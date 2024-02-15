imaginima

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) is a pipeline-focused closed-end fund, or CEF, that will be converted into an exchange-traded fund, or ETF. Its discount to net asset value has narrowed to 5.65%. The conversion is supposed to take place in Q2 2024. I expect it to happen early in the 2nd quarter, but I could be mistaken.

Data by YCharts

For a pipeline fund, this discount isn't particularly great. However, the conversion into an ETF is a very attractive catalyst. This conversion will instantly erase the discount to net asset value. It could happen as soon as April or as late as the end of May. A 5.65% discount means as an investor, you capture a return of around ~6% when the discount disappears.

It is possible to hedge out the underlying, like I advocated for in my previous write-up, and capture the return from the discount disappearing in a very clean way or to simply accept the volatility of holding the underlying assets.

The underlying stocks don't seem terrible stocks to hold. These are the top 10 holdings:

Holding Percent Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. (EPD) 8.04% Energy Transfer, L.P. (ET) 6.63% Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) 6.11% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 5.14% DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) 4.66% Sempra (SRE) 4.35% ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) 4.29% Williams Cos., Inc. (WMB) 3.98% MPLX, L.P (MPLX) 2.81% Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 2.73% Click to enlarge

I looked up the top 6 on Seeking Alpha, and in terms of valuation there is little to complain.

EPD ET PAGP KMI DTM P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 9.83 10.64 5.73 13.93 14.41 15.11 P/E Non-GAAP (FY2) 9.50 9.38 6.24 13.72 13.67 14.38 P/E Non-GAAP (FY3) 9.31 8.60 7.04 12.39 12.61 13.46 P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 10.40 13.10 11.47 15.49 14.24 14.90 P/E GAAP (FWD) 9.91 11.99 10.62 12.92 14.20 15.05 P/E GAAP (TTM) 10.47 13.17 11.75 15.48 14.52 16.05 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 2.46 1.77 - 4.64 1.90 2.78 PEG GAAP (TTM) 11.17 NM 0.19 NM NM 0.76 Price/Sales (TTM) 1.16 0.55 0.24 2.41 5.45 2.62 EV/Sales (FWD) 1.70 1.33 0.26 3.98 9.18 4.89 EV/Sales (TTM) 1.76 1.35 0.29 4.58 9.09 4.76 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 8.96 7.80 5.23 8.66 9.10 13.80 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 9.93 8.69 5.86 10.83 12.88 14.49 Price to Book (TTM) 2.11 1.62 1.10 1.21 1.23 1.60 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 7.23 4.57 1.18 6.61 6.57 9.06 Click to enlarge

P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios suggest these are decent values. The price/cash flow metrics are downright fantastic. These companies are in a harvesting phase instead of an investing phase. Especially given these are generally very hard-to-replace assets with very sticky cashflows.

The fund manages around ~$333 million in assets under management. Annualized its distribution is around 7.57%. Expenses are high at 3% per year, but half is because it employs leverage and has to pay the interest rate.

While pipeline funds usually deserve much more significant discounts, FIF's imminent conversion makes the 6% discount hard to ignore. I prefer to hedge the position. For investors more comfortable with market/industry volatility, accepting the pipeline beta and enjoying the monthly distributions can be fine.

Some tax complications are associated with this transaction, potentially keeping the discount wide. This doesn't affect me because I'm considered a non-resident alien, and I know very little about the U.S. tax system. There is much tax information in the Q&A section of the proxy about this transaction. Here are some of what I consider key points:

The transaction of FIF merging into the new ETF shouldn't trigger capital gains tax.

FIF will need to do some selling (because it is leveraged) and may incur capital gains tax that it will distribute to shareholders. In the case of FIF, I estimate (don't rely on this) this will trigger a capital gains tax of $0.25 per share.

The funds merging into the new ETF may need to adjust some capital gains towards ordinary income, which may result in a NAV writedown.

To sum it up, I expect to make 5.9% (a 5.6% discount going to zero) from the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund conversion. If hedged, the volatility would be minimized depending on the level of correlation between the hedging asset and the fund over the holding period. The costs of hedging and potential taxes would impair the return somewhat. Hedged I view this as a relatively safe and uncorrelated ~5% return captured within 1.5 - 3.5 months.

If unhedged, I'd further expect $0.10 in monthly dividends (which is a 0.63% monthly return). There is also exposure to price increases of the underlying, which has trended favorably lately. Still, it could also detract and introduce volatility from the clean return captured by the discount disappearing. Unhedged, I view this as capturing an expected return of ~6.3% (discount closing + dividends + expected price appreciation), realized within 1.5 - 3.5 months but with the volatility that comes with holding pipeline stocks.