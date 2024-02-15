SeanPavonePhoto

South Korean President Yoon's administration continues to live up to its shareholder-friendly stance. Having made strides to better align Korean capital market accessibility with global standards post-election, the country is moving ever closer to inclusion in global developed market indices (currently watch listed by both FTSE Russell and MSCI). Since then, the government has added capital gains taxes to its reform pipeline and, perhaps most interestingly, a corporate 'value up program' to address the perennial Korean equity 'discount.' Initial details by President Yoon indicate the program will be a Japan-like effort to improve capital returns (dividends and buybacks) and corporate governance, particularly for stocks that trade below their underlying book.

Bloomberg

The market is slowly but surely starting to respond. Ahead of a more detailed 'value up program' announcement later this month, foreign equity inflows have already begun to pick up and could well accelerate into the coming weeks. To capitalize on this theme, I'd look closely into Korean portfolios trading below book and with low-hanging fruit like big excess cash positions. In this regard, the ultra-low-fee Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) stands out, particularly due to FLKR's capped exposure to the big two Korean tech companies with book value premiums.

Even if the upcoming 'value up' release disappoints, there's ample support from a large-cap earnings growth algorithm (+63%/+26% in 2024/2025) that has diverged significantly from valuations (~0.9x book). Other key catalysts to look out for include H2 2024 rate cuts by the Bank of Korea should inflation further decelerate to target levels, as well as continued momentum in the export data.

Data by YCharts

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Overview - The Lowest Fee Korean Large-Cap Vehicle

The US-listed Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF tracks, before fees and expenses, the FTSE South Korea Capped Index, a basket of large-cap South Korean stocks subject to allocation caps on any single constituent (<20%) and all constituents over 4.5% (<48%). The ETF currently manages $278m of assets, well behind key comparable iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) (see coverage here), which manages $4.4bn. As a result, spreads are also wider for FLKR (24bps 30-day median vs. 2bps for EWY), though Franklin's industry-low 0.2% fee structure (vs. 0.6% for EWY) means this fund remains very competitive overall.

Franklin

From an allocation perspective, a major difference is FLKR's diversification and breadth (158 stocks vs. 104 for EWY). In line with other Korean funds, FLKR has a tech-heavy portfolio, though its stricter weighting caps keep the Information Technology exposure lower at 31.5% (vs 33.4% for EWY). By extension, FLKR is also a slightly less volatile fund (per its three-year standard deviation). The ex-tech allocation, on the other hand, is largely similar to EWY, albeit with slightly higher allocations for Industrials (16.2% vs. 15.4% for EWY), Financials (13.7% vs. 12.9%), and Consumer Discretionary (11.8% vs. 11.5%).

Franklin

In line with FLKR's weighting caps, the single-stock concentration in Korea's two big tech names, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK Hynix, Inc., is relatively lower than EWY. Specifically, Samsung commands almost five percentage points less in FLKR's portfolio, while the Hynix allocation is ~80bps lower. The rest of FLKR's major holdings skew in the other direction, with Korean franchises like Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) and POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) taking up a slightly larger 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Elsewhere, another notable difference between both funds is the relative FLKR overweight to tech company NAVER Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) at the expense of automotive manufacturer Kia Motors Corp. The end result is that FLKR investors also pay a wider discount to book value (~0.9x P/Book vs. ~1.1x P/Book for EWY) - key as Korea moves ahead with a corporate 'value up' program targeted at discounted names.

Franklin

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Performance - Look Past the Underwhelming Headline Returns

Korean large-cap stocks have not been a happy hunting ground for investors in recent years. Even after last year's big +21.0% rebound, FLKR has still declined in value by -1.3% annualized since inception. The good news for FLKR investors is that the fund's unique combination of cost and diversification has generated slightly more relative performance vs. key comparable EWY - over the last three and five years, FLKR has returned -10.3% and +0.7% annualized vs. EWY's -10.5% and +0.2%, respectively. The fund's tracking error is another key positive, as after fees, the spread relative to its benchmark FTSE South Korea Capped Index is minimal.

Franklin

Fund distributions have also been fairly strong and consistent - despite the exposure to cyclical fluctuations. Last year's $0.52/share payout, for instance, isn't too far off 2022 levels and, relative to its current NAV, implies a very solid ~2% trailing yield. While slightly below EWY on the income front by virtue of its diversification, FLKR's portfolio is also priced at a much lower 0.9x book (vs 1.1x book for EWY). Ahead of strong corporate 'value up' tailwinds in Korea, FLKR makes the right tradeoff, in my view, as much as Japan, the stocks trading below the book have the highest upside from future reforms. Korea's forward earnings growth potential also helps, and if Korea gets anywhere near consensus MSCI Korea estimates (+63%/+26%/+13% in 2024/2025/2026), there's a strong fundamental case for FLKR to re-rate higher.

Morningstar

Korea Could be This Year's Sleeper Hit as 'Value Up' Catalyst Looms

Ahead of detailed 'value up' program guidelines later this month, Korea is a market worth looking into. As we've seen with Japan, corporate reforms can unlock significant value in these markets; given that Korean large-caps suffer from a similar 'discount' to their Japanese counterparts and for very similar reasons, replicating the Japanese playbook could re-rate Korean equities significantly. While foreign equity inflows indicate the market is slowly but surely beginning to wake up to the opportunity, there remains a long way to go, with most Korean large-caps still trading below the book.

The low-cost FLKR is among my favorite plays on the 'value up' theme, given its more rigid weighting caps keep the overall portfolio skewed toward Korean large-cap names levered to upcoming reforms (think book value discount, excess cash positions, and a lot of room for return on equity upside). Combined with the prospect of a cyclical earnings upturn through 2026 (if not longer) and a host of other technical and fundamental catalysts, the current FLKR book value discount leaves a lot of upsides on the table, in my view.