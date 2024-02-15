Retail Sales May Give The Fed Second Thoughts

Tay Rees/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Stocks rebounded sharply yesterday, erasing most of the prior day’s losses, as investors realized that a slightly stronger-than-expected inflation report for one month is not the end of the disinflationary trend. They also figured out that shelter costs are the predominant reason we have not reached the Fed’s target of 2%, and that that rate of increase should moderate significantly in the coming months. As a result, the probability that the rate-cut cycle begins in May rose to more than 40% in the Fed funds futures market. The upside to this week’s CPI-induced sell off is that we were in dire need of a healthy pullback. The pullback may not be over, but it will serve as the glue that makes the uptrend stick when it does conclude.

Finviz

I have been concerned that if the Fed did not start its rate-cut cycle in March, the lagged impact of the final rate hikes from last summer could slow the rate of economic growth dangerously below trend. We need rate cuts, which also work with a tremendous lag, to start offsetting the headwind of the hikes, well before the Fed reaches its inflation target of 2%. That said, the economy has shown far more strength than even I had expected, which may be a sufficient counterbalance to a delay. The Citi Economic Surprise index, which reflects the incoming high-frequency economic data relative to expectations, has been soaring since January.

Bloomberg

Yet, this morning’s retail sales report suggests that the economy is not as blistering as most think. Sales fell 0.8% in January compared to expectations for a 0.1% decline, and December’s number was revised down from a 0.6% gain to 0.4%. This will breathe life back into a May rate cut, if not March, as this was the largest monthly decrease since last March. Also, as in March, sales are now down on a year-over-year basis when we account for inflation.

TradingEconomics

The year-over-year measure of real (inflation adjusted) retail sales is one of the best real-time pulses on economic activity. Typically, when real retail sales decline by more than 1% on an annualized basis, we are in a recession. This is why so many were convinced one was here last April when sales fell 3.5%. The anomaly in that number was the retail sales are predominantly goods, and consumers have been spending far more on services than typical for an economic expansion. We are still rebalancing between the two in the post-pandemic period.

FRED

Therefore, I take this indicator with a grain of salt today, focusing on overall personal spending on an inflation-adjusted basis to get a better picture of consumer strength. Still, this is a sign of fatigue that the Fed should be taking into consideration when the March meeting arrives. This report should increase the probability of rate cuts sooner rather than later, and support risk asset prices in the process.