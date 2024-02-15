Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock price has taken a ~25% haircut in trading so far today, as the Victoria, Canada-based kidney disease specialist drug developer reported an underwhelming set of Q4 and full-year 2023 results.

The company markets and sells a single product, Lupkynis, which became the first FDA-approved, oral therapy to treat lupus nephritis ("LN") in 2021. Lupkynis is described as follows in Aurinia's 2023 10-K submission / annual report, released today:

LUPKYNIS is an orally administered CNI immunosuppressant that has been demonstrated to improve near and long-term outcomes in LN when used in combination with mycophenolate mofetil ("MMF") (although MMF is not currently approved as such) and steroids. By inhibiting calcineurin, LUPKYNIS reduces cytokine activation and blocks interleukin IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune responses. LUPKYNIS also potentially stabilizes podocytes, which can protect against proteinuria.

Lupus Nephritis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, potentially resulting in kidney failure, dialysis, or death. Lupkynis secured its FDA approval in January 2021, and the drug was also approved in Europe in September 2022, where it is marketed and sold by Otsuka Pharma, with Aurinia receiving a $30m payment from Otsuka upon approval, plus low double-digit royalties on sales.

Wall Street and pharmaceuticals analysts once believed that Lupkynis had "blockbuster" potential, i.e., was capable of driving >$1bn revenues per annum, and back in 2021, when rumors were circulating that several "Big Pharma" firms were interested in acquiring Aurinia, the company's share price briefly traded ~$33 per share.

Sales of Lupkynis have failed to meet expectations, however, and amid several key resignations within the senior management team, shares fell to a three-year low of ~$4 in January 2023, before picking up >$10, and trading flat for most of last year.

After today's underwhelming earnings, however, the stock price has slipped back <$6, valuing the company at ~$850m at the time of writing.

Lupkyinis Revenues Disappoint In 2023, Outlook For 2024 Mediocre

Lupkynis revenues in 2023 came to $158.5m in 2023 as a whole, with $42.3m reported in Q4. Admittedly, this represents a 53% increase over 2022 performance, and 49% improvement year-on-year in Q4, but the numbers have ultimately fallen short of the market's expectations.

Guidance for 2024 did little to lift the mood, as management confirmed revenues would be in the region of $200 - $220m. Net loss in 2023 was $(78m), compared to $(108m) in 2022, with loss per share $(0.54), compared to $(0.76) in the prior year.

License and collaboration revenues in 2023 as a whole were $17m, compared to $31m in the prior year (thanks to the Otsuka payment), however selling, general and administrative costs alone were higher, at $195m, than total revenues - not usually a good sign for a company, unless explosive growth is anticipated. Aurinia reported $49m of cash, and $302m of short-term investments as of the end of 2023.

Aurinia has recently instigated a strategic review of its operations, and revealed today that it intends to discontinue development of two pipeline assets, AUR200, developed to treat B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, and preclinical AUR300, a peptide therapeutic targeting M2 macrophages, in order to conserve cash and invest more in the "commercial execution" of the Lupkynis business.

In order to ward off negative shareholder sentiment - the strategic review was instigated as a direct result of shareholder pressure - Aurinia has initiated a $150m share repurchase program, a move management says is "affirming its confidence in the Company's growth prospects."

Aurinia Shareholders Demand A Sale - But Management Struggle To Deliver

Despite some reasonably solid growth for Lupkynis in 2023, there appears to be little enthusiasm among shareholders for Aurinia's plans to redouble its efforts in marketing and selling Lupkynis. According to Aurinia's CEO Peter Greenleaf, speaking on today's earnings call:

At the 2023 AGM, two of the company's most senior and experienced nominees for directors did not receive requisite majority under the company's majority voting policy and accordingly submitted their resignations to the Board. Those resigning members were replaced with two new directors, both with significant pharma and business development backgrounds. And additionally, in connection with the collaboration agreement that we entered into with one shareholder, we agreed to appoint Dr. Robert Foster, the inventor of voclosporin to our Board. Given the results of the AGM, as well as the desires expressed by certain shareholders on June 29, 2023, the company announced that it had initiated exploration of strategic alternatives. It was noted that the process would consider a wide range of options for the company, including, but not limited to, a potential sale, merger or other strategic transactions. The company retained JPMorgan as its financial adviser to lead the strategic review.

Unfortunately, Aurinia has been unable to find an interested buyer, despite engaging with >60 parties, CEO Greenleaf advised, signing 11 non-disclosure agreements, and engaging in formal due diligence with a single interested party, which ultimately did not result in a sale, Greenleaf advised.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Joe Miller, advised that the uplift in Lupkynis revenues in Q4 and 2023 was down to "an increase from our two main customers for LUPKYNIS sales," which can be read both positively and negatively - positively because sales grew, but also negatively, as a reliance on only two main customers could prove problematic in the long term - typically, the more diversified product sales are, the more stable / growing they are likely to be.

