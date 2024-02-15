SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Beware of GTA VI Hype-induced Tunnel Vision

If you're considering buying Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stocks solely in hopeful anticipation of GTA VI, then I encourage you to rethink this decision with this article. While a euphoric bull run surrounding GTA VI is certainly within the realm of possibility over the next few years — whether through multiple expansions or fundamentally justified — I argue that GTA VI should not be the sole reason to buy Take-Two. This is for two main reasons:

An already high valuation, which factors in the GTA VI hype Take-Two no longer solely or mainly represents the well-known iconic Rockstar Games franchises as it once did. Now, following the costly Zynga acquisition, half of its identity is tied to mobile gaming, diluting Rockstar Games within the conglomerate.

Spilling the Beans

Take-Two was among the first stocks I ever had in my youthful portfolio. As a gamer of GTA V and a passionate fan of the Red Dead Redemption franchise, I bought them back then with little knowledge of capital markets in my first year of college, simply because I wanted to start owning stocks of products I enjoyed and was familiar with. Had I held onto the stocks until today, I would have only achieved a poor annual return of just 3% (17% in total) over a less than 10-year period. Fortunately, I realized a higher profit by selling them earlier. Now the announcements of GTA VI have once again drawn my attention to TTWO.

What moved the Stock

Having eagerly awaited official announcements about GTA VI for more than a decade since the release of its predecessor, we finally received the first trailer in early December 2023, with its scheduled release in the calendar year 2025. Let's take a closer look at how the stock reacted to two of the biggest announcements within the previous decade and their releases. GTA V was announced in October 2011, and the stock only performed moderately until its release in September 2013 with 12% (or 6% annually). The fact that the game itself then overshadowed everything is evidenced by the stock price over the following five years until October 2016, with nearly a 160% increase (or 36% annually). At that time, the successor to Red Dead Redemption was announced, prompting the stock to ignite again, with almost a 170% turboboost until the release of RDR2 in October 2018 (or 63% annually). Since then, TTWO returns have been rather lackluster. Refer to the chart from Bespoke Investment below.

Bespoke Investment

This Time’s Different

Will GTA VI bring back the same dynamic as previous blockbusters?

"This time's different" — as much as I dislike this phrase, let me briefly explain why I see it that way.

When GTA V was released and thus at the beginning of the earlier cited performance boost, TTWO traded at price-to-sales ratios of under 1 and adjusted P/Es of only around 4 (trailing retrospective multiples). By October 2016, it had reached price-to-sales ratios of over 2 and adjusted P/E ratios of over 20. And by the aforementioned release of RDR2 in October 2018, TTWO had reached a price-to-sales ratio of over 5 and an adjusted P/E of about 25. You will often find me referring to price-to-sales ratios or adjusted P/Es at TTWO because historically, the company has frequently reported GAAP losses.

Historical Price-to-Sales ratios for TTWO (trailing retrospective multiples) (Aktienfinder.net / FactSet)

Today, we're already starting with a price-to-sales ratio of around 5 and an adjusted P/E of over 40. At first, it doesn't take much rocket science to see the significantly higher valuation compared to previous announcements and releases. Now, a market can value something highly for a long time and drive it much higher, which is why I don't rule out further record highs for TTWO in connection with GTA VI, and trading opportunities may arise over the course of several years. However, it seems to me that much of the GTA VI turbo is already reflected in the valuation. But let's delve into a bit of rocket science nonetheless:

How I Value Take-Two

I attempted to establish a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model for Take-Two, but one of the most essential points where I failed to draw a reliable conclusion was at the Terminal Value. Given Take-Two's cyclicality, with costly development periods and boom years following blockbuster releases, I am hesitant to estimate a Terminal Value for the company beyond the analyst-covered period following FY 2026. The graph below, depicting the highly fluctuating free cash flows, should make this understandable. Shown are free cash flow projections sourced from Aktienfinder.net, which rely on median analyst estimates until the fiscal year's end in March 2026, based on FactSet's database. I successfully cross-verified the actual figures from the last five years for this metric (free cash flow) with those from Seeking Alpha.

Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net / FactSet

Therefore, and due to the unstable earnings performance of the company, I have opted for a valuation based on a P/S revenue multiple. The price-to-sales ratio (P/S ratio) can be interpreted considering profit margins. Historically, I have derived the relationship between the average P/S ratio of a fiscal year and net margins based on adjusted EPS of the respective FY. Through a regression analysis, a trend of the P/S ratio can be derived depending on the net margin. Logically, there is a trend of increasing revenue multiples with increasing net margins, which I can mathematically extrapolate to the expected adjusted net margins for the forecast period. All of this, in order to then apply it to the much more reliable revenue development.

Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net / FactSet

With a median expected adjusted net margin of 18.5% for the fiscal year 2026, according to the revenue multiple trend, a revenue multiple of 3.8 would be appropriate for that year. However, with a P/S ratio of 4.9, the current valuation is already higher. This is understandable, as the underlying revenues from GTA VI are expected to increase significantly. I could be tempted to agree with the valuation of TTWO with a current P/S ratio of 5, given the also temporarily elevated P/S ratios of over 5 in the past. Nevertheless, it is evident that a substantial portion of the bright future with GTA VI within the next few years has already been priced in.

Author | Aktienfinder.net / FactSet Author | Aktienfinder.net / FactSet

In conclusion, while GTA VI will undoubtedly contribute to significant growth for TTWO over several years, from my perspective, lots of it might already be priced in, and the outlook for the period after GTA VI is not clear enough to justify it as a long-term investment. That doesn't rule out the possibility that GTA VI will propel TTWO to new heights in the short term — in fact, I can easily envision it happening.

Obviously, some Excellent Studios

Let me briefly summarize at the outset: TTWO's developer studios produce phenomenal content, and I'm a huge fan myself. For the new GTA VI, I'd readily pay more than what a TTWO stock costs today – just not for the stock itself. And let’s face it: GTA VI is being eagerly anticipated by a broad fanbase like probably no other game. The trailer garnered “93 million views in 24 hours, breaking YouTube’s records for a non-music video launch.” Its predecessor, GTA V, has garnered just 108 million views after 12 years. And TTWO is certainly best known for GTA and other iconic franchises produced by its subsidiary, Rockstar Games. Across the GTA franchise alone, sales have surpassed 420 million units, with GTA V accounting for over 195 million units – nearly half of the total. Red Dead Redemption has sold over 86 million copies, with the second installment, RDR2, accounting for over 61 million. Other well-known games from Rockstar include Max Payne and L.A. Noire. Developer 2K is also a cornerstone of TTWO with franchises such as the basketball simulator NBA 2K, Borderlands, or Bioshock.

Buying into the Mobile Gaming Market

Particularly noteworthy is, of course, the acquisition of the mobile gaming giant Zynga in calendar year 2022 (TTWO’s FY 2023), known for mobile games such as FarmVille or Zynga Poker, among numerous others. With this acquisition, TTWO more than doubled its balance sheet at once, driven by a tenfold increase in goodwill, while cash reserves eroded due to the acquisition and high debts had to be incurred. In terms of revenue distribution, mobile gaming suddenly accounted for half of the revenues, up from only about 11 percent previously. While the acquisition was criticized by many, it can certainly be seen as a strategically sensible entry into the currently largest gaming market of mobile gaming. Unfortunately, for me personally, this means a dilution of the iconic franchises within the overall conglomerate. And the company’s continued focus on M&A is generally not what I want to see as someone who would invest in the company solely because of its biggest franchises.

Why I'm Passing on the Trade

Just recently, I assigned a hold rating with a tendency to buy to Nintendo, a stock in the gaming sector, because while I'm bullish in the long term, short-term forecasts seemed to be clouding over, and tangible visibility was lacking. Now with Take-Two, another stock in the gaming sector, I'm giving a hold rating again, but this time with a slightly negative undertone and a different line of reasoning. I understand hold ratings as a neutral 3 on a 5-point scale, where, from my perspective, there are contradictions between the story and the numbers. In the case of TTWO, the contradiction arises from some high-quality game developers with groundbreaking franchises and even immediate prospects for one of those, but at the same time, a high valuation and a lack of long-term stability beyond GTA VI.