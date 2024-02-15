Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Food Comes From (WFCF) 2023 Year-End Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.16K Followers

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) 2023 Year-End Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Pfeiffer – Director, Investor Relations

John Saunders – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raphi Savitz – RYS Advisors

Jay Pfeiffer

Good morning, and welcome to the Where Food Comes From 2023 Year-End Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are CEO, John Saunders; President, Leann Saunders; and Chief Financial Officer, Dannette Henning.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Statements about current and future financial performance, growth strategy, customers, business opportunities, market acceptance of our products and services and potential acquisitions are forward-looking statements. Listeners should not place undue reliance on these statements as there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our publicly filed documents as well as our news releases and website for more information. Today we'll also discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure provided as a complement to GAAP results. Please refer to today's earnings release for important disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to John Saunders. John, please go ahead.

John Saunders

Well, good morning, and thanks for joining the call today. As reported in our news release this morning, we delivered a strong fourth quarter and as a result we're able to offset the impact of year-long headwinds and report increased revenue and profitability for the full year as well. As we have discussed on previous calls, we and our customers have faced inflationary pressures over the past year or so, and we've also been navigating challenging cyclical cattle trends that have resulted in smaller herd sizes. These issues have impacted both revenue and profitability throughout the year. So again, we feel very good

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WFCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.