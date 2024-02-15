Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.15K Followers

Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Quigley - President, CEO & Director

Olivier Thirot - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Kelly Services Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All parties will be in a listen-only until the question and answer portion of the presentation. Today's call is being recorded at the request of Kelly Services. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. A fourth quarter webcast presentation is also available on Kelly's website for this morning's call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host, Mr. Peter Quigley, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Peter Quigley

Thank you, Kailey. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Kelly's fourth quarter conference call.

Before we begin, I'll walk you through our safe harbor language, which can be found in our presentation materials. As a reminder, any comments made during this call, including the Q&A, may include forward-looking statements about our expectations for future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments, and we have no obligation to update the statements made on this call. Please refer to our SEC filings for a description of the risk factors that could influence the company's actual future performance.

In addition, during the call, certain data will be discussed on a reported and on an adjusted basis. Discussion of items on an adjusted basis are non-GAAP financial measures designed to give insight into certain trends in our operations.

Finally, the slide deck that we're using on today's call is available on our website.

With that, let's get started. In a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KELYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KELYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.