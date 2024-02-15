Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TORM: Earnings On Track, Keeping A Close Eye On The Chart

Feb. 15, 2024 3:00 PM ETTORM plc (TRMD) Stock2 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Global growth trends for 2024 are on the rise, benefiting cyclical companies but posing a risk to tanker and marine exhaust markets.
  • TORM plc operates as a shipping company, transporting refined oil products and crude oil worldwide, and recent high profits could revert.
  • TORM's valuation is fair, with mixed technicals, and it reported solid Q3 2023 earnings despite tougher industry conditions.
  • I point out key price levels to watch on the chart as shares hover just below all-time highs.

Global growth trends for 2024 are already on the rise. Improved macro data out of the U.S. and Europe have led to forecasters rethinking this year’s rate of worldwide economic expansion. That’s generally a boon to cyclical companies

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Pipeless_Pauper
Today, 3:22 PM
A better question is why historical valuation paradigms (mid single digit p/e’s), is the appropriate lens to use in assessing valuation risk.

I think the bonanza earnings of the last few years in this sector, should illustrate that historical paradigm is DOA.

These companies are in an industry with extremely high barriers to entry, which can produce outsized returns [as we saw].
This industry is undergoing a re-rating, and using old valuation paradigms will have you missing out.
