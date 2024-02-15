Larry Lee/The Image Bank Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has proven its resilience and adaptability in the face of both COVID-19 and the economy's recent inflation surge. The company is a major player in the airline industry and has aligned itself for, in my view, a strong next five years of growth. I expect this growth to be driven by enhanced operational efficiency and an economy that is growing at a much stronger rate than many once thought. After plugging in my assumptions (which are outlined below) to a DCF model, I believe the stock is undervalued by 22.5%. My calculated fair share price is $49.74. Hence, I assign a "buy" rating on the stock.

Strength of Economy to Drive Revenue

Assumed economic strength and a resilient consumer are at the nexus of my thesis for Delta. I believe the economy is far stronger than many expect, and it shows in the expected travel numbers for 2024 from the IATA (International Air Transport Association). The IATA expects 4.7 billion people to travel in 2024, which would break pre-pandemic records. This strength in the consumer aligns with my expectation of a strong economy in 2024 and beyond, which bodes well for Delta Air Lines.

There are some specific highlights from the company's 4Q 2023 earnings call that I think set the company up for success in the coming years.

Firstly, the company's loyalty program experienced record mileage usage in 2023. Total loyalty revenue was up 19% YoY, with an increased mix of premium cards (management highlighted the AmEx co-brand portfolio notably contributed to this revenue increase). Additionally, Delta outlined their aim to grow revenue diversification through higher-margin sources such as adding more premium seats to its aircrafts/expanding loyalty revenues.

Additionally, the company outlined that travel spend has outpaced overall GDP by 2-3 percentage points, which indicate consumer's appetite for premium travel services. This strong trend in consumer behavior is likely to continue, in my view, over the coming years, which positions Delta well for revenue growth.

As for my specific assumptions on growth, that will be outlined below.

I expect an 8% 5Y CAGR for revenue, given continued strong spend on travel from consumers and a resilient economy.

10K Filings and Author Estimates

And given management's interest in expanding margins through higher priced seating on flights, I see EBITDA growing at 11% annually over the next 5 years.

10K Filings and Author Estimates

This lends itself to strong free cash flow growth over the coming years, which is a key assumption in my DCF model, which I will outline below.

10K Filings and Author Estimates

DCF/Valuation

Below is my DCF valuation of Delta Air Lines.

10K Filings and Author Estimates

After projecting free cash flows, EBITDA, assuming an exit multiple of 5.0x (slight premium to current EV/EBITDA) on 5th year EBITDA, properly discounting all cash flows back to their proper present value, subtracting net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding, I come to a fair share price of $49.74 (22.5% implied upside from current levels).

Relative Valuation

Beyond the absolute valuation I noted above in my DCF, Delta's relative valuation vs its peers on a PE basis is low. The company trades at just 5.6x earnings vs Southwest Airlines at 44.3x, American Airlines at 13.4x, and just above United Airlines at 5.4x.

Data by YCharts

I see this relative "cheapness" vs its peers as attractive as a potential investor in the stock and makes me more confident in my assigned "buy" rating for the company.

Profitability

In terms of profitability, 5 out of 6 of the key profitability metrics I track are currently above their 5-Year averages, respectively. The 6 metrics are ROIC, ROA, ROE, Net Margin, EBITDA Margin, and EBIT Margin.

10K Filings

The only metric that is below its 5-year average is ROE, but I am not concerned by this as the company operates in a highly cyclical economic environment, and this should normalize as economic growth stabilizes.

Balance Sheet/Peer Analysis

Taking a look at Delta's balance sheet vs its peers, it is apparent that these companies took on a significant amount of debt around the pandemic.

Seeking Alpha

Delta falls about "middle of the pack" vs its peers in terms of its net debt, at 24.5B. It is lower than American Airlines' net debt burden of 40.6B, but well above Southwest Airlines' 9.2B. I am not all that concerned with this, however, as most of Delta's debt (>90%) is long-term debt. Therefore, the company should be able to service the debt without problems as long as growth accelerates the way I think it will.

Key Risks

The main key risk to my assessment of Delta is that the consumer is not as resilient as I anticipate. This would decrease travel spend and Delta's revenues would suffer as a result. Additionally, as is in any airline business, negative headlines are always a problem. Delta has managed to avoid this in recent history, but it is something worth nothing to investors that have trouble stomaching volatility. There is potential for volatility, especially in the airline industry, so I want to make that very apparent to potential buyers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Delta Air Lines is undervalued given strong consumer trends toward travel (outpacing GDP) over the coming years, growth in margins through higher-priced seating, and my DCF model which shows the company is currently undervalued by 22.5%. Therefore, I assign a "buy" rating to the stock at current levels and recommend investors that are interested in airline stocks take a look at DAL.