LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has made huge gains since its last earnings release on October 31st. From a low of $10.12 on the 26th October, it made a recent 11-month high of $38 on 13th February.

It reports earnings again on the 26th February and must impress to hold on to the +273% rally. Unfortunately, I think the rally was overdone and mostly driven by sentiment. Earnings will likely show more of the same contracting sales, and it could come tumbling down again.

A Tough Time for Lending

LendingTree is an online lending marketplace. As their tagline goes, "We don't make loans, we find them." The problem recently is that less people are taking out loans, either as they can't afford the interest, or because they are declined credit. Rising rates have slowed lending considerably. Here are some stats from a survey carried out by the New York Fed in November 2023:

Reported application rates for any kind of credit over the past 12 months declined notably over the past year, following a smaller decline in 2022. Current rates are below pre-pandemic levels for those older than 40 but are slightly higher for those under 40. Overall, the average 2023 application rate of 41.2% was well below its 2022 level of 44.8%, and below its pre-pandemic 2019 level of 45.8%. Reported rejection rates among applicants increased by 2.1 percentage points to 20.1% in 2023 from 18.0% in 2022, well above its 2019 level of 17.6%.

This is obviously bad news for LendingTree's top line:

Revenues have been steadily declining since a peak in 2019 and are nearly half of what they were before the pandemic. TREE has shifted from healthy growth to contraction. Management has tried to steady the ship through restructuring and increasing margins. This is from their last 10-Q:

On March 24, 2023, the Company committed to a workforce reduction plan (the "Reduction Plan"), to reduce operating costs. The Reduction Plan includes the elimination of approximately 162 employees, or 13%, of the Company's current workforce. As a result of the Reduction Plan, the Company estimates that it will incur approximately $5.3 million in severance charges in connection with the workforce reduction, consisting of cash expenditures for employee separation costs of approximately $4.3 million and non-cash charges for the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards of approximately $1.0 million.

This is costly in the short term, but should ensure longer-term survival. The loan market may be slowing significantly, but it will never dry up completely.

Ironically, TREE has its own debt problems. It has a large debt pile of nearly double its market cap. With interest rates rising, the interest expenses on this debt are also rising. Q3 interest expenses were $7.097M compared to $5.27M in Q3 '22.

In their latest assessment in May 2023, Moody's downgraded LendingTree's CFR to Caa1 and moved its outlook to negative. As per Moody's definition,

Obligations rated Caa1 are judged to be of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.

New debt will have to be issued at even higher yields to compensate for the added risk.

So Why the Big Rally?

Q3 earnings were released on 31st October, just three sessions after the $10.12 low was made. TREE gained nearly 20% on the day of earnings and continued to add a total of 273% in just over three months. However, there was nothing too impressive about the release. Revenue missed by $5.79M and dropped -34.74% YoY. Positives come from the improved guidance for 2024, but this could be optimistic.

The real reason for the large rally in Q3 '23 into Q1 '24 was the shift in expectations for Fed policy from "higher for longer" rates to a more dovish path, where cuts were expected as early as March. This was encouraged by the sharp drop in inflation in Q3 and by the Fed's dovish shift in November. At the peak of dovish expectations in December '23, around 150 bps of cuts were priced in starting from March. Long-term rates fell and the US10Y yield dropped sharply from 5.0% to a December low of 3.78%.

This was not only good for the broader markets, as the S&P500 (SPY) gained 22% to the February high, but particularly good for TREE as its whole business relies on rates and lending.

Sell Before Earnings

Unfortunately for TREE, dovish rate expectations have been pared back in recent months. The expected cut in March has been pushed back to May, and since CPI came in hot this week, now looks more likely in June. Furthermore, only three cuts this year are now expected. This would take the Fed Funds Rate to 4.50-4.75% which is close to the current 10Y yield of 4.3%. This could be considered high - 10Y yields never got above 4.3% from 2008-2022.

This suggests the loan market could stay slow all year as financial conditions ease only slightly. Customers may even delay taking out loans in the hope the rates fall further in 2025. There is little chance of improved revenues for TREE, in my opinion, especially in the Q4 report which will be released on 26th February.

Technicals and Seasonality

TREE has been declining in a well-formed channel and has rallied to the top of the channel in the $35-40 area. There is also potential resistance at the February 2023 high of $47.82.

TREE Channel (TradingView)

We can see from the chart above that TREE made a similar, if smaller, rally in November-February 2022-2023 and then declined again. This is reflected in the seasonality patterns, which show January as the best month, but February-May are weak.

TREE Seasonality (Seeking Alpha)

The technicals and the seasonality both support the view that TREE is a sell ahead of earnings.

Conclusions

TREE has been hit hard by tighter financial conditions and a slowing loan market. Its +273% rally was driven mostly by expectations of better conditions due to Fed easing, but this may now be a story for 2025 rather than 2024.

Earnings are due on 26th February and there is little scope for improvement apart from better margins and staff layoffs. They are unlikely to justify the large rally and as TREE hits technical resistance in the $35-40 area with negative seasonality, I think there could be a large sell-off.