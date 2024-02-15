AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

I've been very public about the concerns I have with the market-cap weighting methodology in "the market" of the S&P 500 (SP500) as of late due to just how much concentration there is in a select number of large-cap tech stocks. If you share similar concerns, one way to stay exposed to large-caps while taking on less overall mega-cap tech risk is through a revenue-oriented focus. One way to do this is through the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL), a fund that operates based on the S&P 500 Revenue-Weighted Index.

The fund pledges to invest a minimum of 90% of its total assets in securities that make up the Index. The unique attribute of this index is its structure, which is crafted using a rule-based methodology that re-weights components of the S&P 500 Index according to the revenue generated by the respective companies. This re-weighting process is conducted quarterly, with a maximum weightage cap of 5% per company. The fund's expense ratio stands at 0.39%, making it more expensive than passive market-cap weighted S&P 500 funds, but I don't think that's a big deal given what the fund does.

Top ETF Holdings

When we look at the top names in RWL, we can see a very different make-up than what you see in the S&P 500 itself.

(1) Walmart (WMT) - With a weightage of 4.05%, Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, is the top holding of the fund.

(2) Amazon (AMZN) - The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has a weightage of 3.64%.

(3) Berkshire Hathaway 'B' (BRK.B) - This multinational conglomerate holding company, led by Warren Buffett, contributes 2.51% to the fund.

(4) Apple (AAPL)- The tech giant, Apple, has a weightage of 2.06%.

(5) CVS Health (CVS) - The American healthcare company, CVS Health, holds a weightage of 2.01%.

Sector Allocation

The fund's assets are spread across multiple sectors with a predominant focus on Healthcare (18.16%), Financials (15.35%), Consumer Staples (13.11%), and Consumer Discretionary (12.47%). Other sectors like Industrials, Information Technology, Energy, Communication Services, Materials, Utilities, and Real Estate also form part of the fund's allocation, albeit with lower percentages.

Personally, I love the sector weightings here, as it makes the fund inherently more value-tilted in a very extended and expensive growth-style world.

inveso.com

Peer Comparison

When compared to other ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stands out due to its unique revenue-weighted approach. Most S&P 500 tracking ETFs follow a market capitalization-weighted method, which can result in a higher concentration in large-cap stocks. On the other hand, RWL’s revenue-weighting methodology gives it a tilt towards value stocks and provides better exposure to companies with strong revenues, irrespective of their market capitalization.

When we look at the price ratio of RWL to SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), it makes sense that RWL has underperformed since the end of 2022. I suspect this will soon change.

stockcharts.com

Pros

The revenue-weighted approach of the fund provides an alternative to traditional market capitalization-weighted indexes, potentially offering a more balanced exposure across different company sizes. This method also mitigates the risk of overexposure to overvalued stocks, making it an appealing choice for value investors. Moreover, by rebalancing quarterly, the fund ensures that its portfolio is consistently aligned with the revenue performance of the companies, providing a dynamic investment strategy.

Cons

The fund's strategy might not always outperform the broader market, especially during bull markets when growth stocks tend to outpace value stocks. Also, the fund's focus on revenue might overlook other vital financial metrics like profitability, dividends, and earnings growth. Besides, the fund's expense ratio is slightly higher compared to other S&P 500 ETFs.

Conclusion

I much prefer Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF here than market-cap weighted market proxies. This strategy could potentially provide better risk-adjusted returns over the long term. However, as with any investment, it's essential to understand its inherent risks and align them with one's investment goals and risk tolerance. If you love momentum, keep going with market-cap weighting and technology exposure. If you are more on the nervous and conservative side, RWL might be the better option.