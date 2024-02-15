Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paycor: Initiate Buy Rating On Demand Recovery And Possible Guidance Beat

Feb. 15, 2024 2:11 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
5 Followers

Summary

  • I see a 28% upside potential in its share price, driven by a recovery in demand and success in penetrating upmarket segments.
  • The company provides cloud-based HR solutions for SMBs, improving productivity and centralizing data management.
  • PYCR's recent financial results exceeded expectations, and management's positive comments on demand and upmarket penetration support long-term growth prospects.

Diverse Colleagues Working Together on Digital Tablet

AzmanL

Investment summary

Based on my model, I see a 28% upside to Paycor HCM, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYCR) share price (based on the current price of $20.65); hence, I am giving PYCR a buy rating. I believe the recovery in the demand environment and

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
5 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.