NeuroOne (NASDAQ:NMTC) is a medical device company developing diagnostic and treatment tools based on thin-film electrode technology. The company already has electroencephalography recording electrodes and an ablation system cleared by the FDA. The company is also targeting spinal cord and neuro stimulation, and recently began investigating the potential for its devices to guide the delivery of therapeutics into the brain.

NeuroOne is just beginning to commercialize its technology, which is supported by a partnership with Zimmer Biomet (ZBH). This is supporting rapid growth, but the company's future is still not clear. NeuroOne's market capitalization is low, the company has limited cash, and cash flow breakeven is still years away. This leaves devastating dilution or bankruptcy as genuine risks if NeuroOne fails to execute.

Market

NeuroOne is trying to address a range of neurological disorders with its breakthrough thin-film electrode that can be used to record brain activity, as well as perform ablation and stimulation.

EEG

Electroencephalography (EEG) is a method to record an electrogram of the spontaneous electrical activity of the brain. EEG has relatively poor spatial sensitivity, but hardware costs are low and temporal resolution is high.

NeuroOne has developed cortical sheet and depth electrodes that can be used to provide cEEG and sEEG recording. cEEG allows continuous monitoring of brain activity, while sEEG requires surgical implantation of electrodes into the brain in order to better localize activity.

DBS

Deep brain stimulation involves activating or inhibiting the brain using electrical impulses sent through electrodes placed either on the surface of the brain or implanted deeper. DBS can assist in the treatment of disorders like Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and chronic pain.

Ablation

Ablation uses radiofrequency or thermal energy from electrodes to destroy brain tissue. Unlike DBS, the effects of ablation are permanent.

Target Conditions

Epilepsy: An estimated 3 million people in the US suffer with epilepsy, with another 200,000 diagnosed annually. Roughly a quarter of these people do not respond to pharmaceutical treatments, making them candidates for surgical treatment. While this presents a large opportunity, only around 16,000 craniotomies for epilepsy cases are performed each year in the US. Only around 50% of patients are seizure free post-operation, which likely explains some of the reluctance to undergo a highly invasive surgery.

Parkinson's: Up to 1 million people in the US have Parkinson’s disease, with another 60,000 diagnosed annually. While there are medications available that ease symptoms, there are no effective treatments for Parkinson’s disease. DBS can also help reduce motor function issues in some patients.

Essential Tremors: As many as 10 million people in the U.S. are affected by essential tremors. Treatments for the disease include medical therapy, weighting the limbs and DBS. Medication is generally considered the first line treatment, with surgery an alternative if medication fails.

Approximately 300,000 people in North America are affected by dystonia. Medication and DBS are widely used treatment options for dystonia.

Failed back surgery syndrome refers to chronic back pain after failed back surgery. Further operations are typically not recommended as they have a low probability of success. Spinal cord stimulation can help with this by using electrodes placed on the spine to send electrical signals that block pain.

NeuroOne estimates that its diagnostic opportunity is worth more than 100 million USD. Including ablation and stimulation, NeuroOne is targeting a multi-billion USD market.

Competition

While NeuroOne is entering the market with a unique technology, which may provide advantages in some areas, it is trying to gain a foothold in mature markets with stiff competition.

Epilepsy diagnosis:

Integra LifeSciences (IART)

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument

PMT

NeuroOne is differentiated by the fact that its technology can be placed in a minimally invasive manner. NeuroOne’s thin film also allows an increased number of electrodes and higher fidelity, improving detection capabilities.

Neuro-ablation:

Medtronic (MDT)

Monteris Medical

ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

Neurostimulation:

NeuroPace (NPCE)

Medtronic (MDT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

LivaNova (LIVN)

NeuroOne

NeuroOne has developed sheet and depth electrodes which can be used for diagnosis through EEG recording and treatment through stimulation and ablation. Combining diagnosis and treatment in one device can lower risk and cost, improve customer satisfaction and improve accuracy. The company is also exploring the possibility of using its technology to treat pain and deliver drugs to the brain.

NeuroOne utilizes novel thin-film technology to make thin and flexible electrodes with high density contacts. This enables reduced diagnosis time, improved diagnostic accuracy, minimally invasive placement and combined diagnostic and therapeutic products. This technology was not developed by NeuroOne though, rather, it is licensed from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The WARF License allows NeuroOne to make, use and sell products using the technology in the US only.

NeuroOne's Evo cortical technology received FDA clearance in 2019 for recording, monitoring, and stimulating brain tissue for up to 30 days. NeuroOne has a development and distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet, which makes sense given the growing importance of Zimmer’s ROSA robotic surgery technology. As part of the agreement, Zimmer provided NeuroOne with an upfront payment and milestone payments and received NeuroOne warrants with a 3 USD per share exercise price.

