One of the important aspects of investing is understanding a myriad of different tools and techniques to find ways to align investment needs with the goals of the investor. Utilizing a closed-end mutual fund like the MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) could potentially provide those needs if investors determine that the fund meets their investment criteria. The leverage and duration of CMU will create greater volatility, but investing in diversified, less-correlated securities could play a role for different investment strategies.

Introduction

One of the best aspects of being an investor is learning about new investing concepts and considering how to strategically implement them into a portfolio. With the current macroeconomic setting, there are more opportunities in fixed income products and the MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) is a worthy case study to explore. Now we will go step-by-step and breakdown this fund into its component parts and explore what it means for investors and whether it aligns in their portfolio strategy.

What is CMU?

CMU is the MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and is a "high-yield national tax-exempt closed-end bond fund" with the investment objective of having high federal tax-advantaged income alongside capital appreciation.

Starting with the basics and referencing Investopedia, a closed-end bond fund is "a type of mutual fund that issues a fixed number of shares through an IPO to raise capital for its initial investment." The shares can then be exchanged in the public markets, however, no new shares or new common equity will flow into the fund. What this equates to is a fund that will have a calculated Net Asset Value (NAV) that is based on the book value of the assets in the fund. Combine this with market dynamics and the fund's market price can trade, given a wide variety of reasons, at a premium or discount spread from the NAV - creating opportunities for investors.

How is it Tax-Advantaged?

The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in tax-exempt bonds and notes. This is a policy of this fund and needs shareholder approval, which helps avoid style drift. These tax-advantaged assets are municipal instruments that are federally tax-exempt, that of which may subject the owner to the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). What this typically looks like (excluding AMT) is that the tax-equivalent yield equals the fund yield divided by (1 - tax bracket) of the owner. This can be interpreted as investors with high incomes and high tax brackets benefit more from municipal securities investments. As a basic example, if the investor has a 30% tax bracket and a fund yields 4%, then the tax equivalent yield is 4% * (100% - 30%) = 5.7%.

What Makes it High-Yield?

"The fund invests in high-yield securities rated below investment grade". What this means is that there is a greater risk associated, and investors expect a greater return in accordance with the risk. Below investment grade quality securities typically are more sensitive to adverse news about the issuers, the economy, the markets, etc. in comparison to equivalent investment grade securities.

Exploring CMU Details

NAV vs. Market Price Effects

As of February 14, 2024, the NAV and market price of CMU were $3.77 and $3.27 respectively. This implies that CMU is trading at an approximate 13.3% discount with a 15.2% capital gains upside if the NAV holds and the spread closes. The current expected annual dividend for 2024 is $0.15 which implies a current dividend yield of 4.59%. The current yield-to-worst is 4.89% which is based on early call provisions that may be in place for some of the underlying holdings.

National Diversification

In total, the number of securities held is 773 spread among 362 issuers. Since these are municipal securities, we can analyze exposure by states and determine where the most exposure lies. The biggest exposure is very much the top 10 states covering ~60% of the portfolio while the top 30 states cover ~91% of the portfolio. This implies some state level risk but overall diversification considering that the municipal securities are also sub-divided within the state across different holdings.

Municipal Security by State Weighting (Author)

To highlight the heaviest weighting by the top 10 weighted states, we can see that a few states represent significant holdings like Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin.

Top 10 State Exposure (Author)

We can also see the top 10 individual holdings overall represent ~8.4% of the portfolio.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Adding in to the diversification aspect, we can observe that CMU holds relatively high weights in healthcare and universities. This adds some risk mitigating properties and investors should consider the industry and state exposures when considering investing.

Holdings by Industry (MFS)

Credit Quality Distribution

CMU is rated as high yield and has a diverse credit quality distribution across different ratings. Observably, they hold ~60% at an A rating and above while the rest of the portfolio is below or not-rated. It's important to note that since the fund is leveraged, the total does not equal 100%. A factor that attributes to some of the varying credit ratings has to do with the underlying type of municipal instruments as CMU holds general obligation bonds, revenue specific bonds, municipal lease obligations, escrowed bonds, etc. The entity backing and type of revenue is important in determining credit quality ratings.

Credit Distribution (MFS)

The Leverage

CMU uses leverage in the form of Remarketable Variable Rate Munifund Term preferred shares (RVMTP) for ~40% of the total assets of the fund. This is currently in the form of 600 RVMTP with a liquidation value of $60,000,000 or $100,000 per share. This added leverage adds volatility to the pricing of the underlying common shareholder security. MFS provides an example to help clarify the effects of leverage on portfolio returns. The table estimates that the preferred rates at 2023 year end were around 4.3% and weighted to the assets the fund needs to return 1.69% to cover the cost of the RVMTP shares. It also gives an example of the estimated upside and downside return for investors due to the leverage placed on common shareholders.

Effects of Leverage (MFS)

Duration & Maturity Consideration

Exploring the values of duration (12.5) and the average effective maturity (20.9 years) is important for investors. The duration is the 1st derivative of bond pricing and measures the sensitivity to change of the price. In simpler terms, it is an approximation of what percentage change the price would change if there is a 1% increase / decrease in interest rates. So theoretically, if interest rates drop 1% and everything else stays constant, the price of CMU could increase by 12.5%. Note that duration is less accurate than the 2nd derivative of convexity, which won't be discussed for simplicity. It's important to also consider that longer maturity dates will have higher durations, which implies greater price sensitivities.

Duration & Maturity (MFS)

Financial Statement Performance Trends

It is beneficial to review the financial statements of any investment to help investors determine current price action and form estimates for future value.

The first chart below shows the total revenue, interest expense, and net income of the fund annually since 2018. Observe that the revenue has been decreasing over time, while interest expense was at a multiyear high in 2023. The net income loss in 2022 was largely caused by a large loss on an investment sale, which carried into common shareholders' equity in the form of negative retained earnings.

Revenue - Interest Expense - Net Income (TIKR Terminal)

The graph below shows the common equity, retained earnings, and preferred shares debt. The total equity dropped substantially at the end of 2022 due to the large net income loss discussed. There was also a reduction in preferred shares debt likely due to interest rate risk and leverage.

Common Equity - Debt - Retained Earnings (TIKR Terminal)

Risks

As we discussed with this fund, it is very obvious that there are risks associated in a wide variety of ways. Variables such as leverage, duration, and a high yield strategy all could lead to higher volatility. There are many other risks which can be referenced in the most recent fund reporting which discusses things like derivative exposure, certain concentrations, prepayment risk, and liquidity to name a few.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this article helped highlight one of the different instruments that can be used to align investment needs with the goals of the investor. Utilizing a closed-end mutual fund like CMU could potentially provide those needs if investors determine tax-advantages are needed and leveraged fixed income securities are desired. The leverage and duration of CMU will create greater volatility, and investing in diversified less-correlated securities could play a role for different investment strategies.

