 50% visual advantage over the naked eye, I believe the product Mr. Heins referenced must be AerAware. ASLE has and continues to invest significant capital and resources on AerAware: Seemingly in anticipation of significant demand, ASLE has gone full speed ahead on production and securing the necessary components for AerAware. Given that ASLE management are very conservative capital allocators, I do not believe they would take these actions unless they were very optimistic about the product’s future.

To further elaborate, in FY 2023 and continuing into the early part of this year, ASLE has been manufacturing installation kits for the product at a fairly brisk pace. During its Q2 2023 earnings call, management disclosed that it expected to manufacture around 150 – 160 kits in FY 2023 alone:

Now, our plan was to have over 100 kits available this year. We're well underway. We'll probably do 150, 160 kits that we have this year. So, we'll be in a position by the end of this year to start installing 150 plus kits starting this year and moving into 2024. (Source: ASLE Q2 2023 earnings call)

In addition to manufacturing hundreds of installation kits, the Company has also already spent $33m on purchasing components for the system (e.g. the infrared camera & head wearable display) from Elbit, its technology partner for AerAware:

(“Elbit Systems”) announced today that its subsidiary, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation (“Universal Avionics”) was awarded a contract valued at approximately $33 million from AerSale Corporation…Under the contract, Universal Avionics will supply the ClearVision™ EFVS systems featuring the SkyLens™ 360-degree field of view Head Wearable Display and the EVS-5000 cameras. (Source: Elbit PR dated 7/18/22)

The success of AerAware would be transformational for ASLE

Rumored launch customer UAL currently operates a fleet of close to 500 Boeing 737s. Given that the FAA is requiring that at least 50% of an airline’s fleet must be equipped with AerAware before the product can be used, I believe an order from UAL will amount to at least 250 units. Management stated that ASLE will initially be able to install around 10 units per month, or 120 units a year, and then eventually ramp up to around 500 units or more per year. This means that it would likely take the company around 1.5 – 2 years to fulfill an order of 250 units.

Based on management and sell-side commentary, AerAware will sell for an estimated $395K per unit with gross margins of 60% - 70%. These margins far exceed the Company’s current consolidated gross margins which range between 25% - 30%. Because of these accretive unit economics, AerAware is expected to have a transformational impact on ASLE’s financial performance.

As shown below, assuming ASLE is able to install 120 units per year, I calculate that a 250 unit order from UAL would add an incremental $0.43 to the company’s annual EPS, which would exceed the EPS that the core business is projected to generate in FY 2023.

Self

ASLE has plans to certify AerAware on several additional aircraft models, and is currently working with the FAA to certify the product for the Airbus A320. In total, the Company estimates that the addressable market for AerAware is in excess of 16K aircraft. Given this massive TAM, I believe that the annual sales of the product could eventually reach 500 to 1,000 units. As shown in the sensitivity table below, if the Company is able to sell 1,000 units per year at a 65% margin, I estimate that the annual EPS contribution from AerAware would amount to $3.84.

Self

ASLE insiders have significant skin in the game and have purchased a massive amount of shares since August 2023

As evidenced by their recent trading activity, ASLE insiders are apparently just as bullish on the future prospects of the Company as I am.

Since August 2023, ASLE insiders have significantly increased their already large ownership stake in the Company by purchasing a massive amount of shares at prices well above the current share price. Most notably, CEO Nick Finazzo invested a whopping $6m in the Company during this timeframe, including a recent and massive ~$4m investment in late December 2023 to cover the taxes for his vested stock grant, a fact that has gone completely unnoticed by investors.

Mr. Finazzo brought his recent $4m investment to my attention during our recent conversation in January. This investment is confirmed by ASLE's SEC filings, specifically 1) ASLE's latest proxy filing which shows that Mr. Finazzo was granted 800K shares on December 22nd, 2023, and 2) recent Form 4 filings which show that Mr. Finazzo did not file a Form 4 filing at the end of the year. This, by extension, means that Mr. Finazzo paid the tax obligations for his stock grants with cash instead of forfeited shares.

As disclosed in a series of Form 4 filings on December 27th, ASLE insiders forfeited ~39% of their end-of-year stock grants at a share price of $13.05 to pay for their tax obligations. Based on these numbers, I estimate Mr. Finazzo invested $4.1m in the Company to pay for his December stock grant (800K shares * 39% * $13.05 per share = $4.1m).

The recent, large investments by Mr. Finazzo and ASLE insiders have increased their already large holdings in the Company to more than 21%. By himself, Mr. Finazzo now owns more than 7% of the Company and has never sold a single share in the open market. Clearly, ASLE executives are completely aligned with their shareholders.

Recent large share sale by Leonard Green is not a cause for alarm

Leonard Green is one of the largest private equity firms in the world with more than $70Bn of assets under management. LG invested $250m of seed capital when ASLE was founded back in 2010 and has been the largest shareholder in the Company for almost 14 years now. For the past 1.5 years, LG has been systematically selling off its large stake in the Company via secondary offerings. This includes the sale of 4.25m shares on August 16th, 2022, 4m shares on November 15th, 2022, 4m shares on August 30th, 2023 and most recently 4m shares on December 13th, 2023.

I believe the market has severely overreacted to LG’s decision to liquidate its stake. According to ASLE management, LG is systematically liquidating its position in ASLE because its investment 1) is “in-the-money,” and 2) has far exceeded its typical investment timeframe and must be monetized to return money to LPs. As someone who used to work in private equity, I know that almost all PE firms operate on strict timelines to return money to LPs, so I believe what management is saying about the motivation behind LG’s share sales is likely true.

Based on conservative assumptions, I believe ASLE shares are worth at least $19

As calculated earlier, I estimate that 1) ASLE’s core business will generate at least $0.84 of EPS in FY 2024, and 2) a large launch order for AerAware later this year will contribute an incremental $0.43 of annual EPS. Adding them together, I estimate that ASLE’s run-rate EPS will amount to at least $1.27 by the end of FY 2024. Applying a modest 15x earnings multiple to this projection yields a price target of $19.05, representing a premium of 105.5% to the current share price of $9.27. A more appropriate 20x multiple yields a price target of $25.40, representing a premium of 174.0%.