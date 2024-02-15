Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 2023 Earnings Review: Calling 'Time' In Last Chance Saloon

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock price dropped 25% after underwhelming Q4 and full-year 2023 results.
  • Sales of Lupkynis, indicated for lupus nephritis and the company's only commercial product, have failed to meet expectations.
  • Aurinia has initiated a strategic review, exploring alternatives including a potential sale, but has been unable to find a buyer.
  • Lupkynis appears to be an effective drug, however, its patents may expire in 2025, allowing generic drugs to enter the market, undercut on price.
  • In short, the outlook for Aurinia in 2025 does not look good. The company is guiding for $200m — $220m of Lupkynis revenues, but profits are elusive, and the company directionless, it seems.

woman holding Anatomical human kidney Adrenal gland model. disease of Urinary system and Stones, Cancer, world kidney day, Chronic kidney and Organ Donor Day concept

Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock price has taken a ~25% haircut in trading so far today, as the Victoria, Canada-based kidney disease specialist drug developer reported an underwhelming set

Edmund Ingham
Comments (4)

T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (869)
Nice write up. Thank you. A terrible day for anyone who had been holding expecting a positive quarter or positive news concerning the strategic review. The drug is effective but the management of the company has been abysmal. Sixty (that’s SIX ZERO) companies were invited to submit bids to purchase the company and all passed (for one reason or another). Either Greenleaf was asking for too much or the companies didn’t see sales helping them in any substantial way. This probably isn’t going end well for the company. It may be taken private or bought out for the price that it is trading at right now. I’m glad I sold (I’ll take a small loss but I’ll probably end up making that up somewhere else).
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
Today, 3:08 PM
Comments (2.35K)
Thanks for writing, I was just about to write an update, but you are always on top of things.

None of this comes as a surprise to me. AUPH has an undifferentiated product in LN. No one is interested in it, as evidenced by their strategic review outcomes. Then they decided to drop their R&D efforts for AUR200 and AUR300. I view this negatively as well. Sure, in the short-term, their expenses will be lower, but what is their mission now? Where will they be when voc generics hit the market within a few years from now? The company is wandering, as you eluded to.
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (605)
@Stephen Ayers thanks Stephen - always appreciate your excellent work!

Sorry I pinched this one ; ) luckily there is a plethora of intriguing companies in the pharma / biotech space, as we both know and share with readers. Look forward to reading your next analysis.

AUPH certainly looks troubled but you never know in biotech I guess - could a more motivated company do something with an apparently effective drug, perhaps even stave off generics...?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (7.93K)
Thanks for your coverage of AUPH, although you have some apparent typos referring to 2023 instead of 2024 or 2025. No worries. Your analytical skills and insights are far more important than your proofreading skills. I sold April $8 puts, betting on a buyout that is now unlikely, so will suffer a slight loss after taking into account the sizable premiums I received selling the puts. Thankfully, I sold far fewer puts than I typically do.
