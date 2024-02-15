Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.16K Followers

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Taylor - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Brian Goff - Chief Executive Officer

Cecilia Jones - Chief Financial Officer

Tsveta Milanova - Chief Commercial Officer

Sarah Gheuens - Chief Medical Officer, Head of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Tess Romero - JP Morgan

Greg Harrison - Bank of America

Divya Rao - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Agios Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Agios’ request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Taylor, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Agios. Please go ahead.

Chris Taylor

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Agios’ conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and recent business highlights. You can access slides for today’s call by going to the Investors section of our website, agios.com.

On today’s call, I am joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Goff; Dr. Sarah Gheuens, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development; Tsveta Milanova, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Cecilia Jones, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we make on this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth in our most recent filings with the SEC and any other future filings that we may

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AGIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGIO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.