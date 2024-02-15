VIX: Skew Index Surge Signals Market Fear Of A Major Downturn

solarseven

Volatility, exemplified by the S&P VIX Index (VIX), has been dormant since November 2023. The S&P 500 Index (SP500) has surged and trades well above its moving averages. Meanwhile, banking issues are a persistent background noise. They could be the start of something bigger, idiosyncratic, or temporary events that will be ignored. With the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program winding down in March 2024, I'm not sure markets should be so sanguine. We're going into an options expiry Friday with a slew of economic reports (now closely followed by the Fed). I think there is an opportunistic case to be made for hedging through VIX calls while things are still relatively quiet:

Data by YCharts

Volatility has remained dormant for a few months now. Meanwhile, the skew index has shot up recently:

Data by YCharts

The skew index aims to quantify the risk of big drops in the stock market. These are bound to be accompanied by increased volatility.

A higher Skew Index value means a higher perceived risk of a large downside movement (derived from out-of-the-money put option pricing).

It doesn't mean a crash will happen, but market participants are increasingly preparing for it.

Volatility of volatility is still low, which fits with the description of volatility being dormant. It has been low but also quiet.

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading quite a bit above its longer-dated moving averages. That's somewhat interesting because quantitative and other trend-following traders use these. If they are easy to break, they can exacerbate a selloff. It also means that most of these traders are long, so if there is a move that's large enough to break moving averages, there's a lot of selling to do.

Data by YCharts

The thing that worries me most is that we've recently seen some fresh wobbles in banking. Banks getting in trouble generally has to do with rates being hiked incredibly fast. Some weren't ready for that and got into trouble immediately. The higher-for-longer Fed policy also weighs on commercial real estate, and there are more banks with significant exposure to that sector. The market has been pricing in a lot of rate cuts for 2024, which may or may not have solved a lot of problems. The hope for fast, deep cuts is evaporating early in 2024.

The Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") facility solved the initial problems. Banks that got into trouble held a lot of long-duration U.S. treasuries. The BTFP allowed these banks to use these treasuries as collateral at their original par value (ignoring that they lost a lot of market value). Coincidentally, the BTFP isn't making new loans after March 11, 2024. I'm not sure the BTFP would help with commercial real estate problems. However, there are thousands of banks in the U.S. Possibly there are institutions that are under pressure on both sides. If there are high-profile bank failures due to commercial real estate, I can see investors starting to look around nervously and depositors moving money again.

Even if the BTFP is extended, it doesn't necessarily help with this new problem, and it could take a while for new solutions to be cooked up to calm markets.

Data by YCharts

There is an option expiry on Friday. It is not a triple witching, but it could still lead to volatile markets. In a calm market, the hedging by market makers leading up to it can dampen volatility. Meanwhile, the PPI and new building permits are getting reported. Next week, we get Fed minutes (color on the likelihood of interest rate easing), the PMI, and existing home sales. I don't think we're likely going down a lot, but it wouldn't surprise me either. It seems a relatively attractive moment to hold a few call options on the VIX as an insurance policy.

option payoff profile VIX (optionstrat.com)

A May VIX 20 call breaks even with VIX above 21.50. That's with the vol-of-vol remaining level. Lately, vol-of-vol is quite correlated to VIX, so I would expect it to expand as VIX goes up. That would bring the break-even point down a bit. A far out-of-the-money call like this only pays off if things get quite wild, but they are also cheaper. I only really need them to pay off if things get very tough, so I prefer these. If things remain relatively quiet over the coming weeks, I expect to be able to sell these with relatively modest losses. If I hold them to expiry, I expect to lose my investment a vast majority of the time.