Problems Mount As Patent Expiration Looms

Aurinia reveals in its 2023 10K that generic drug manufacturers could file abbreviated New Drug Applications ("ANDAs"), requesting to market and sell biosimilar versions of lupkynis, as early as 2025, and that:

If even one ANDA is approved in a manner that does not violate any then-existing patents we hold, we may be subject to competition at significantly lower prices than we currently sell LUPKYNIS, which could have a materially negative impact on our business.

In fairness to Aurinia, Lupkynis, and GSK plc's (GSK) Benlysta are still the only two medicines approved to treat Lupus Nephritis, a disease that affects 200k people in the U.S., with 16k new diagnoses made annually, according to the FDA. Benlysta posted revenues of $1.35bn in 2023 - up 18% year-on-year - although it is approved to treat systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE") as well as LN.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN) Saphnelo drove revenues of $280m - up 141% year-on-year - in 2023, and although the drug is approved to treat SLE only, the pharma expects to win approval in LN also, and is running a Phase 3 study in the indication - LN is a kidney disease caused by SLE.

That only adds to the competition for Lupkynis, and the fact that it is another "Big Pharma" concern, with far greater marketing resources than Aurinia, that is bringing the drug to the LN market makes me wonder if Aurinia's forecasts for 2024 may be a little too optimistic.

Searching For Positives

Lukynis has a differentiated mechanism of action ("MoA") to its rivals, as we can see below:

Lupkynis MoA explained (corporate presentation)

This does give the drug some advantages over current standards of care ("SoCs"), presumably benlysta / or steroidal treatments, such as the ability to reduce proteinuria faster, while its pivotal study showed patients were 2x more likely to achieve a complete response versus standards of care. Lupkynis also stabilises eGFR faster than MMF + steroids, and has a comparable safety profile.

Management says it wants to "create a sense of urgency" around the diagnosis and management of LN, noting that >70% of LN patients go untreated, and that ~50% of SLE patients are not screened for LN.

It is a noble ambition, and management can certainly point to good revenue growth, and shrinking losses. However, it seems that at the boardroom / shareholder level, enthusiasm for marketing and selling the drug has waned almost to the point of apathy, and most efforts are being directed to selling the company, which doubtless undermined the ambition to "create a sense of urgency" around LN treatment.

Having been approved since January 2021, management has had three years to supercharge sales of Lupkynis, but has largely failed to do so, and now, with potentially only 12 more months of patent exclusivity remaining, that task may be getting harder and harder.

Management says that there were 2,066 patients on Lupkyinis at the conclusion of 2023, versus 1,525 at the end of 2022, 430 new patients started forms in Q423, versus 406 in Q422, and 101 patients at the end of 2023 who "were either restarting LUPKYNIS or receiving it through a hospital pharmacy."

These figures do speak to the fact that Lupkynis is being actively prescribed by physicians, who clearly see it as potentially beneficial, but unfortunately, also to the limited number of patients receiving the therapy, and the negligible growth in new patient start forms from one year to the next.

Concluding Thoughts - A Quick Sale Would Suit All Parties - Upside Appears Least Likely Option

Somewhere within Aurinia's Q4 and FY23 earnings, there is good news to be found - rising revenues, shrinking losses, more patients on therapy - but amid serious upheaval at the management and boardroom level, and a desire amongst shareholders to find a buyer for the company sooner rather than later, even the most optimistic investor will probably concede that Aurinia shares are unlikely to find much upside in 2024.

Even if revenue forecasts are met, Aurinia, with its market cap valuation of $853m, would trade at >4x forward sales, with profitability highly unlikely, which does not make a compelling case for upside - even in a best-case scenario.

It is difficult to make the argument, in my view, that Aurinia's pipeline assets AUR200 and AUR300 have been a genuine distraction that has shifted the company focus away from maximizing Lupkynis revenues, and with new competitive threats emerging, in the form of Saphnelo, potentially, and the possible arrival of generics, it seems that the fate of Aurinia and Lupkynis may already be sealed.

In my view, a best-case scenario for Aurinia in 2023 would be a buyout, although would any Pharma company pay top dollar for a drug with patent expiry looming? I can't see any company paying >$500, personally, although I have been wrong before, and will be again.

In summary, it seems as though Aurinia stock may suffer further losses in 2023 as the storm clouds gather around the business, which is a shame as expectations around Lupkynis were once sky-high, and the drug does seem to provide an effective alternative to standards of care in some patients.

Unfortunately, Aurinia management failed to capitalize on its 2021 approval, and despite a renewed focus on driving awareness and revenues in 2024, it feels a little as though the company's race is nearly run.

