Dividend Yield Factor Left Behind In U.S. Equity Rally

Iryna Drozd/iStock via Getty Images

By Mark Barnes, PhD, Head of Global Investment Research, Americas, and Indhu Raghavan, CFA, Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell

US equities had a stellar 2023 and outshone peers, coming in close to the top of the league tables in local currency terms. However, not all investment objectives would have been served by exposure to US equities.

As our recently released Equity Factor Insights report discusses, US factor performance in 2023 stood out from its peers, but not in a good way. Exhibit 1 shows the relative return of regional equity factors to their benchmarks for 2023 in local currency terms. The US was a factor outlier among regions, where all but the quality factor underperformed. In particular, the US Dividend Yield steeply underperformed its benchmark relative to peers.

EXHIBIT 1: GLOBAL EQUITY FACTOR PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO BENCHMARK, 2023 (LC, %)

Source: FTSE Russell and LSEG, as of December 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

What happened to dividend yield?

To understand why yield lagged so badly, we first consider what contributed to returns at the industry level. Exhibit 2 illustrates the industry's contribution to regional equity market performance in 2023, combining the industry's weight within the index and its return for the period. On average, Technology, Discretionary, Industrials, and Financials led contributions, even as most industries contributed positively in most regions.

What is hard to miss is the long dark blue bar that shows Technology's contribution to the US. Technology drove nearly two-thirds of FTSE USA's return, or 17.0%-pts of the benchmark's 27.1% return. Discretionary was a distant second with a 5.1%-pts contribution, which is still substantial. Industrials and Financials also pitched in notably.

EXHIBIT 2: ICB INDUSTRY-WEIGHTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO REGIONAL BENCHMARKS, 2023 (LC, %)

US UK Europe ex UK Japan APac ex JP 2023 Total Return (%) 27.1 9 17.3 28.2 11.3 Click to enlarge

Source: FTSE Russell and LSEG, as of December 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

Dividend yield in the backseat

We then examine how this industry performance related to the index's dividend yield.

Looking simply at the top ten names in the FTSE USA index by benchmark weight (combining Alphabet's two share classes) and their dividend yields, only six paid any dividend in 2023 (Exhibit 3). This statistic falls to three out of seven for the Magnificent Seven stocks (top 7 in this list), all of which are in Technology and Discretionary.

EXHIBIT 3: TOP 10 NAMES* BY WEIGHT IN THE FTSE USA INDEX

Rank Name Weight (%) ICB Industry Div. Yield (%) 1 Apple Inc. 6.86 Technology 0.5 2 Microsoft Corporation 6.76 Technology 0.8 3 Alphabet Inc. 3.72 Technology 0 4 Amazon.com 3.31 Consumer Discretionary 0 5 NVIDIA Corporation 2.84 Technology 0.03 6 Meta Platforms, Inc. 1.89 Technology 0 7 Tesla, Inc. 1.66 Consumer Discretionary 0 8 Eli Lilly and Company 1.19 Health Care 0.78 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.19 Financials 2.47 10 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 1.18 Healthcare 1.43 Click to enlarge

Source: FTSE Russell and LSEG as of December 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Note: FTSE USA includes two different share classes of Alphabet Inc. as separate constituents. They have been combined into one name here for illustrative purposes.

Considering the full benchmark, Exhibit 4 shows the proportion of each industry's weight in the index that did not pay dividends. Stocks accounting for nearly 56% of the weight in Discretionary did not pay dividends in 2023, as was the case for almost 32% of Technology.

EXHIBIT 4: SHARE OF FTSE USA INDUSTRY WEIGHT NOT PAYING DIVIDENDS, BY INDUSTRY

Source: FTSE Russell and LSEG, as of December 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures. Even when Technology and Discretionary stocks paid dividends, their yield was low. Exhibit 5 shows the weighted average dividend yield for FTSE USA industries by two measures-considering only dividend payers in each industry and considering all names within an industry. Technology and Discretionary ranked among the bottom three, together with Industrials, for the average dividend yield paid by dividend payers, and as the bottom two if we include non-dividend-payers as well.

The combination of Technology's and Discretionary's lower proportion of dividend payers and low dividend yield among payers, relative to other industries, means that their stellar performance and contribution to the index undermined the Dividend Yield factor's relative performance.

Said differently, the real leaders of recent US equity market performance were not leaders in terms of yield.

EXHIBIT 5: DIVIDEND YIELD OF FTSE USA, BY INDUSTRY, FOR ALL STOCKS AND ONLY STOCKS PAYING DIVIDENDS, 2023

Source: FTSE Russell and LSEG, as of December 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

It is well-known that the US benchmark's dividend yield is low relative to its international peers (Exhibit 6). This is due to its starkly different industry exposures and those industries' dividend yield characteristics.

EXHIBIT 6: DIVIDEND YIELD (%)

Source: FTSE Russell and LSEG, as of December 31, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this presentation for important legal disclosures.

It is important to understand return composition beyond headline numbers, and index characteristics beyond the index aggregates. In 2023, if investors had chased mega-cap growth, they would have missed out on income, and if they had chased dividend yield, they would have missed out on mega-cap growth.

The FTSE Russell indices mentioned in this insight were FTSE USA, FTSE UK, FTSE Developed Europe ex UK, FTSE Japan, FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan, and FTSE Emerging.

DISCLAIMER

© 2024 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings ("LSEG"). LSEG includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited ("FTSE FI Europe"), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (6) FTSE (Beijing) Consulting Limited ("WOFE") (7) Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited ("RBSL"), (8) Refinitiv Limited ("RL") and (9) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, WOFE, RBSL, RL, and BR. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Refinitiv", "Beyond Ratings®", "WMR™", "FR™" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of LSEG or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, WOFE, RBSL, RL or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator. Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by LSEG, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical inaccuracy as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty, or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or LSEG Products, or of results to be obtained from the use of LSEG products, including but not limited to indices, rates, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the LSEG products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. The user of the information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the information.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any inaccuracy (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of LSEG is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indices and rates cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index or rate is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index or rate containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index and/or rate returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index or rate inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index or rate was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index or rate methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index or rate may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index or rate.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of LSEG nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of LSEG. Use and distribution of LSEG data requires a licence from LSEG and/or its licensors.

Original Post