Figure 1: NeuroOne's Evo Cortical Electrode (source: NeuroOne)

Many patients are reluctant to undergo epilepsy due to its invasiveness, which is leading to growing adoption of depth electrodes that are placed through small holes drilled through the cranium.

NeuroOne's Evo sEEG electrode received FDA clearance in 2022 for recording, monitoring, and stimulating brain tissue for up to 30 days. NeuroOne is currently ramping up the release of the product with Zimmer Biomet. Feedback on device performance has reportedly been positive so far, with usage increasing steadily.

Figure 2: NeuroOne's Depth Electrode (source: NeuroOne)

NeuroOne received FDA clearance for its OneRF Ablation System in late 2023. The company is currently waiting on hardware components for the RF generators but anticipates a commercial launch in the first half of 2024.

Similar to its other products, NeuroOne is targeting commercialization through licensing, with Zimmer having the right of first negotiation. NeuroOne may also consider directly commercializing the technology if necessary.

Figure 3: NeuroOne's Ablation Technology (source: NeuroOne)

NeuroOne also plans on using its electrodes for spinal cord and deep brain stimulation to treat conditions like Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, tremors, chronic pain.

Figure 4: NeuroOne's Deep Brain Stimulation System (source: NeuroOne)

NeuroOne has developed a paddle electrode for spinal cord stimulation. The company recently completed a preclinical study in a sheep model.

Figure 5: NeuroOne's Spinal Cord Stimulation System (source: NeuroOne)

NeuroOne has also recently made efforts to try and leverage its technology to help deliver therapeutics into the brain. The company recently received a patent for drug delivery with neural probe devices and completed feasibility bench top testing and an animal study. NeuroOne is currently in contract discussions with a biotech company regarding using its technology in a clinical trial. This business will likely need multiple programs progressing through clinical trials before revenue becomes meaningful though.

Financial Analysis

NeuroOne's product revenue continues to scale steadily, reaching 978,000 USD in the first quarter of FY2024. The company had no collaboration revenue in the quarter. NeuroOne expects a continued ramp in device sales, supported by a wider launch of its monitoring system and the clearance of the OneRF Ablation System.

Figure 6: NeuroOne Product Revenue (source: Created by author using data from NeuroOne)

Operating expenses totaled 3.7 million USD in the first quarter, with R&D expense amounting to 1.5 million USD and SG&A 2.2 million USD. NeuroOne appears to be cutting back on R&D as it is low on cash (under $3 million) and sales and marketing resource demands are increasing with the commercialization of products.

NeuroOne believes that it will only need a relatively small number of salespeople to support its business in the near-term though. This is because the majority of procedures in the US are performed by around 50 centers and a rep can handle roughly 5 accounts. NeuroOne also plans on working with distributors to minimize the sales resources required to scale its business. If this proves to be the case, NeuroOne should be able to realize significant operating leverage as it scales.

Figure 7: NeuroOne Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from NeuroOne)

Ongoing losses and low liquidity will likely force NeuroOne to significantly dilute existing investors as it tries to scale the business. NeuroOne only had 2.7 million USD of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of 2023. The company raised 2.8 million USD using the ATM Offering in December 2023 and January 2024 alone.

Given current losses, share offerings are likely needed that could increase the outstanding share count probably by around ~1/3 annually. If investors lose faith in the company and the market capitalization drops, the situation could quickly become untenable. Considering breakeven likely won't occur anytime soon, it is difficult to get excited about NeuroOne's prospects.

Figure 8: NeuroOne Share Count and Cash (source: Created by author using data from NeuroOne)

Risks

NeuroOne is a small company with products still trying to establish a position in the market, making it a risky investment. In particular:

While NeuroOne now has a number of products cleared by the FDA, adoption is still low. Sales are ramping but it will take time to understand how NeuroOne is positioned relative to established competitors.

NeuroOne faces a number of large and highly competent competitors. In many cases, NeuroOne is trying to displace established products, which may be difficult, even if NeuroOne's products are superior.

NeuroOne has a small cash balance and is likely at least several years away from cash flow breakeven. The company will need access to significant outside financing, but this could be difficult given NeuroOne's market capitalization.

Conclusion

NeuroOne is targeting relatively large end markets with a differentiated technology. This, coupled with the company's relatively low market capitalization, could provide significant upside. There are significant risks, though, which make the company an unattractive investment opportunity.

NeuroOne is entering a relatively mature market against well-resourced competitors. While the company's technology could provide important advantages, the importance of this is not really clear. There are also alternatives, like ClearPoint Neuro's MRI-guided systems, which have gained traction in recent years.

Regardless of the merits of the technology, NeuroOne's ongoing losses and small cash position set existing investors up for significant dilution. The company's best hope may be a strategic acquisition by a company like Zimmer Biomet, based on synergies with its existing portfolio. The potential upside from this is likely limited relative to the risk of an investment in NeuroOne though.

