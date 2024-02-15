Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lightspeed Hits Speedbump As International Growth Picture Sours (Downgrade)

Summary

  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc. went public in 2020 in the U.S. at $30.50 per share.
  • The global point-of-sale market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030, with the software market growing at a higher rate of 15.1%.
  • Lightspeed's financial trends show growth in revenue but continued negative operating income and slow progress towards breakeven.
  • With poor international macroeconomic growth prospects, Lightspeed Commerce faces an uphill slog to reduce operating losses amid high cash use.
  • My outlook on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is Bearish [Sell].
Investment Outlook

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) went public in the U.S. in 2020, selling its subordinate voting shares for $30.50.

I previously wrote about Lightspeed in August 2023 with a Neutral Hold outlook on continued high operating losses

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

